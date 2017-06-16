'Metroid Prime 4' and a full-blown Pokémon RPG in the works for Nintendo Switch

If you're thinking about purchasing the Nintendo Switch (or already have one), here's a list of games that are available now, and a glimpse of what's to come.
The Nintendo Switch finally hit the gaming scene in March 2017 to show that merging mobile with the typical living room console was indeed possible. Costing $300 at launch, the Switch packs a hand-held, tablet-like component, a pair of Joy-Con motion-sensing controllers, a Joy-Con grip for attaching said controllers, wrist straps, and the Nintendo Switch dock. This latter component is what is used to hold the main hand-held console while its connected to an HDTV.
On the games front, prices vary between $5 and $60. To date, we don’t have a slew of first-party titles from Nintendo for the Switch save for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Additional titles like Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey are a few months out. That said, the Switch’s current library is mostly filled by third-party mainstream and indie publishers.
Available right now
At the end of this section, we list all 20 classic NeoGeo games ported by SNK to the Switch console. Each game costs $8 on Nintendo’s eShop spanning from the King of Fighters and Metal Slug franchises to stand-alone titles like Fatal Fury, Last Resort, Mark of the Wolves, Blazing Star, Samurai Showdown IV, and loads more.
Action/adventure Games
|GAME
|PRICE
|SHOP
|ARMS
|$60
|Amazon
|Blaster Master Zero
|$10
|Amazon
|Graceful Explosion Machine
|$13
|eShop
|KAMIKO
|$5
|eShop
|LEGO City Undercover
|$60
|Amazon
|Mighty Gunvolt Burst
|$10
|eShop
|Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
|$30
|eShop
|Mr. Shifty
|$15
|Amazon
|Shantea: Half-Genie Hero
|$20
|eShop
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|$10
|Amazon
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|$25
|Amazon
|Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
|$20
|Amazon
|Skylanders Imaginators
|$60
|Amazon
|The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
|$40
|Amazon
|Thumper
|$20
|eShop
|TumbleSeed
|$15
|eShop
|Ultra Street Fighter II:
The Final Challengers
|$40
|Amazon
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|$20
|eShop
Role-playing games
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|$60
|Amazon
|Has-Been Heroes
|$20
|Amazon
|I Am Setsuna
|$40
|Amazon
|The Legend of Zelda:
Breath of the Wild
|$60
|Amazon
Puzzle/strategy games
|Human Resource Machine
|$10
|Amazon
|Othello
|$5
|eStore
|Puyo Puyo Tetris
|$40
|Amazon
|Snake Pass
|$20
|eShop
|World of Goo
|$10
|Amazon
Party games
|1-2-Switch
|$50
|Amazon
|Astro Duel Deluxe
|$15
|eShop
|Super Bomberman R
|$50
|Amazon
|The Jackbox Party
Pack 3
|$25
|eShop
Music/Fitness Games
Sports/racing games
|Cars 3: Driven To Win
|$60
|Amazon
|Fast RMX
|$20
|Amazon
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|$60
|Amazon
|NBA Playgrounds
|$20
|eStore
|Vroom in the Night Sky
|$10
|eStore
Simulation Games
As previously stated, here are all the NeoGeo games sold by SNK on the Nintendo eShop for Switch ($8 each):
Finally, the following pages will provide short preview of what’s to come in the June/August time frame, the September/Holidays time frame, and what’s planned for 2018 and beyond. That includes a just-revealed Metroid Prime 4 and a full-blown Pokémon role-playing game sometime in the console’s future (aka they’re in development now).