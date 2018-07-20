Digital Trends
Gaming

Everything you need to know about ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Gabe Gurwin
By
1 of 13
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review

Just prior to E3 2018, Ubisoft officially announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the next evolution in its long-running series and the successor to Assassin’s Creed Origins. The gameplay we’ve seen thus far looks like a healthy mix of classic Assassin’s Creed elements with new-school ideas introduced in Origins, and a heavier emphasis on player choice and story could make it the most personal Assassin’s Creed game yet. From the combat to the setting and everything in between, here’s what you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

It’s all Greek to me

We haven’t heard any Sirens or spied a Cyclops, but the “Odyssey” in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey does indeed refer to Ancient Greece. Taking place during the nation’s “Golden Age,” you play as a Spartan during the Peloponnesian War and will venture into not just Sparta, but also the famous city of Athens.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will kick off in Kephallonia Island, located on the west end of the Korinthian Gulf. As the open world opens up, you’ll be able to travel to Northern Greece to see Makedonia, the Attika Peninsula, the tree-filled Forest Islands, the idealized Paradise Islands, the terrifying and volcanic Arid Islands, and Peloponnese – the home of the original Olympics.

There will be a lot of ground to cover in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with some estimates putting it at 130 square kilometers – a huge increase over Origins’ map – but the locations will be varied. Despite the sandy beaches and beautiful urban structures we associate with Ancient Greece, the country has plenty of options for players looking to mix things up.

The story so far

Assassin's Creed Odyssey review

For the first time in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey allows you to choose your protagonist – either the male Alexios or the female Kassandra. Both are “outcast” Spartan mercenaries who must investigate their past on the way to becoming a legendary warrior. Leonidas’ spear holds the key to solving this mystery, and the game was even first announced with what appeared to be an homage to the character’s most famous scene in the film 300.

That scene appears linked directly to Alexios or Kassandra, who were literally thrown off a cliff as babies after their family learned of a prophecy that spelled doom for them. Other characters you’ll encounter during Odyssey include the philosopher Sokrates and travel companion Barnabas.

Alexios and Kassandra are warriors rather than assassins, but they are descendants of the series’ First Civilization, which has been the focus of several games’ modern-day segments. How this will connect Odyssey to other titles remains to be seen, but we do know that Leonidas’ spear is an artifact from the First Civilization. You might remember another artifact, the Piece of Eden, which was featured heavily in Ezio’s games several years earlier.

As the series moves further into role-playing territory, so does Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s presentation. You’ll have the ability to choose from dialogue options during conversations in a similar manner to Mass Effect or Telltale’s many games, and depending on the choices you make along the way, you can experience different endings to the story.

Though still partially rooted in history, expect to see some fantastical elements in Assassin’s Creed Origins in Odyssey. Ubisoft promises to reveal the “true nature” of Greek mythological beasts. We’re guessing that means giant boss battles that have absolutely no relationship to fact.

Combat on land and at sea

Assassin's Creed Odyssey review

The gear-based, tactical approach to melee combat introduced in Assassin’s Creed Origins returns in Odyssey, and Ubisoft is leaning into it even more heavily this time around. The system is based heavily on timing, blocking, and knowing when to get a hit in versus when to go on the defensive, and you’ll be able to augment your weapons with certain special abilities to get an advantage. Finishing moves return, as well, giving you a gloriously over-the-top animation when you finally manage to take an enemy down.

An adrenaline meter similar to the one in Origins is also included and charges as you attack in combat, but this time it’s tied to super-powerful “Spear of Leonidas” abilities. This is how you’ll make use of special moves like the Spartan Kick.

Stealth is deemphasized in a similar manner to Origins, as well, with sneak “kills” not actually guaranteeing the death of your target, even with an added ability to increase the damage dealt. With fewer scenarios where stealth is preferable, however, this shouldn’t be much of an issue.

To properly convey the epic nature of the Peloponnesian War, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey features 300-person battles between the Spartans and Athenians, making the fights literally “all Greek to me.” We saw a brief glimpse of one of these during Ubisoft’s E3 2018 demo, and their scale and spectacle are similar to the beachhead scene in the film Troy. In addition to less-powerful enemies who you can slaughter in a few hits, you’ll also face more powerful targets who deserve your full attention.

Naval combat makes its triumphant return from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, with technology to reflect the much earlier timeframe. You’ll be able to recruit new crew members to staff your ship and assist in battles, and you can customize your ship to suit your particular nautical playstyle. If the weather is dangerous you’ll find it more difficult to sail, as well.

The progression goes full RPG

Assassin's Creed Odyssey review

To improve and customize Alexios or Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey you’ll make use of a skill tree split into three categories: Hunter, Warrior, and Assassin. The three branches allow you to spend ability points you earn on new skills and enhancements for bow combat, melee combat, and stealth combat. Four abilities can be mapped to the face buttons of your controller at any one time, giving you the ability to pull out some deadly tricks when you’re getting overwhelmed in a duel.

Progression isn’t limited to your character, however. As you perform illegal actions, mercenaries will come looking for you, and as they’re defeated, others will take their place in a similar manner to Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s orcs. Which mercenaries choose to come after you will depend on your relationship with the Athenians and the Spartans – you can attempt to work with both of them, but focusing too heavily on one or the other will cause conflict to erupt.

Special editions

As with all Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a number of different versions available for collector’s to purchase. Here is what they contain:

  • Deluxe and Digital Deluxe Edition ($80) – XP and currency boost, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack.
  • Digital Gold Edition ($100) – Season pass and three-day early access.
  • Gold Steelbook Edition ($110) – Season pass, three-day early access, and steelbook
  • Digital Ultimate Edition ($120) – Contents of Digital Gold Edition plus Digital Deluxe Edition.
  • GameStop Exclusive Kassandra Edition ($150) – Season pass, three-day early access, steelbook, “Secrets of Greece” mission, and Kassandra figure.
  • Ubisoft Store Exclusive Spartan Collector’s Edition ($160) – Contents of Ultimate Edition, Alexios figure, art book, lithograph, map, and soundtrack CD.
  • Pantheon Collector’s Edition ($220) – Contents of Spartan Collector’s Edition, but with an additional enemy figure.

If you prefer to purchase the standard version of the game but still want a collectible, Ubisoft is currently selling standalone Alexios and Kassandra figures, as well, though these are different than the ones that come bundled with the special editions. A Spear of Leonidas replica is also available.

Release date and platforms

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 5.

Those who pre-order the game will gain early access to the mission “The Blind King,” and if you pre-order at GameStop, you’ll also receive a bonus Spartan Helmet keychain — it’s the keychain that originally leaked the game’s existence ahead of its official announcement.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PlayStation 4 games
awesome tech you cant buy yet duo laptop monitor feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Laptop screen extenders and self-healing tents

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
john wick
Movies & TV

A horse, a sword, and hair clips highlight latest 'John Wick 3' set videos

The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick 3: Parabellum, hits theaters in May 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Abigail Bassett
far cry 5 press
Product Review

'Far Cry 5' trades palm trees for pines, but it's still the same old game

Far Cry 5 has all the pieces of a lighthearted open-world romp and a dark, fascinating narrative-driven game. Unfortunately, the two are incompatible.
Posted By Mike Epstein
what is reddit mac screenshot
Social Media

What is Reddit? A beginner’s guide to the front page of the internet

So, what is Reddit exactly? Here, we breakdown the terminology, perks, and various inner workings of everyone's favorite social platform. Understanding the self-proclaimed "front page of the internet" has never been so easy.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

Need more contrast in your life? Here’s what you need to know about HDR TVs

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
destiny the taken king impressions cayde 6
Gaming

That’s not Nathan Fillion’s voice you hear as Cayde-6 in ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

It turns out Cayde-6 wasn't voiced by actor Nathan Fillion in the Destiny 2: Forsaken trailer. Fillion was unable to reprise his role for the DLC, so Nolan North, the voice of Ghost, stepped in for Fillion.
Posted By Steven Petite
best nintendo switch games marioodysseyswitch
Gaming

'Super Mario Odyssey' is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console enters its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

The best PlayStation 4 games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
t-mobile
Mobile

T-Mobile expands Simple Global plan, offers $5 international day pass for LTE

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
esrb wont call loot boxes gambling shadow of war
Gaming

The best Xbox One games

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Close that torrent! Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Sling TV, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Kris Wouk
proof vr sales numbers sinking htc vive pro preorder getty feat
Computing

VR is in a tailspin, and the sales numbers prove it

VR is the future! Except if you look at the data. Sales of the biggest VR headsets, including the HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, and Oculus Go, are all declining. What does it mean for the state of VR, and where do we go from here?
Posted By Joshua Fruhlinger
best Top Gear episodes
Cars

Ambitious but not rubbish: The best 'Top Gear' episodes

Since its relaunch in 2002, 'Top Gear' has become required viewing for any serious petrolhead. The great moments from this show may seem too numerous to count, but we've managed to pick some of the highlights from the first 25-odd seasons.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Brandon Widder
Web

Looking for a deal or job without Craigslist? These are your 6 best alternatives

Whether you are tired of Craigslist or simply looking for more exposure on the dining room table you're trying to sell, here are some more websites like Craigslist that might have what you're looking for.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Mobile

Apple's third iOS 12 beta may help you save a lot of data

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

343 writer says ‘Halo Infinite’ won’t have Battle Royale, and that’s dumb

On a community livestream hosted by 343 Industries, writer Jeff Easterling said that Halo Infinite Battle Royale won't happen. It's a disappointing dismissal of a popular game mode fans want, and the game needs.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

How to sync and troubleshoot your PS4's DualShock 4 controllers

Sony's Bluetooth-enabled DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4 are some of the best on the market, but connection issues aren't unheard of. Here's how to sync them to your console, un- and re-pair them if they drop signal, and reset…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Mike Ybarra interview — Gamers test 'Crackdown' on the XBox One X during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Gaming

Microsoft promises to show off new Xbox bundles during Gamescom

Microsoft is heading to Gamescom next month to showcase all-new Xbox bundles and accessories. The company isn’t revealing any details prior to the show, but merely states that gamers should expect “a few surprises."
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Pokemon Go Plus
Gaming

‘Pokémon Go’ to jail: Japanese man accused of selling modding accessories

Japanese police have arrested a man accused of selling modified Pokémon Go accessories that allow players to interact with the game without having to do anything but walk by an area.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Want to play games in peace? Here's how to appear offline on the Xbox One

Sometimes, you just don't want to be bothered while you're playing video games. If you're having one of those reclusive days, we have instructions on how to appear offline on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin