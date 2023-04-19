Today, Nintendo held another Indie World showcase, where it showed off a lot of neat-looking indie games coming to Nintendo Switch over the next several months. This April 19 showcase didn’t have any shocking announcements, but some successors to enjoyable indie games like Crypt of the Necrodancer and Blasphemous were revealed, and multiple games were shadow-dropped. If you’re looking for a roundup of everything that was shown off, we have that right here for you.

Rift of the Necrodancer was announced

Brace Yourself Games is one of the premier rhythm game developers thanks to titles like Crypt of the Necrodancer and Cadence of Hyrule, and it announced a new game today. Titled Rift of the Necrodancer, this is a lane-based game where players rhythmically attack the monsters that come down each lane. The game also features minigames that more closely resemble the Rhythm Heaven series. Rift of the Necrodancer will be released later this year.

Related Videos

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and more get shadow-dropped

As is to be expected with any Nintendo presentation, some games were shadow-dropped today. The most notable of these games was a port of the popular horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, but that wasn’t the only game released today. Magnetism platformers Telsagrad Remastered and Teslagrad 2, as well as supernatural comedy RPG Shadows of Loathing, are also available today.

Blasphemous 2 was revealed

The Game Kitchen’s Blasphemous made a name for itself as one of the most brutal Metroidvania’s of the last decade, both in visual style and gameplay. During today’s Indie World, the team revealed that is are at work on a sequel where players explore a place cursed by something ironically called The Miracle. When it comes to gameplay, players can expect three new weapons and will encounter weapon memories that expand their moveset. Blasphemous 2 will be released this summer.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals gets a release date

Night School Studios and Netflix’s horror-adventure game Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been in the works for quite a while, and it finally got a release date during today’s Indie World showcase. We learned that Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, which takes place five years after the events of the original and follows a woman named Camena investigating mysterious radio signals, will come out on July 12. This release date also applies to the PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PS5, and mobile versions of the game.

Everything else

Mineko’s Night Market launches on September 26.

Pathea Games showed off My Time at Sandrock, a desert-themed sequel to farming sim My Time at Portia that is coming out sometime this summer.

Overcooked-like PlateUp! launches this October.

Digital board game Quilts & Cats of Calico launches this fall.

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC launches in June.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon’s free DLC Puzzle Pack comes out this spring.

Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith update will be released on April 24.

Animal Well is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Time-bending crime puzzle game Crime O’Clock comes out on June 30.

Paper Trail launches this August.

Little Kitty, Big City will be released in 2024.

Chants of Sennaar got a September 5 release date.

Brotato will be released sometime in 2023.

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition comes to Switch this fall.

Jet Set Radio spiritual successor Bomb Rush Cyberfunk finally got a firm release date: August 18.

Editors' Recommendations