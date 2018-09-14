Digital Trends
Gaming

Nintendo announces new Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy ports, and more

Felicia Miranda
By

During the Nintendo Direct, we experienced a whirlwind of new games, accessories, and features coming to the Nintendo Switch. From previously announced games coming in the Fall and Winter of this year to never-before-announced titles scheduled for 2019, there was so much content shown that it was hard for anyone to keep up. Get clued into all things Nintendo with our roundup of everything shown during today’s Nintendo Direct.

Isabelle joins SSBU roster, new Animal Crossing coming in 2019

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september feature

The biggest news coming out of the September 2018 Nintendo Direct is the announcement of a new Animal Crossing scheduled for 2019. Nintendo toyed with us a bit, first showing Isabelle getting a letter where she’s asked to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. We got a preview of some gameplay showing off her moves which include shooting off confetti poppers, smacking opponents around with poms-poms, summoning a fire hydrant rocket, and floating around on a bench attached to two bunny-head shaped balloons.

Following that announcement, Tom Nook stole the show and Nintendo revealed the big news. There’s not much to go on right now but we do know that the new Animal Crossing will be coming out in 2019 and will most likely launch in the Fall/Winter if it follows the same pattern of previous titles in the series.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september luigi mansion

The September 2018 Nintendo Direct kicked off with a mini trailer of Luigi’s Mansion 3. Gameplay included Luigi sneaking around, what looks to be a hotel, being spooked by a haunted housekeeping cart, sucking up poltergeists with his famous ghost-sucking vacuum, and shooting off a plunger in a ghost’s face. Presently, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a working title coming in 2019 with no release date.

The original Luigi’s Mansion will be arriving to the Nintendo 3DS on October 12 with a new two-player mode that requires both people to own the game. One person will also get to play as a green, ghost-like version of Luigi. If only one person owns the game, friends can still play boss battles in the gallery using download play.

Final Fantasy and Nintendo get a reunion

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september online final fantasy pocket edition

A slew of Final Fantasy titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch with leading with Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition available today. This will be followed up by World of Final Fantasy releasing November 6, 2018, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Everybody set to arrive this Winter.

Crystal Chronicles is getting a graphical facelift in Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered which will feature a new online multiplayer mode and new areas in dungeons to explore, making it a (relatively) fresh experience for people who played the original. This will be available in 2019.

Lastly, Final Fantasy 12 is scheduled for the Nintendo Switch in 2019, and will be followed up by Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 9, and Final Fantasy 10/10-2. The latter don’t have a release schedule as of yet.

Nintendo Online Membership features

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september online family membership

Five features were announced with the Nintendo Online Membership that include Online play, a growing NES games library with online multiplayer, a save data cloud that automatically uploads your game data online, a smartphone app that pairs up with certain games, and special offers such as the new wireless NES controllers. Service begins on September 18th, 2018 and will include a 12-month family membership for people with 2 or more accounts for only $34.99.

New exclusive moves and hairdos for Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september lets go pikachu eevee

New features were shown for Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. We learned that Pikachu and Eevee will be able to learn Special Techniques that let them cut down trees, surf on water, and fly (exactly like the Hidden Machine moves in the Gamefreak games). They will also be able to learn powerful moves that only they can use in battle. Petting them in handheld mode will change their hairstyle depending on how you pet them.

Gamefreak announces new RPG called ‘Town’

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september town

The developer behind the popular Pokemon games announced a working title called Town. It’s a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a village that has known lasting peace until the sudden arrival of monsters. As the town’s hero, you’ll summon the help of your neighbors to defeat the beasts and figure out what’s going on. Town is scheduled to release sometime in 2019.

The return of the Beat ’em up

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september capcom beat em up

Beat em ups are coming to the Nintendo Switch via the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle. It includes classics such as Final Fight, The King of Dragons, Captain Commando, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit. Up to four players can play locally and you can jump online and play with friends starting September 18, 2018.

Mario Tennis Aces version 2

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september mario tennis aces

Mario Tennis is getting new characters — Birdo, Shy Guy, Koopa Paratroopa, and Petey Piranha —  with more to come. They can be acquired while playing online. A new mode called Co-op Challenge will allow players to participate in online co-op missions for a limited time where they can unlock outfits, new moves, and more. The version 2 update will be available September 9, 2018.

Tabletop games on the Switch

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september table top games

Full adaptations of the best selling tabletop games are coming to the Nintendo Switch, brought on by Asmodee. Titles include Carcassonne, Pandemic, and The Lord of the Rings: Living Card Game which will be arriving in December 2018. There are more hit tabletop games expected soon after including Catan Universe and Munchkin.

A new SSBU bundle has arrived…

everything shown at nintendo direct 2018 september ssbu bundle

A bundle for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced with exclusive Joy Cons and a docking station featuring popular characters from the roster. This and a Gamecube controller adapter will be available starting on November 2, 2018.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch game releases

While the above are just highlights from September’s Nintendo Direct, there was a ton more news announced, including some upcoming release dates.

  • FIFA 19 – September 28, 2018
  • The World Ends with You: Final Remix – October 12, 2018
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna the Golden Country – October 12, 2018
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – October 16, 2018
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – October 16, 2018
  • Just dance 2019 – October 23, 2018
  • Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – November 2, 2018
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 – November 16, 2018
  • Warframe – November 20, 2018
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – Fall 2018
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll– Winter 2018
  • Super Smash Bros. U Deluxe – January 11, 2019
  • Mario and Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story – January 11, 2019
  • Bowser Jr’s Journey – January 11, 2019
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – Spring 2019

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Destiny 2' power leveling guide: How to get raid-ready fast
Up Next

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Battle your demons on the go when ‘Diablo III’ hits Switch this November

Blizzard's acclaimed action-RPG Diablo III will release for Nintendo Switch on November 2. The game includes both local and online cooperative play as well as Switch-exclusive cosmetic items.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch Online
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online flips the switch to paid subscriptions on September 18

The paid version of Nintendo Switch Online -- the service required to play Switch games online -- will begin on September 18, Nintendo has revealed. The service was initially planned to debut last year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
NBA 2K19
Gaming

'NBA 2K19' and more join our lineup for this month’s best Xbox One games

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dr disrespect house shot during broadcast drdisrespectpubg
Gaming

Twitch streamer ‘Dr DisRespect’ ends stream after shots fired at his home

Twitch personality Dr DisRespect abruptly ended his stream after someone shot at his home while he was broadcasting. The shot apparently broke a window and is the second attack on his house in the last two days.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

Everything you need to know about 'Black Ops 4' and its new mode Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including info on multiplayer, Zombies, Blackout, and Signature Weapons.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
World of Warcraft Battle For Azeroth Review
Gaming

‘Battle for Azeroth’ doesn’t let you play your way, and that sucks

'Battle for Azeroth' has promise on paper, but its many features are only available in certain circumstances, or at certain times. It's an expansion that relies entirely on the success of its predecessor and adds little new for players.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn Drive
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Forza Horizon 4 releases early next month -- and even earlier if you bought the Ultimate Edition, and you can watch celebrities play it as they brave the elements on Mixer today, September 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nba 2k19 review 14
Gaming

Drain bucket after bucket with our ‘NBA 2K19’ offense guide

From getting quality shots, to moving the rock, to tricking defenders with sick dribbles, to the increasingly important pick and roll, our NBA 2K19 offense guide will help you put up points in a hurry.
Posted By Steven Petite
nba 2k19 defense guide feature
Gaming

‘NBA 2K19’ tips and tricks to maintain a suffocating defense

From contesting shots, to stealing, to forcing your opponent into awkward shots, our NBA 2K19 defense guide will help you keep the offense on its toes. 2K19 has improved A.I. defense, but you still have to do much of the important grunt…
Posted By Steven Petite
apple iphone competition for gaming consoles xs max elder scrolls blades and galaga ar big
Gaming

The new Apple iPhones could be competition for current-gen gaming consoles

At the 2018 Apple iPhone keynote, we got to see how the new A12 processor might make the upcoming mobile phone stiff competition for current-gen gaming consoles. Mobile gaming is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
pubg mobile out now for free united states
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile’ wants you to ignore your friends to win

The company behind PUBG Mobile suggests shunning your friends in order to win at the game. Here are a few other tips you can utilize in order to help your squad rack up more chicken dinners on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gaming chairs adult competition computers 929831
Buying Guides

Avoid a numb butt. These gaming chairs let you play for hours in comfort

Long gaming sessions can wreak havoc on your body, so having a comfortable, supportive place to sit is a necessity. Fix that problem with this list of some of the best gaming chairs you can find on the market.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 500 and get raid-ready in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw