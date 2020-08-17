  1. Gaming

Epic Games accuses Apple of retaliation, seeks restraining order

By

The ongoing war between Epic Games and Apple just became more heated.

According to a statement from Epic, Apple plans to cut the company’s access to iOS and Mac development tools, which could have major implications for the Unreal Engine.

In a tweet announcing legal action, an Epic Games Twitter account states: “Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28, Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools.”

Epic responded by filing a temporary restraining order against Apple in order to ask the courts to stop the alleged retaliation.

Apple declined to comment on the allegations when contacted by Digital Trends, repeating its statement from last week, which refers to “App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users.” It also accused Epic Games of violating the terms with “express intent.”

Epic Games didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends. We will update this story when we hear back.

In the legal paperwork, Epic alleges that upon termination from the Apple Developer Program, Epic will also lose access to an extensive list of “programs, technologies, and capabilities.”

The action would not just be limited to apps, according to Epic. The legal document notes that Apple’s decision would “attack Epic’s entire business in unrelated areas” by cutting off access to the Unreal Engine.

That list specifically mentioned not just tools and capabilities related to apps for the App Store. but also included matters related to the Unreal Engine, including “engineering efforts to improve hardware and software performance of Unreal Engine on Mac and iOS hardware.”

The Unreal Engine is widely used by third-party developers for mobile games. If Apple’s decision holds up in court, Epic argues that it could cause irreparable harm to the graphics engine’s viability.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple finally brings Mac repair program to independent shops

apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 05

How to continue to play Fortnite on Android and iOS

Someone playing Fortnite on a phone

MacOS Big Sur: Every change made in Apple’s massive software revamp

MacOs Big Sur

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store

Fortnite week 9 challenge guide: Camp Cod location and where to stoke campfires | Season 3

fortnite season 3 week 9 challenges camp cod location where to stoke campfires

Teach an old man a lesson with our FFXIV Seat of Sacrifice Normal Mode guide

ffxiv seat of sacrifice trial guide strategy featured

Tips for surviving your first of many lonely nights in the grass of Grounded

Where to find all the most sought-after and obscure materials in Grounded

Ruin Yoko Taro’s day by mastering The Puppets’ Bunker with this FFXIV raid guide

Ranking the best and worst armor sets you can own in Grounded

How to unlock tier two tool upgrades in Grounded

tier two tools Grounded

All the critters you’ll face in Grounded and how best to beat them up

best xbox one exclusives grounded exclusive

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

super mario party how to unlock characters challenge road guide unlockables feature img

Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 quest locations guide: How to get started

Halo Infinite: Release Date, Trailer, News, and More