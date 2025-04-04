Everything coming to Marvel Rivals Season 2: Emma Frost, Hellfire Gala map & more

NetEase Games has officially revealed Marvel Rivals Season 2, with an exhilarating debut trailer setting the stage for a huge upgrade steeped in Marvel legend. This sophomore season, available on April 11, 2025, has the fan-favorite Hellfire Gala theme, transporting players to the bright, mutant-ruled island of Krakoa. Following the events of Season 1, in which heroes defeated Dracula’s vampiric dominion, the teaser foreshadows a moment of triumph for mutantkind—only to be destroyed by the unexpected appearance of a deadly foe: Ultron.

The robotic threat crashes the Hellfire Gala with an army of drones, pushing Marvel’s best back into fight to defend their hard-won haven. Season 2 promises a new wave of content, including an arsenal of new team-up skills, undiscovered maps, and a roster expansion with highly anticipated characters primed to shake up the meta. As the stakes mount on Krakoa, players can expect a season filled with high-octane battles and elegant flair, all capped off with the famous X-Men-themed event.

For those ready to wade into the battlefield, we’ve assembled everything coming to the game to ensure you have all you need to know before the servers go up. From gameplay adjustments to character reveals, this update is shaping up to be a watershed moment in Marvel Rivals’ developing story.

All new content arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Emma Frost and Ultron join the battle

Starting off with new characters, Emma Frost will join the Marvel Rivals Season 2 roster when it drops on April 11 and will assume the role of a Vanguard. She will be a three-star difficulty hero and will boast 650 health, where she deals damage to enemies with her telepathic rays and her diamond armor. Furthermore, her team-up with Magneto and Psylocke positions her as a formidable threat on the battlefield.

Furthermore when Season 2.5 comes out in May, Ultron will join the stacked roster as a Strategist who will bring his drones and might into the gameplay. But that’s not all. Starting with Season 3, Marvel Rivals will be accelerating in-game seasons from 3 months each to just 2 months each. That means a new character every month.

New Krakoa map

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will also bring several map changes to the gameplay, including the introduction of a new Hellfire Gala: Krakoa Domination map in the game. This map will then replace Yggsgard – Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099 – Shin-Shibuya from competitive play. On the other hand, things on Quick Match and Custom Games will remain the same, with a new Krakoa map added to the mix.

Costume Colors and Gifting feature

Starting when Season 2 launches on April 11th, an initial selection of some of the more popular skins will receive new color options to allow for further customization and player individuality. More details to come soon.

Furthermore, immediately after the launch, players will be able to gift costumes and other in-game store items to their friends in the game. You can only gift 3 items per day to your friends.

New Team-Up abilities and changes

With Marvel Rivals Season 2, Team-Up abilities are also receiving a massive change. Here are all the team-ups that are brand new in the game:

Stars Aligned – Winter Soldier can pounce toward allies for a quick reposition that sends out a large shockwave, damaging nearby enemies. He can also clash with a friendly Captain America, causing greater damage and a debuff to nearby enemies.

Arcane Order – Scarlet Witch can tap into Doctor Strange’s magic to transform her Chthonian Burst into a rapid-fire, long-range projectile that’s independent from her chaos energy meter.

Mental Projection – Psylocke and Magneto can summon an incorporeal clone of themselves through Emma Frost’s powers for either an offensive boost or a tricky distraction.

Furthermore, several changes to existing Team-Ups have also been made. They are:

Metallic Chaos and Voltaic Union retired

Psylocke removed from Dimensional Shortcut

Winter Soldier removed from Ammo Overload

Namor removed from Chilling Charisma and added to Gamma Charge

Dr. Strange removed from Gamma Charge

Hero Nerfs and Buffs

Marvel Rivals Season 2 has brought significant changes to the hero meta as well. Here is a list of heroes who have received these adjustments:

Buffed Heroes – Peni Parker, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Jeff the Land Shark, Captain America, Winter Soldier, Moon Knight

Nerfed Heroes – Loki, Adam Warlock

Adjusted Heroes – Doctor Strange (offense nerf, defense buff)

You can check out the full blog post about Season 2 Hero Adjustments right here.

Hellfire Gala-themed battle pass and free skin

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is bringing a brand new Battle Pass with characters dressed for the grand Hellfire Gala. Here are the characters who are teased to be a part of the pass: Captain America, Black Panther, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, Luna Snow, Psylocke, Magik, Rocket Raccoon, and Cloak and Dagger.

Furthermore, players will be able to claim a free Scarlet Witch costume by simply playing 9 Marvel Rivals matches either in Quick Play, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI, accompanied by a fancy Nameplate.

Competitive adjustments and rank reset

When it comes to Marvel Rivals Season 2 rank reset, all players will drop 9 competitive divisions when Season 2 starts on April 11th. That means if you’re in Diamond 1, you’ll find yourself in Silver 1. Additionally, the Pick/Ban hero now starts at Gold 3, and Eternity+ players are barred from queuing competitive in teams larger than 2 people as duo and solo queue only.

Furthermore, points earned/lost now more closely reflect individual performance as the minimum level to play Ranked has been raised to 15. In more news, Marvel Rivals will introduce weekly missions in addition to the existing daily missions and challenges. The total amount of Chrono Tokens on offer will remain unchanged.