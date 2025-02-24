Everything announced at ID@Xbox Showcase February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Revenge of the Savage Planet is coming May 8 Jump Ship looks like a sci-fi Sea of Thieves Ratatan is the spiritual successor to Patapon you always wanted Echo Weaver is Metroidvania-meets-roguelike Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is coming to Game Pass at launch Blue Prince launches on Game Pass April 10 Herdling makes you a magical shepard in a post-apocalyptic world Live out your off-the-grid dreams in Outbound in 2026 Hotel Barcelona is like a more frightening Hotel California Tanuki: Pon’s Summer is a cuter, cozier Paper Boy Wax Heads proves that punk is alive and well Rock out with anthropomorphic animals in RockBeasts later this year Descenders Next drops down the mountain April 9 Tempopo conducts its way onto your screen on April 17 Design your own diorama with Woodo The Lonesome Guild is about the power of friendship Buckshot Roulette somehow makes Russian Roulette scarier Tron: Catalyst brings down the grid on June 17 33 Immortals steps out of the shadows on March 18 Balatro: Friends of Jimbo features your favorite Xbox franchises, and it’s available now Lies of P: Overture is a return to the punishing city of Krat

The ID@Xbox Showcase was held today, showcasing a slew of different games, several world premieres, and even a new Balatro expansion-inspired by some of your favorite Xbox franchises.

The Showcase was particularly roguelike-heavy, showing off several games like the rhythm-based Ratatan and the action-focused Echo Loop. Read on to find out everything announced, including a couple of unexpected games from classic developers.

Recommended Videos

Revenge of the Savage Planet is coming May 8

Revenge of the Savage Planet - Official Trailer | ID@Xbox

A new game from Raccoon Logic Studios, Revenge of the Savage Planet is a colorful, off-beat game that throws a satirical twist on the standard survival-builder genre. It’s coming to Game Pass on May 8, and is also releasing on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Jump Ship looks like a sci-fi Sea of Thieves

Jump Ship - Official Trailer | ID@Xbox

Jump Ship is a cooperative PvE game for up to four players that looks a lot like Sea of Thieves had a futuristic jump forward. All four players will need to work together to succeed, either exploring the world around them, fighting off enemy combatants, or even just putting out flames aboard their spaceship. The game will go into early access this summer, and you can sign up to be part of it now.

Ratatan is the spiritual successor to Patapon you always wanted

Ratatan - Official Gameplay Trailer | ID@Xbox

Ratatan is a rhythm-focused roguelike game that calls back to the days of Patapon, with its colorful characters and beat-centered gameplay. It’s said to be coming in 2025, but no firm release date was given. And it’s not just a throwback to Patapon, either; it’s made by the original creators.

Echo Weaver is Metroidvania-meets-roguelike

Echo Weaver - Official Trailer | ID@Xbox

Echo Weaver is part puzzle game, part Metroidvania, and part roguelike all in one. The game puts you in control of a character stuck in a time loop, and only be “perfecting the run” can you find your way out. Even a quick look at the gameplay promises a challenging game, and it’s coming to Game Pass on day one — whenever that is.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is coming to Game Pass at launch

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault - Official Gameplay Trailer | ID@Xbox

Though the announcement of Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is nothing new, today’s trailer showcased more gameplay and enemy types, as well as the different graphical style the sequel has over its predecessor. The game pays homage to The Legend of Zelda is many ways, but with its own shopkeeping twist. It’s coming to Game Pass on day one, sometime in 2025.

Blue Prince launches on Game Pass April 10

Blue Prince - Official Narrative Trailer | ID@Xbox

Blue Prince is an upcoming puzzle game that sees you exploring an old manor that’s full of secrets, and where every day reveals a new mystery to solve. Details about the game are still light, but you don’t have to wait long to find out more. It releases on PC and Game Pass on April 10.

Herdling makes you a magical shepard in a post-apocalyptic world

Herdling - Official Gameplay Trailer | ID@Xbox

Another title coming sometime this summer, Herdling puts you in the role of a character trying to shepard mysterious, magical creatures in a ruined world. The landscapes vary from crumbling city to austere mountains, and it’s up to you to keep these creatures safe through each environment. The game releases on PC and Xbox in summer 2025.

Live out your off-the-grid dreams in Outbound in 2026

Outbound - Official Gameplay Trailer | ID@Xbox

Outbound is an upcoming open-world exploration game that puts you behind the wheel of a camper van. You can explore the world, travel from place to place, and build up your camp. It looks like the kind of cozy, chill game you can sink dozens of hours into. Outbound releases on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Hotel Barcelona is like a more frightening Hotel California

Hotel Barcelona - Official Gameplay Trailer | ID@Xbox

It’s been roughly a year since Hotel Barcelona was first announced, and the ID@Xbox showcase gave us a solid look at its gameplay. With a colorful, absurd style steeped in gratuitous violence, Hotel Barcelona sees the main character trying to kill the other serial killers in the hotel and escape. It releases in 2025 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer is a cuter, cozier Paper Boy

Tanuki Pon's Summer - Official Trailer | ID@Xbox

Playing as a mail delivery person is a concept as old as gaming itself, but Tanuki: Pon’s Summer adds its own cute twist to the genre by having you play as a tanuki — a Japanese racoon dog — astride a BMX bike. Your mission is to deliver packages and help the locals, all while shredding around town. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC this summer.

Wax Heads proves that punk is alive and well

Wax Heads - Official Gameplay Trailer | ID@Xbox

Ever dreamed of running a record store? Wax Heads lets you do exactly that in a “cozy-punk slice-of-life narrative sim” (what a sentence!) It’s reminiscent of similar games like Coffee Talk, but with more of an edge. It’s coming to PC and Xbox next summer.

Rock out with anthropomorphic animals in RockBeasts later this year

RockBeasts - Official Announcement Trailer | ID@Xbox

RockBeasts captures the feeling of early MTV shows by putting the player in the shoes of the manager of a rock band. The narrative-focused game was one of the few world premieres at today’s event, and will be available later this year on Xbox.

Descenders Next drops down the mountain April 9

Descenders Next - Official Release Date Trailer | ID@Xbox

Descenders Next is on the way with more of the snowboarding, biking, extreme-sports action players have come to know and love. It releases on Game Pass at launch on April 9, and is also coming to PC.

Tempopo conducts its way onto your screen on April 17

Tempopo - Official Release Date Trailer | ID@Xbox

Tempopo is a game about building a garden through music. It’s colorful, upbeat, and a little bit out there, but coming from the makers of Unpacking, that’s no surprise. The game will be available on Game Pass on April 17.

Design your own diorama with Woodo

Woodo - Official Trailer | ID@Xbox

Woodo is a gorgeous puzzle game about designing a diorama. It invites the player to slow down and enjoy the process, and it’s colorful, carved landscapes and characters ooze warmth. The game is coming to Xbox, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, although no release date has been given yet.

The Lonesome Guild is about the power of friendship

The Lonesome Guild - Official Reveal Trailer | ID@Xbox

The Lonesome Guild shows that the true treasure are the friends you make along the way. And that’s only half a joke. The game heavily focuses on leveling up your relationships with your friends to grow stronger as you explore a strange, sometimes frightening world. The Lonesome Guild releases on Xbox in fall 2025.

Buckshot Roulette somehow makes Russian Roulette scarier

Buckshot Roulette - Official Announce Trailer | ID@Xbox

Buckshot Roulette puts you in the shoes of a character playing Russian Roulette with a shotgun. It’s available now on Steam, but is soon coming to PC and Game Pass.

Tron: Catalyst brings down the grid on June 17

TRON: Catalyst - Official Release Date Trailer | ID@Xbox

The latest game to dive into the Tron world, Tron: Catalyst is an isometric action game that will release on June 17 for Xbox. Get ready to take a step back into the classic cyber world and find out the cause of the Glitch that threatens all of it.

33 Immortals steps out of the shadows on March 18

33 Immortals - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer | ID@Xbox

33 Immortals, an upcoming action roguelike for up to 33 players, is coming to early access on March 18 on PC and Xbox. Working together to dodge screen-wide attacks and bring down massive foes is key to victory.

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo features your favorite Xbox franchises, and it’s available now

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo (Pack 4) - Official Reveal Trailer | ID@Xbox

The unputdownable Balatro gets an update with new cards from Fallout, Bugsnax, Assassin’s Creed, and many more games — and it’s available today on Xbox and PC.

Lies of P: Overture is a return to the punishing city of Krat

Lies of P: Overture - Official DLC Trailer | ID@Xbox

Lies of P is a Pinocchio-inspired Soulslike that’s much darker than you might think, and now fans can revisit the world with this upcoming DLC. No release date has been given, but it looks to provide more of the same brutal gameplay.