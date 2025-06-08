Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Black Ops 7, Persona 4, and more

Following a killer State of Play and a dud of a Summer Game Fest, Xbox spun the game reveal wheel with its own live stream. The Xbox Games Showcase broadcasted today and it gave us a very clear picture of what the rest of the console’s 2025 will look like, as well as its 2026. That was sorely needed, because we knew about a lot of games coming to Xbox but we didn’t have many release dates for them. That changed a bit today, though we didn’t see the games we expected.
The Outer Worlds 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4 got big release date reveals, and we learned a whole lot more about Clockwork Revolution. What we didn’t see, though, was Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, or Perfect Dark. Those were some surprising omissions, but we still got plenty of surprises anyways. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Persona 4 is getting a remake, and Obsidian is launching a third game this year with Grounded 2. That was just the tip of the iceberg in what was a so-so showing for Xbox. Here’s out rundown of every announcement.
The Outer Worlds drops on October 29
The Outer Worlds 2 is getting its own full showcase after the Xbox event, but it still kicked off the show here. We got a new trailer for Obsidian’s latest RPG, which showed off its signature anticapitalist satire. We saw plenty of combat too, with lots and lots of shooting. The sequel even has its own version of Doom’s BFG. It will launch on October 29.
There’s an Xbox branded Asus ROG Ally coming
The leaks were real: Xbox is entering the handheld market … kind of. We aren’t getting a portable Series X, but Microsoft is partnering with Asus to create a version of its ROG Ally that’s built for Xbox, dubbed the Xbox Ally. There’s an ROG Ally X edition of it coming too. It will run Windows and integrate with Xbox Game Pass. More surprising here is the fact that we got new footage of Hollow Knight: Silksong and Xbox reaffirmed that it is coming this year.
Ninja Gaiden 4 got a hyper violent new trailer
After its reveal earlier this year, we got a much closer look at PlatinumGames’ Ninja Gaiden 4. As you can expect, we got a very brutal trailer filled with blood and ninjas. We finally got an official release date too. Ninja Gaiden 4 launches on October 21 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.
We learned way more about Clockwork Revolution
The Bioshock-like Clockwork Revolution got an enormous trailer during the show, which taught us way more about the game. We saw more of its over-the-top characters, shooting and RPG choice systems. We didn’t get a release date for it though, which likely means it’s not coming in 2025.
Obsidian has yet another new game coming: Grounded 2
If you thought Obsidian already had its hands full this year with Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, you’ll be surprised to hear it has a third game coming. Grounded 2 is, against all odds or logic coming to Game Preview on July 29. We got a big trailer for the survival game, which showed off some familiar Honey I Shrunk the Kids action.
Bloober’s Cronos: The New Dawn gets a terrifying gameplay trailer
Coming off the success of its Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team revealed more about its next game, Cronos: The New Dawn. The gameplay-focused trailer showed off a dark and bloody third-person shooter that looks like a mix between Dead Space and Silent Hill. The big twist here is the shooter’s merging system. Monsters have the ability to combine with others, so players need to burn any corpses to avoid creating more powerful aliens. While it didn’t get an official release date, it’s now slated to launch later this fall for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
You probably saw this Persona 4 remake coming
It was one of the worst kept secrets in gaming this summer and now it’s here. Persona 4 Revival is a remake of the RPG classic that follows in the footsteps of last year’s Persona 3 Reload. We hardly saw anything about it and didn’t get a release date, but hey, at least we know that it exists.
Double Fine’s new game is Keeper, a game about a lighthouse
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new game from Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine, but we finally got a look at what it’s working on — and it’s very surprising. Keeper is an adventure game where you control a walking lighthouse that has a bird sitting on top of it. It’s coming out on October 17.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is already in the works
For its grand finale, Xbox revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. While we didn’t really learn too much about it, we did get a very cinematic trailer that teased its story. It’s set in 2035 and stars David Mason. That’s about all we got. No release date was shared, so it’s not really clear if that’s this year’s Call of Duty or not. It was a bit of a strange teaser.
Everything else
- High on Life 2 is happening and it has skateboards this time. It launches this winter and is coming to PS5 as well.
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is a new game set in the Plage Tale universe. It’s coming in 2026 and will be on PS5.
- We got a fresh look at The Blood of Dawnwalker, Bandai Namco’s new vampire game. It launches in 2026.
- Super Meat Boy turns the 2D series into a full-on 3D platformer coming in 2026.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting a DLC called The Order of Giants that’s set in Rome, launching on September 4.
- Pokémon studio Game Freak made a shock appearance with Beast of Reincarnation, a AAA action game coming in 2026.
- We got a look at some new content coming to The Elder Scrolls Online in Seasons of the Worm Cult on July 18.
- Don’t Nod has a new sci-fi adventure game coming called Aphelion, launching in 2026.
- There are No Ghosts at the Grand is a paranormal hotel renovation game that’s also a horror musical.
- We got a look at Age of Mythology Retold‘s new expansion, Heavenly Spear, launching this fall.
- Mudang Two Hearts is a dark new shooter coming in 2026.
- Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is coming in 2026.
- We got a trailer for Fallout 76‘s new update, which brings fishing to the MMO.
- Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive is a new anime action RPG with four player co-op.
- Animo is a colorful open world that looks a bit like Palworld.
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 got a new trailer ahead of its July release date. A demo is available today.
- The team behind Spiritfarer is working on a new 2D action game called At Fate’s End, coming in 2026.
- We got a new trailer for Gears of War: Reloaded ahead of its August 26 release date.
- Smuggler’s Tide is the latest season of Sea of Thieves coming in August.
- We got a look at Invincible Vs, a fighting game based on the popular comic book series coming in 2026.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally coming to Xbox this winter, and Final Fantasy XIV is out today.
- Phil Spencer confirmed that a new Forza is coming next year, as well as another installment of a classic series.