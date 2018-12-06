Digital Trends
Gaming

These are all the best trailers and new games revealed at The Game Awards 2018

Steven Petite
By
everything announced at the game awards 2018
‘Far Cry New Dawn’

The Game Awards isn’t just an awesome awards show, it’s also home to a lot of new game reveals and announcements. The Game Awards 2018 featured a great lineup of games on display. Here is everything that was announced during The Game Awards.

‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order’ for Switch

One of the biggest surprises of the night came early in the show. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is in development at Team Ninja exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The trailer showed off Spider-Man, Wolverine, and many other Marvel heroes, including the Guardians of the Galaxy crew. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2019. The last game in the series came out way back in 2009, so this revival certainly is a bit of a shocker.

‘Rocket League’ McLaren car pack

Rocket League‘s latest DLC is a McLaren car pack, and it’s available now!

‘Far Cry New Dawn’

Teased before the show started, Far Cry New Dawn is the next major entry in the franchise. Set in the aftermath of nuclear warfare, Far Cry New Dawn is set in Hope County, the setting of Far Cry 5. Based on the trailer, it looks very much like a Far Cry game. Far Cry New Dawn launches on February 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

‘Hades’

The next game from Supergiant Games, the studio behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre, is called Hades. Set in Ancient Greece, it has a predictably gorgeous art style. Hades plays from an isometric perspective and appears to be an action RPG similar to Transistor. Hades is available in early access right now on the Epic Games store.

‘Scavengers’

New studio Midwinter Entertainment showed off the first trailer for Scavengers, a multiplayer survival shooter. The trailer showed a group of space rangers crash landing on Earth, which seems to be largely abandoned. Midwinter will host beta tests for Scavengers in 2019.

‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’

As expected, Activision revealed a remastered version of CTR: Crash Team Racing. Subtitled Nitro Fueled, the remastered version will include all of the original content, as well as online multiplayer. Crash Team Racing is currently only expected to launch on PS4.

‘The Outer Worlds’

A brand new game from Obsidian, The Outer Worlds has a Borderlands-feel to it. The Outer Worlds is a first-person, single-player shooter set on a distant planet in the future. Based on the trailer, we can tell it’s an open world game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The Outer Worlds launches in 2019.

‘The Last Campfire’

From Hello Games, the studio behind No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire stars a bunch of adorable little creatures doing … well, we’re not quite sure what. They mainly just walk around. But gosh darn is it adorable.

‘PUBG’ new winter map

PUBG is getting a new map, Vikendi, and it’s available now on PC! The winter-themed map is out now on the PUBG test servers on PC and will arrive in January on PS4 and Xbox One.

‘Ashen’

Aurora44’s Dark Souls-style action RPG Ashen is getting a stealth release. It’s available now on both Xbox One and PC.

‘The Dread Wolf Rises’

BioWare teased the fourth Dragon Age game, The Dread Wolf Rises. The trailer didn’t tell us much about the game but we like the name, though.

‘The Pathless’

From the creators of Abzu comes The Pathless, an adventure game with a colorful art style and beautiful music. The heroine can run really fast, similar to Mirror’s Edge, and travels with a bird companion.

‘Mortal Kombat 11’

NetherRealm announced Mortal Kombat 11 with a gruesome teaser trailer. A full reveal event is planned for January 17. Mortal Kombat 11 launches April 23 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

‘Psychonauts 2’

The first trailer for Psychonauts 2, the sequel to the 2005 cult classic about a camp for kids with mind powers, debuted during The Game Awards. Check it out above.

‘Fortnite’ The Block introduced

Epic Games announced a new Fortnite map feature called “The Block,” which will feature user-created content from Creative Mode. That’s right, your content could appear on the battle royale map. Start creating some cool stuff!

‘Rage 2’ release date revealed

A new trailer for Rage 2 debuted during The Game Awards, along with a release date. Rage 2 launches May 14, 2019, and yes, it still looks like it’ll play a whole lot like Doom.

Joker from Persona is coming to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Joker from Persona 5 is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC. Yes, you read that right.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Fallout 76': Everything you need to know
Spider-man Hands-on
Product Review

'Marvel's Spider-Man' slings and swings its way to the top of the superhero heap

Insomniac's entry into the superhero genre has a big suit to fill, but ‘Marvel's Spider-Man’ is a phenomenal action game, a strong Spider-Man story, and an open-world game that has plenty to do without getting boring.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

Everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2018, including big reveals

The Game Awards returns to Los Angeles for its fifth show this December. Here is everything we know about the event, including its location, where you can watch it, and games that were nominated.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Our full coverage Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption which featured the beloved John Marston, an ex-outlaw that grapples with the consequences of his past. This time around, you’ll play a…
Posted By Chris DeGraw
dead by daylight raises 500000 for charity the legion
Gaming

‘Dead by Daylight’ raises over $500,000 for charity, is now on consoles

Dead by Daylight, a horror survival game where four players take on the role of Survivors against a fifth player who controls the Killer, has raised more than $500,000 for charity. The Charity Case DLC is now also available on consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite season 7 planes holiday wrapping fortniteplanes
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Season 7 brings ziplines and airplanes as holiday gifts

The seventh season of Fortnite has arrived, and the holiday-themed update adds new weaponized airplanes to battle royale. The update also adds holiday wrapping for weapons and vehicles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite creative mode announce
Smart Home

One crafty ‘Fortnite’ player figured how to make Alexa his in-game guide

How far would you go to create a more immersive gaming experience? One Reddit user answers that question by combining Fortnite with some creative smart home technology for better gaming sessions.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
playstation classic review feat 2
Product Review

Not even the promise of nostalgia can save the PlayStation Classic

The PS1 era was home to many great games that are worth revisiting. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Classic is a collectible that capitalizes on the cute mini aesthetic but falls short everywhere else.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

Players' 'Red Dead Online' beta progress will carry over to the full release

Red Dead Online will gradually rolled out to Red Dead Redemption 2 players via a beta. We've got all the details about the beta's suite of competitive and cooperative modes, as well as what to expect going forward.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a microSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fallout 76
Gaming

Get caught up on all things 'Fallout 76,' including recent controversies

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 is a far different game than its predecessors.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get all beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones for a variety of needs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sony playstation classic review 1
Gaming

Sony apparently tested dozens of other games for the PlayStation Classic

Data miners found references to dozens of titles in the PlayStation Classic source code. The retro console would have been a much more interesting device if Sony decided to include some of the mentioned games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

Here are all the winners announced at The Game Awards 2018

More than a dozen awards are currently being handed out at The Game Awards. We're rounding up the winners right here. Keep this page bookmarked to find out which games took home the hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite