Epic Games held its own showcase earlier today as a part of Summer Game Fest 2022. While there weren’t any major announcements to satisfy gamers left wanting by the previous day’s slightly disappointing Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, there were plenty of interesting trailers, including a new Lord of the Rings co-op crafting title reveal, a closer look at the upcoming Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and new season announcements for fan-favorites Splitgate, Rocket League and Fall Guys.

Check out our breakdown of everything revealed by Epic Games today below and keep an eye on upcoming streams for more gaming news.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The dwarves are returning to the mines of Moria in a new Lord of the Rings title that takes place during the Fourth Age of Middle-earth.

“The story of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien,” reads the official description. “Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet.

“Their quest will require fortitude, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build, and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await.”

Billed as a survival crafting game, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will have a lot of mining and crafting, base-building, and exploration that can be experienced solo or in co-op multiplayer.

At launch, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be available exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Viewers got a new look at some of the playable ghosts in the upcoming Ghostbusters game.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where four Ghostbusters try to capture one ghost that’s haunting a specific map. They must track the ghost down before capturing it with customizable versions of tools like the Proton Pack, Particle Thrower, and P.K.E. meter. Four players control Ghostbusters while another controls the ghost causing mayhem.

PC Building Simulator 2 open beta

PC Building Simulator 2 is now in open beta on the Epic Games Store. This sim is essentially Guitar Hero for nerds — and we love it.

The game launches exclusively on the Epic Games Store later this year. You can wish list it now for access to the free open beta.

Shoulders of Giants

Shoulders of Giants is a sci-fi roguelike where players control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog trying to save the world. What’s not to like?

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3, the second game in the chaotic physics sandbox series, got a second trailer at the Epic Games showcase. We still don’t know a lot about the recently revealed title, but it looks gorgeous.

Gigabash

From developer Passion Republic Games, GigaBash is coming to Epic Games Store, Steam, PS4, & PS5 on August 5, 2022. This 4-player arena brawler pits monsters against titans in a completely destructible environment.

TCHIA

We got a little peek at TCHIA, a physics-driven sandbox title set to launch early next year. A new gameplay trailer highlights the game’s “soul-jumping” mechanic that allows players to become one with nature and take control of any animal or object they can find.

Rawmen

Rawmen is a hilarious-looking, food-centric multiplayer arena shooter. An open beta is launching on July 1.

Splitgate is coming to Epic Games

The next season of Splitgate will be coming to the Epic Games Store sometime in Q3 and will feature new modes, a new battle pass, and remastered maps.

Rocket League season 7

A new season of Rocket League will be here on June 15 and the new Rocket Pass will bring “glitz and glamour” to the field.

Fall Guys season 1

Fall Guys is going free-to-play on June 21 with the start of the title’s first official season. The new cinematic trailer shows off new cosmetics and arenas.

Everything else

Disney Speedstorm got a new trailer featuring a brand new track.

Sifu is getting a summer update that includes gameplay modifiers, ranging from faster enemies, unbreakable weapons, a bullet-time slow-motion mode, and even a low gravity option that will allow players to customize the rules for their runs.

Epic released new information on the first FNCS Invitational 2022 being hosted on November 12 and 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The best Fortnite duos from around the world will be competing for a chunk of a $1 million prize pool.

