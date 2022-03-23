Epic Games has kicked off Fortnite chapter 3, season 2, and as expected, it comes with a lengthy list of changes. The new update is called Fortnite Season 2: Resistance, featuring a new theme, weapons, gameplay changes, and, of course, a fresh battle pass full of things to unlock. More so than previous seasons, this new update has a lot of gameplay alterations you’ll want to be aware of, especially if you’re a Fortnite veteran.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite chapter 3, season 2.

A new Resistance theme

The most obvious change this time around is the new Resistance theme, telling the story of the Seven fighting back against the IO. This continues the narrative from past seasons while offering fresh mechanics and lots to do. The new theme focuses on heavy artillery, vehicular combat, and all-out demolition that lines up with the battle against the Zero Point. With this in mind, you can expect to see many makeshift defense systems such as a heavily armored Battle Bus. This season, bar funding returns as well, allowing players to pay to install defense turrets around the map. But what other gameplay changes should you expect?

The building mechanic has been removed

In terms of gameplay, the biggest change this time around is the removal of building, meaning you’ll have to defeat your opponents head-on. This is a massive alteration, as Fortnite has always focused on building as one of its core mechanics. The “fort” in Fortnite is no longer relevant, it seems. While this might be a turnoff to some, a huge portion of the player base will likely enjoy this change, as building can often turn the tide of a particular battle, especially during the end game. It’s possible Epic Games is testing the waters, gathering data about how players react to the lack of building. It’s unclear when the building mechanic will return, but it’s likely we haven’t seen the last of it.

Updated gameplay features

But that isn’t the only gameplay change added to season 2. This time, movement has been enhanced, allowing players to get around much faster, with an emphasis on parkour. You’ll notice your character will be able to move a lot more fluidly than before. Pay attention to the new sprinting meter above your health bar. It’s not unlimited, but the new tactical sprint feature can be used frequently to get around more efficiently. In addition, you’ll now be able to mantle up to surfaces, making up for the fact that you can’t build to reach higher ground. This mechanic is a little finicky and doesn’t work on all surfaces (especially rocks or other natural formations), but you can certainly use it on buildings.

The other change is the addition of a new overshield that automatically replenishes as you play. This is in place to balance the lack of building as well, as you’ll be able to take damage from falling without worrying too much about getting hurt. Just make sure you pay attention to the new overshield meter next to your health bar. Keep in mind, this is separate from the traditional shield you must manually restore as you play (by drinking potions or using Slurp barrels).

With the start of the new season also comes the departure of the Spider-Man web shooters from before, meaning you’ll have to find a new way to get around the map.

An enhanced list of weapons

It wouldn’t be a new season of Fortnite without a fresh batch of weapons, and thankfully Epic Games has us covered on that front. Expect new weapons and items such as the Power-Packed SMG, the Red-Dot Striker Burst Rifle (which we’ve seen variations of before), a revolver, and the drum shotgun, to name a few. You’ll also find a new remote detonated explosive to use against your foes, allowing players to set traps or be aggressive. Keep your eyes peeled for the new equipment and experiment to see what works best for your play style.

New POIs and map changes

If you open up the map during Fortnite season 2, you’ll notice most of the layout remains the same as before. However, minor alterations to points of interest have been added across the island, such as new bases and other notable inclusions. There are also lots of areas circled in either red or blue, indicating the territories of either the Seven or the IO. The blue territories correspond to the Seven, while the red ones are tied to the IO. It’s possible these territories will change throughout the season, making it feel like a living, breathing world.

Doctor Strange is the star of the battle pass

It seems each season has a new licensed character to unlock, and this time we can look forward to playing as Marvel’s Doctor Strange. This character is tied to the new battle pass and is unlocked by earning most of the rewards this season. In recent seasons, Epic Games dropped the traditional linear battle pass in favor of a pick-and-choose system that gives players a bit more freedom to unlock what they want. But you’ll still need to level up most of the battle pass to play as Doctor Strange. We can expect to get other licensed characters as the season progresses as well, though it’s unclear who they’ll be. Epic Games is known to have some surprises in store each season.

Epic Games is donating to support Ukraine

It’s hard to ignore the ill-timed war theme for the latest season of Fortnite. However, Epic Games is using its power for good, donating proceeds from in-game purchases to Ukraine humanitarian relief.

A note on the V-Bucks purchase page reads:

Epic is committing all its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022, through April 3, 2022, to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

As of March 21, 2022, Epic had already raised $36 million for Ukraine, only one day after the season began.

