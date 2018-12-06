Share

The Game Awards isn’t just an awesome awards show, it’s also home to a lot of new game reveals and announcements. The Game Awards 2018 featured a great lineup of games on display. Here is everything that was announced during The Game Awards.

‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order’ for Switch

One of the biggest surprises of the night came early in the show. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is in development at Team Ninja exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The trailer showed off Spider-Man, Wolverine, and many other Marvel heroes, including the Guardians of the Galaxy crew. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2019. The last game in the series came out way back in 2009, so this revival certainly is a bit of a shocker.

‘Rocket League’ McLaren car pack

Rocket League‘s latest DLC is a McLaren car pack, and it’s available now!

‘Far Cry New Dawn’

Teased before the show started, Far Cry New Dawn is the next major entry in the franchise. Set in the aftermath of nuclear warfare, Far Cry New Dawn is set in Hope County, the setting of Far Cry 5. Based on the trailer, it looks very much like a Far Cry game. Far Cry New Dawn launches on February 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

‘Hades’

The next game from Supergiant Games, the studio behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre, is called Hades. Set in Ancient Greece, it has a predictably gorgeous art style. Hades plays from an isometric perspective and appears to be an action RPG similar to Transistor. Hades is available in early access right now on the Epic Games store.

‘Scavengers’

New studio Midwinter Entertainment showed off the first trailer for Scavengers, a multiplayer survival shooter. The trailer showed a group of space rangers crash landing on Earth, which seems to be largely abandoned. Midwinter will host beta tests for Scavengers in 2019.

‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’

As expected, Activision revealed a remastered version of CTR: Crash Team Racing. Subtitled Nitro Fueled, the remastered version will include all of the original content, as well as online multiplayer. Crash Team Racing is currently only expected to launch on PS4.

‘The Outer Worlds’

A brand new game from Obsidian, The Outer Worlds has a Borderlands-feel to it. The Outer Worlds is a first-person, single-player shooter set on a distant planet in the future. Based on the trailer, we can tell it’s an open world game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The Outer Worlds launches in 2019.

‘The Last Campfire’

From Hello Games, the studio behind No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire stars a bunch of adorable little creatures doing … well, we’re not quite sure what. They mainly just walk around. But gosh darn is it adorable.

‘PUBG’ new winter map

PUBG is getting a new map, Vikendi, and it’s available now on PC! The winter-themed map is out now on the PUBG test servers on PC and will arrive in January on PS4 and Xbox One.

‘Ashen’

Aurora44’s Dark Souls-style action RPG Ashen is getting a stealth release. It’s available now on both Xbox One and PC.

‘The Dread Wolf Rises’

BioWare teased the fourth Dragon Age game, The Dread Wolf Rises. The trailer didn’t tell us much about the game but we like the name, though.

‘The Pathless’

From the creators of Abzu comes The Pathless, an adventure game with a colorful art style and beautiful music. The heroine can run really fast, similar to Mirror’s Edge, and travels with a bird companion.

‘Mortal Kombat 11’

NetherRealm announced Mortal Kombat 11 with a gruesome teaser trailer. A full reveal event is planned for January 17. Mortal Kombat 11 launches April 23 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

‘Psychonauts 2’

The first trailer for Psychonauts 2, the sequel to the 2005 cult classic about a camp for kids with mind powers, debuted during The Game Awards. Check it out above.

‘Fortnite’ The Block introduced

Epic Games announced a new Fortnite map feature called “The Block,” which will feature user-created content from Creative Mode. That’s right, your content could appear on the battle royale map. Start creating some cool stuff!

‘Rage 2’ release date revealed

A new trailer for Rage 2 debuted during The Game Awards, along with a release date. Rage 2 launches May 14, 2019, and yes, it still looks like it’ll play a whole lot like Doom.

Joker from Persona is coming to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Joker from Persona 5 is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC. Yes, you read that right.