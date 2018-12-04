Digital Trends
Gaming

You can edit the PlayStation Classic’s emulator settings with a keyboard

Gabe Gurwin
By

The PlayStation Classic released this week, and some players aren’t happy with its limited emulation settings. A number of the games included are the PAL versions rather than the NTSC versions, resulting in slower gameplay, and features like scanlines — present on the SNES Classic — are nowhere to be found. However, a clever user discovered a trick that can make your experience much better.

YouTube user Retro Gaming Arts and his friend Matt were messing around with the PlayStation Classic, and Matt discovered that if you plug a USB keyboard into the console, start one of its games, and hit the “Escape” key, you’re given access to the emulator’s settings.

From here, you have several different options. You can disable the frame limiter, turn frame skip on and off, and load past save states. You can even turn up the brightness on the scanlines for an experience better suited to your television or room.

But as you can see in the video, messing around with these settings for certain games can result in them no longer working. A “reset” option is in the settings, which can reverse the changes you’ve made, but you should only try this out if you’re willing to let your new $100 system potentially become a very light brick.

Additionally, not all keyboards appear to work. Viewers told Retro Gaming Arts after his video was uploaded that Logitech and Corsair keyboards seem to be compatible. He also said he tried plugging a USB storage device into one of the system’s ports, but was unable to access anything. It might be a little tougher to dump the PlayStation’s entire library onto this system than it was to put every SNES game onto the SNES Classic.

The PlayStation Classic comes with 20 games from the original PlayStation, including masterpieces like Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII. Some of the system’s better-known exclusives such as Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot have been left off, however, likely because publisher Activision released remastered versions of them for current-generation systems. Still, if you want to play Twisted Metal or Syphon Filter, the PlayStation Classic has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Fallout 76': Everything you need to know
Gaming

‘PUBG Mobile’ might get a ‘Resident Evil 2’-inspired zombies mode

PUBG Mobile is set to get a Resident Evil 2 crossover soon. The event, announced with a brief teaser trailer, could bring zombies to PUBG, which follows the battle royale trend started by Black Ops 4 and continued by Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Fallout 76
Gaming

Get caught up on all things 'Fallout 76,' including recent controversies

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 will be the largest and most challenging game in the franchise yet.
Posted By Steven Petite
tetris effect makes feel new again 7
Gaming

Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

The PlayStation 4 Pro can play any PS4 game, but a select number of titles have been optimized to take advantage of the platform. Here's list of every new and upcoming game that will benefit from the PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Gaming

Kinda Funny will fill in for PlayStation Experience, release games during show

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase, a conference designed to replace Sony's yearly PSX event but open to all platforms, will have multiple new games release during the show on Saturday, December 8.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 alludes to famous serial killers 20181203112205
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ scene alludes to notorious 19th-century serial killers

Red Dead Redemption 2 is brimming with details and secrets and one person made an interesting connection between a strange occurrence on the Aberdeen Pig Farm and the Bloody Benders, a family of serial killers that terrorized Kansas.
Posted By Steven Petite
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ will get a little bit chillier when Season 7 blows in this week

Epic Games has offered Fortnite players a taste of what's to come in Season 7, and it appears the game is about to get a whole lot colder. Details on the season will likely be revealed around its December 6 launch date.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
pokemon go pvp and trainer battles preview feature
Gaming

‘Pokémon GO’ trainer battles to have leagues, badges, and Sinnoh Stone rewards

Pokémon Go will be getting new trainer battle features this month that include three leagues, 3 vs. 3 combat, and the ability for players to challenge nearby opponents, long-distance friends, and even train with Team Leader A.I.
Posted By Felicia Miranda