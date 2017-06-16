Digital Trends
Here’s every game you can play on the Nintendo Switch

'Metroid Prime 4' and a full-blown Pokémon RPG in the works for Nintendo Switch

If you're thinking about purchasing the Nintendo Switch (or already have one), here's a list of games that are available now, and a glimpse of what's to come.

The Nintendo Switch finally hit the gaming scene in March 2017 to show that merging mobile with the typical living room console was indeed possible. Costing $300 at launch, the Switch packs a hand-held, tablet-like component, a pair of Joy-Con motion-sensing controllers, a Joy-Con grip for attaching said controllers, wrist straps, and the Nintendo Switch dock. This latter component is what is used to hold the main hand-held console while its connected to an HDTV.

On the games front, prices vary between $5 and $60. To date, we don’t have a slew of first-party titles from Nintendo for the Switch save for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Additional titles like Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey are a few months out. That said, the Switch’s current library is mostly filled by third-party mainstream and indie publishers.

Available right now

For starters, here is everything you can purchase and play on the Nintendo Switch right now from third-party retailers and Nintendo’s eShop digital storefront. It’s a huge lineup, one that’s just three months old and already includes more than 50 physical and digital games.

At the end of this section, we list all 20 classic NeoGeo games ported by SNK to the Switch console. Each game costs $8 on Nintendo’s eShop spanning from the King of Fighters and Metal Slug franchises to stand-alone titles like Fatal Fury, Last Resort, Mark of the Wolves, Blazing Star, Samurai Showdown IV, and loads more.

Action/adventure Games

GAME PRICE SHOP
ARMS $60 Amazon
Blaster Master Zero $10 Amazon
Graceful Explosion Machine $13 eShop
KAMIKO $5 eShop
LEGO City Undercover $60 Amazon
Mighty Gunvolt Burst $10 eShop
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition $30 eShop
Mr. Shifty $15 Amazon
Shantea: Half-Genie Hero $20 eShop
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment $10 Amazon
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $25 Amazon
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! $20 Amazon
Skylanders Imaginators $60 Amazon
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ $40 Amazon
Thumper $20 eShop
TumbleSeed $15 eShop
Ultra Street Fighter II:
The Final Challengers		 $40 Amazon
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $20 eShop

Role-playing games

Disgaea 5 Complete $60 Amazon
Has-Been Heroes $20 Amazon
I Am Setsuna $40 Amazon
The Legend of Zelda:
Breath of the Wild		 $60 Amazon

Puzzle/strategy games

Human Resource Machine $10 Amazon
Othello $5 eStore
Puyo Puyo Tetris $40 Amazon
Snake Pass $20 eShop
World of Goo $10 Amazon

Party games

1-2-Switch $50 Amazon
Astro Duel Deluxe $15 eShop
Super Bomberman R $50 Amazon
The Jackbox Party
Pack 3		 $25 eShop

Music/Fitness Games

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical $8 eShop
Just Dance 2017 $60 Amazon
VOEZ $25 eShop

Sports/racing games

Cars 3: Driven To Win $60 Amazon
Fast RMX $20 Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $60 Amazon
NBA Playgrounds $20 eStore
Vroom in the Night Sky $10 eStore

Simulation Games

Little Inferno $10 Amazon
New Frontier Days
Founding Pioneers		 $10 eStore

As previously stated, here are all the NeoGeo games sold by SNK on the Nintendo eShop for Switch ($8 each):

Alpha Mission II Last Resort Samurai Showdown IV The King of Fighters ’98
Blazing Star Metal Slug Sengoku The King of Fighters ’99
Fatal Fury Metal Slug 3 Shock Troopers Turf Masters
Garou: Mark of the Wolves NAM-1975 Shock Troopers 2nd Squad Waku Waku 7
Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors Over Top The King of Fighters ’94 World Heroes Perfect

Finally, the following pages will provide short preview of what’s to come in the June/August time frame, the September/Holidays time frame, and what’s planned for 2018 and beyond. That includes a just-revealed Metroid Prime 4 and a full-blown Pokémon role-playing game sometime in the console’s future (aka they’re in development now).

