Everything new in Fortnite Galactic Battle season: Star Wars Update, Lightsabers & more

By
Fortnite Galactic Battle Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite and Star Wars have launched their most ambitious collaboration yet with the release of Chapter 6, Season 3, titled Galactic Battle. This Star Wars-themed season, which premiered on May 2, 2025, turns Fortnite’s island into a Jedi vs. Sith battleground with iconic characters, vehicles, and Force-powered gameplay. Following years of successful crossovers, including skins like Darth Vader and Ahsoka Tano, Epic Games and Disney have gone all-in, providing a season that immerses gamers in the heart of the Star Wars galaxy.

Epic Games’ cryptic teasers for Galactic Battle hinted at a cosmic showdown. Insider posts on social media fuelled interest by revealing skins like Emperor Palpatine, General Grievous, and Darth Jar Jar, as well as new Force powers like Lightning and Push. The season includes a Star Wars-themed Battle Pass, new POIs such as the First Order Base, and pilotable X-Wings and TIE Fighters for aerial dogfighting. If you’re looking for everything that’s been added, check the latest patch notes below.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Galactic Battle full patch notes

Imperial Star Destroyers exit hyperspace in formation around the Death Star, which looms with its superlaser array fixed on the BR map. Heroes from across eras are ready to strike back against the assault led by Emperor Palpatine from the shadows, and the Island’s fate hangs in the balance. Draw your lightsaber and ready your blaster, May 2 in Fortnite: GALACTIC BATTLE!

New locations on the Chapter 6 map

Fortnite Galactic Battle POIs
Epic Games

Driving back the Imperial invasion will take every blaster and ship at your disposal, unless you feel a strong pull to the dark side. Either way, touch down at one of these new locations:

First Order Base

The First Order has claimed a mountaintop to house its imposing base of operations, which includes a hangar for repairing damaged First Order TIE fighters. There are five entrances, but its utility shaft is its main point of weakness and where you’ll find it easiest to sneak in.

Outpost Enclave

There’s an element of danger to the Outpost Enclave, a boisterous hub of smuggler activity where tensions are known to run high. While you’re in the area, check out the interior of the parked sandcrawler nearby.

Resistance Base

The underground Resistance command center is shrouded in foliage, hiding the facility’s location from any ships passing overhead. Here, you’ll find X-wings and a ton of handy equipment for taking on the First Order’s fleet.

Vader’s Samurai Solitude

Darth Vader Samurai has seized Shogun’s Solitude and turned it into his own personal fortress. Deal with his stormtrooper samurai guards and you may get the chance to challenge the Sith Lord himself.

Fortnite Star Wars Jedi Lightsaber
Epic Games

A weapon for a more civilized age returns!

An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, the use of a lightsaber is the mark of a Jedi though it’s used by their sworn enemies, the Sith, as well. It’s handy for deflecting blaster bolts back at adversaries, and you’ll also sprint faster, jump twice as high, and have fall damage immunity while brandishing one. Lightsabers are not found but earned — you must train in the Force or, you know, just loot it off another player.

Find and train with hologram Rey to earn a Blue Lightsaber and learn Force Push, which shoves everything in front of you. If you’re of a different persuasion, train with hologram Emperor Palpatine to earn a Red Lightsaber and learn Force Lightning, a shocking new way to deal damage.

Fortnite Darth Jar Jar skin
Epic Games

To use any of these Force Abilities, you must have a lightsaber equipped — any will do, it doesn’t need to be the one you earned in training. Force Abilities are tied to you and not your lightsaber, meaning that players who loot a lightsaber from an enemy or find one on the ground will not receive a Force Ability with it. 

Defeat Darth Vader Samurai to earn a different red-colored lightsaber and learn Force Saber Throw, which flings your lightsaber directly in front of you like a dangerous plasma boomerang!

Exit Fortnite weapons, enter Star Wars Blasters for this season

Fortnite Star Wars Weapons
Epic Games

As far as non-lightsaber weapons go, it’s blasters-only on day one! You’ve got your: 

  • Reliable DL-44 Blaster Pistol
  • Heavy CR-2 Blaster (an SMG!)
  • Close-range ACP Scatter Blaster and BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster
  • Close-to-medium range DLT-19 Blaster Rifle
  • Long-range IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle
  • All-purpose A280-CFE Blaster Rifle
  • (unvaulted) Highly accurate DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle
  • (unvaulted) Empire standard Issue E-11 Blaster
  • (unvaulted) First Order standard issue F-11 Blaster

Be careful about holding down the trigger, as these babies are prone to overheating! Though technically not a blaster, this one will cause a blast: toss a Thermal Imploder and run away before its compression vacuum ignites for big damage, ripping a hole in any nearby structures.

Go one-on-one with Captain Phasma

Captain Phasma is the commander of the First Order’s legion of stormtroopers. If you can infiltrate the First Order Base and defeat her in battle, you’ll be rewarded with the Mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster and Phasma’s Blaster Medallion. The Phasma’s Blaster Medallion extends how long it takes a blaster weapon to overheat, and reduces its cooldown.

Remember that Medallions make you visible on opponents’ mini-map, and the more Medallions you have, the more precise the radius of your exact location.

Get into a Dogfight with your enemies

Fortnite Star Wars Starfighters
Epic Games

The symbol of the Imperial Fleet, the Imperial TIE fighter is a single-passenger craft designed as an instrument of the Empire. Equipped with high-powered blasters, it can potentially be an instrument of your next Victory Royale.

Alternatively, hop into the pilot seat of a nimble X-wing and push the throttle to cover ground quickly! It’s crucial to utilize its laser cannons, especially if you find yourself in an aerial dogfight.

More Star Wars content every week

May 8 – The Pull of the Force

Sensing a disturbance in the Force, Leia and Luke will arrive on the Island May 8 alongside renowned smuggler Han Solo to offer you strategic services.

Speaking of the Force, hologram Mace Windu will appear on May 8 — train with him to earn a Purple Lightsaber and learn Force Pull, which pulls in just about anything and anyone nearby. Rumor has it the Sith Lord Darth Maul will be around as a hologram as well, offering Red Lightsabers and teaching Force Throw. Pick up objects around you and throw them as projectiles!

May 15 – Chew on This

Chewbacca’s ETA is May 15, and he’s bringing his Wookiee Bowcaster to the loot pool to aid the rebels. You’ll also find the powerful CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster in Chests around the Island — new to Fortnite!

May 22 – Mandalorian Rising

On May 22, Mandalorians will intervene. You’ll be able to recruit a Heavy, Scout, Supply, or Medic Mandalorian to your team, and gain further advantage over your opponents with the unvaulted Mandalorian Jetpack! Also, keep an eye out for signature Mandalorian weapons: the Amban Sniper Rifle and the new dual-wield WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols.

Fortnite Star Destroyer
Epic Games

May 29 – Star Destroyer Bombardment

On May 29, assume control of a Star Destroyer’s turbolaser and lay waste from above! A single portal to the Star Destroyer’s control room will spawn every match — be the first to reach it and the capital ship is yours.

June 7 – The Final Showdown: Death Star Sabotage

Mobilize and take the fight to Emperor Palpatine in a live, in-game narrative event on June 7. Never tell me the odds!

New Battle Pass

Fortnite Star Wars Battle Pass
Epic Games

The legends are true. The Star Wars Battle Pass is chock-full of treasures from across the known galaxy. The Star Wars Battle Pass has both free and premium rewards that can be claimed by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Pass for only 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew along with all other Fortnite Passes! Included as premium rewards, here are the Outfits in the Pass:

  • Emperor Palpatine: Leader of the Empire. Ruler of the Galaxy.
  • Apprentice Evie: Force-sensitive vigilante spreading peace across the Galaxy. (Instantly unlocked after purchasing the Pass or accessing it through Fortnite Crew!)
  • Poe Dameron: The finest pilot in the Resistance.
  • Wookiee Team Leader: Growl it out.

Kaleesh cyborg and General of the Separatist droid army, General Grievous, will be an unlockable Outfit in the Star Wars Battle Pass later in May. Unlock Grievous by completing objectives that’ll come online later in the Season! The Pass will be available to progress in from May 2 until June 7, 2025, Eastern Time. If you get the Pass through Fortnite Crew, you’ll also get the OG Pass, Music Pass, and LEGO® Pass! That’s a lotta Outfits you can unlock.

A sporty Sith Ride arrives

Embrace the dark side with the new Star Wars + Porsche 911 GT3 RS Bundle, which includes the Darth Vader Wrapped Decal, Darth Maul Wrapped Decal, and Captain Phasma Wrapped Decal. Representing all three trilogies, these Decals can only be equipped with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Car Body that’s in the bundle. Get it starting May 2 at 8 PM ET!

FASHION. The Jedi prophecy foretold that a chosen one would come and bring balance to the Force. What it didn’t foretell is that Star Wars Crocs would be hitting the Shop May 2 at 8 PM ET. Throughout the Season, look out for new and returning Star Wars Outfits, including the likes of Darth Jar Jar, Mace Windu, a customizable Mandalorian, and more!

Fortnite Star Wars Free Stormtrooper Skin
Epic Games

Get free Star Wars cosmetic rewards

Learn how to unlock the First Order Stormtrooper Outfit and Asajj Ventress Loading Screen, and how to watch the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld early in Fortnite! The show hits Disney Plus on May the Fourth, but you can start watching it on May 2 in Fortnite at 10 AM ET.

We’re kicking off the GALACTIC BATTLE with Twitch Drops! Watch any channel in the Fortnite category on Twitch for 15 minutes cumulative between May 2 at 9 AM ET and May 5 at 9 AM ET to receive the Galactic Duel Loading Screen.

Fortnite Star Wars Twitch Drops
Epic Games

Watch for 1 hour cumulative during this time frame to receive Anakin’s Model Jedi Interceptor Back Bling! After meeting the time requirement to claim a Drop, you can claim it from the Drops Inventory page on Twitch.

Make sure your Epic account is connected to your Twitch account BEFORE claiming to avoid issues receiving the Drop in Fortnite. Each Drop should be yours in Fortnite right after claiming it, though it may take up to 14 days in specific cases. Please note that these Drops are not exclusive — they may be purchasable in the Fortnite Shop at a later date.

There’s even more Star Wars to be had over in LEGO Fortnite — check out the LEGO Fortnite blog post for details. May the Force be with you, always.

