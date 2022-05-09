 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

EVE Online is getting a multiplayer shooter spinoff

Tomas Franzese
By

During EVE Fanfest 2022, CCP Games London revealed that a multiplayer first-person shooter spinoff of the popular MMO EVE Online is in the works. 

The game remains untitled, and details on this new game are still scarce as CCP Games says it “wants to show you rather than tell you how they have evolved this concept.” All it’s saying right now is that the game will be an innovative “online tactical FPS” set in New Eden. So far, just one piece of concept art has been released that features gun-toting soldiers walking through water.

Soldiers walk through water and wreckage in EVE Online's multiplayer FPS.

As even Gundam is getting in on the multiplayer first-person shooter spinoff craze, it’s not too surprising that EVE Online would follow suit. Hopefully, it emulates the best of the genre while still having a unique EVE Online flair to it. This is actually CCP Games’ third attempt at this concept.

CCP Games released Dust 514 for PS3 in 2013, but that game shut down in 2016. The developer then revealed a shooter called Project Nova before scrapping that project and allowing its London studio to start conceptualizing this current game. Hopefully, this project does not meet the same fate. 

Thankfully, this wasn’t the only thing revealed during EVE Fanfest 2022. We learned that CCP Shanghai is working on a free-to-playx strategy game for mobile that will enter player testing later this year. EVE Online is also getting Microsoft Excel collaboration (yes, really), so keeping track of all of EVE Online’s data will be easier.

CCP Games London’s first-person shooter is still without a release date, but the studio has confirmed that the game is currently ramping up preproduction development. 

Editors' Recommendations

Sonic Frontiers is dodging the dreaded ‘Sonic Cycle’

Sonic looking out into the distance in Sonic Frontiers.

Nvidia GeForce Now uses DLSS to hit 4K on Windows and Mac

GeForce Now on a MacBook Air.

Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A painting of three new Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet..

Everything we know about Redfall

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Ashley Stayner on true crime and family trauma in Captive Audience

A poster for Hulu's Captive Audience.

See NASA’s visualizations of black holes for Black Hole Week

This image shows the warped view of a larger supermassive black hole (red) when it passes almost directly behind a companion black hole (blue) with half its mass. The gravity of the foreground black hole transforms its partner into a surreal collection of arcs.

David Ayer will direct Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper

Jason Statham in Safe.

UFC 274 Live Stream: How to watch Oliveira vs. Gaethje now

watch ufc 274 live stream online oliveira vs gaethje face to

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with these stellar games

Characters walk over a bridge in Rakuen.

The Sandman wars, or how accurate are sleep trackers?

A person weraing the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for sleep monitoring

Gaming laptops are lying to us, and no one seems to care

A Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting on a shelf.

5 Google Docs tricks you didn’t know you needed

Google Docs in Firefox on a MacBook.