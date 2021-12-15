  1. Gaming

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Omori, and more indies coming to Switch

Emily Morrow
By

Nintendo hosted a new Indie World showcase today. The 20-minute video promised ports of popular titles like Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Omori, while also introducing new titles like Sea of Stars and Loco Motive.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, which we recently called one of this year’s best indie games, lands on Nintendo Switch later today. Players can use a magic paintbrush to draw and paint on almost anything in the game, revealing a world full of color and life behind a black-and-white exterior. Players paint to solve puzzles, help out NPCs, and find the titular Chicory, a master artist and wielder of the paintbrush who has gone missing.

Omori was a surprise hit late last year on PC. The game uses a unique art style from artist, programmer, writer, and designer OMOCAT, as well as turn-based battles,and a variety of colorful characters to tell a deep, sometimes difficult story about mental health. Players can travel between multiple worlds, facing enemies and meeting new friends along the way in their quest to stay afloat. Omori will be available on Switch in spring 2022.

A variety of other interesting indie titles are also coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Don’t Starve Together, the multiplayer expansion to the popular Don’t Starve, will be available soon alongside a trial for the original Don’t Starve, which starts today. The previously announced OlliOlli World opened for Switch pre-orders today and showed off a new trailer with unique skate paths and new characters.

Sea of Stars is another highlight. A prequel to The Messenger, it’s a turn-based adventure heavily inspired by Chrono Trigger. Though it won’t arrive until holiday 2022, its trailer announced that it will have music from Yasunori Mitsuda, who also composed music for Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross.

Editors' Recommendations

Splinter Cell set to return — eventually — after long hiatus

Sam Fisher's iconic goggles.

Upcoming Intel Core i5-12400 processor may be an energy-efficient powerhouse

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

Forget AirPods: Save $80 on these Bose earbuds today

Bose QuietComforts Earbuds

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and desktops right now

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

This MASSIVE 70-inch TV is $250 cheaper at Best Buy today

LG 70-inch 4K TV UP8070 on White Background

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

Henry Cavill as Geralt in season 1 of The Witcher.

How is 5G helping businesses in the U.S. right now? We asked the experts

iPhone 12 5G announcement

Nintendo Switch is in stock at GameStop with Christmas delivery

How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Blizzard games hit with late-night DDoS attack

Genji slashes a robot in Overwatch 2.

Sifu’s kung fu fighting has already swept me off my feet

Sifu's main character at age 70 in Sifu.

Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 12GB could be a blessing for crypto miners

rtx 3080 07

Find N, Air Glass, MariSilicon X NPU, and everything announced at Oppo Inno Day 2021

Oppo Find N in purple.

This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Walmart

Lenovo Legion 5, 17.3, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB, 256GB NVMe TLC SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Windows 11 Home, 82K00045US