Elden Ring, Split Fiction, and loads of other games are coming to Switch 2

By

Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction — these are just a few of the titles announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Thanks to the console’s improved hardware, loads of games that have been stranded on other platforms are now making their way to the Switch 2, and many will be available the day the console drops.

On top of that, some games — like Tony Hawk 3 + 4 — will be released later in the summer, also on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Several of the games are getting special editions for Nintendo Switch 2, although it isn’t clear what those changes might look like. For example, Elden Ring is getting the Tarnished Edition, and Street Fighter 6 sees the addition of several new Amiibo. What we do know is that some games are taking a performance hit; Elden Ring is going to be locked at 30 frames per second, according to reports.

The brand-new Split Fiction will also come to Switch 2, and it’s a fantastic multiplayer experience that’s perfect for two people to play together. And believe it or not, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be available as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. CD Projekt Red brought The Witcher 3 to the original Nintendo Switch, and now you’ll be able to explore Night City on the go.

Here’s a few of the titles we know are on the way:

  • Elden Ring
  • Hades II
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
  • Bravely Default 1 Remastered
  • Hitman: World of Assassination
  • Yakuza 0
  • Borderlands 4
  • Civilization VII
  • Enter the Gungeon 2
  • Cyberpunk Ultimate Edition
  • Fortnite
  • WWE 2K
  • NBA 2K

