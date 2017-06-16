'Metroid Prime 4' and a full-blown Pokémon RPG in the works for Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you If you're thinking about purchasing the Nintendo Switch (or already have one), here's a list of games that are available now, and a glimpse of what's to come.

The Nintendo Switch finally hit the gaming scene in March 2017 to show that merging mobile with the typical living room console was indeed possible. Costing $300 at launch, the Switch packs a hand-held, tablet-like component, a pair of Joy-Con motion-sensing controllers, a Joy-Con grip for attaching said controllers, wrist straps, and the Nintendo Switch dock. This latter component is what is used to hold the main hand-held console while its connected to an HDTV.

On the games front, prices vary between $5 and $60. To date, we don’t have a slew of first-party titles from Nintendo for the Switch save for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Additional titles like Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey are a few months out. That said, the Switch’s current library is mostly filled by third-party mainstream and indie publishers.

Available right now

For starters, here is everything you can purchase and play on the Nintendo Switch right now from third-party retailers and Nintendo’s eShop digital storefront. It’s a huge lineup, one that’s just three months old and already includes more than 50 physical and digital games.

At the end of this section, we list all 20 classic NeoGeo games ported by SNK to the Switch console. Each game costs $8 on Nintendo’s eShop spanning from the King of Fighters and Metal Slug franchises to stand-alone titles like Fatal Fury, Last Resort, Mark of the Wolves, Blazing Star, Samurai Showdown IV, and loads more.

Action/adventure Games

GAME PRICE SHOP ARMS $60 Amazon Blaster Master Zero $10 Amazon Graceful Explosion Machine $13 eShop KAMIKO $5 eShop LEGO City Undercover $60 Amazon Mighty Gunvolt Burst $10 eShop Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition $30 eShop Mr. Shifty $15 Amazon Shantea: Half-Genie Hero $20 eShop Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment $10 Amazon Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $25 Amazon Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! $20 Amazon Skylanders Imaginators $60 Amazon The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ $40 Amazon Thumper $20 eShop TumbleSeed $15 eShop Ultra Street Fighter II:

The Final Challengers $40 Amazon Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $20 eShop

Role-playing games

Disgaea 5 Complete $60 Amazon Has-Been Heroes $20 Amazon I Am Setsuna $40 Amazon The Legend of Zelda:

Breath of the Wild $60 Amazon

Puzzle/strategy games

Human Resource Machine $10 Amazon Othello $5 eStore Puyo Puyo Tetris $40 Amazon Snake Pass $20 eShop World of Goo $10 Amazon

Party games

1-2-Switch $50 Amazon Astro Duel Deluxe $15 eShop Super Bomberman R $50 Amazon The Jackbox Party

Pack 3 $25 eShop

Music/Fitness Games

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical $8 eShop Just Dance 2017 $60 Amazon VOEZ $25 eShop

Sports/racing games

Cars 3: Driven To Win $60 Amazon Fast RMX $20 Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $60 Amazon NBA Playgrounds $20 eStore Vroom in the Night Sky $10 eStore

Simulation Games

Little Inferno $10 Amazon New Frontier Days

Founding Pioneers $10 eStore

As previously stated, here are all the NeoGeo games sold by SNK on the Nintendo eShop for Switch ($8 each):

Finally, the following pages will provide short preview of what’s to come in the June/August time frame, the September/Holidays time frame, and what’s planned for 2018 and beyond. That includes a just-revealed Metroid Prime 4 and a full-blown Pokémon role-playing game sometime in the console’s future (aka they’re in development now).