 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

F1 22 in VR is the ultimate dad power fantasy

Giovanni Colantonio
By

With most annualized games, there’s not too much to get excited about with a new year’s entry. Some new features and slightly tweaked visuals can be a nice touch, but the churn of yearly releases usually prevents franchises like Madden from delivering sweeping updates between years.

F1 22 is bucking against that trend with its full VR support. PC players will be able to experience the entire game through supported headsets like the Quest 2 for the first time ever. Based on a VR demo I played at Summer Game Fest, that’s a significant addition to the series. F1 22 in VR feels like the ultimate “dad game” — one that amps up the simulation experience for those who don’t mind investing in an in-depth tech set-up.

Enter the cockpit

My demo wasn’t exactly an experience that most players will have access to. EA had a top-tier racing set-up at the show, featuring a high-end wheel with realistic feedback, pedals, and racing chair. The pièce de résistance, of course, was a Quest 2 headset, which put me directly in the cockpit.

Mercifully, EA kept the controls simple for the demo, so I’d only have to worry about managing my speed and turning. I was placed on a standard F1 track and was free to ride around in first-person, using the game’s dynamic racing line to help me regulate my speed.

A driver drives in first-person in F1 22.

The F1 series is already known for its authentic simulation experience, but VR brings a different level of realism to it. Usually, I hate playing racing games in first-person, opting for a third-person view of my car. In VR, that perspective becomes much more appealing. I was peeking out of my side windows to better see upcoming turns, craning just a bit in my seat to see over my tires, and even stopping to look up at the sky (something that led to a few crashes, as you’d expect).

Of course, none of that would work as well as it does if the core racing wasn’t rock solid. Developer Codemasters is one of the best in the business when it comes to racing titles and that was immediately clear when playing my demo. I wasn’t thinking about controls or game mechanics at all; I felt like I was racing, not gaming.

F1 cars round a corner in F1 22.

With its VR support, F1 22 seems like the kind of game that’ll especially benefit those who invest in niche simulation setups — hence, the kind of hobbyist dads who go wild over flight simulators and racing games. Games like F1 are at their best the more they remove the barrier between reality and video game. Even without a fancy wheel or seat, the VR support goes a long way towards removing that last bit of friction.

I walked away from my demo feeling like that stereotypical dad, daydreaming about what I’d need to buy to build the ultimate home cockpit. Though even without that, I feel like the headset alone really amps up the sense of realism. I can’t really imagine playing it any other way.

I’m hoping that F1 22‘s VR support will be here to stay, but the game’s developers note that it’ll depend on the adoption rate. It has been a heavily requested feature for years, but it’s unclear how that’ll translate into actual players. Those who do buy in, however, will get to play the entire game in VR, which should make this one of the most robust VR titles on the market come launch. That alone makes F1 22 much more appealing than your usual annual upgrade.

F1 22 launches on July 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The VR support is only available on PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

NASA to wade into the issue of UFOs with new study

Navy UAP UFO Footage

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You feels like a long-lost Nintendo 64 co-op game

Four characters stand together in Glitch Busters: Stuck on You.

UFC 275 Live Stream: How to watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka tonight

watch ufc 275 live stream online teixeira vs prochazka

Hubble spots isolated black hole drifting alone through our galaxy

This is an artist’s impression of a black hole drifting through our Milky Way galaxy. The black hole is the crushed remnant of a massive star that exploded as a supernova. The surviving core is several times the mass of our Sun. The black hole traps light because of its intense gravitational field. The black hole distorts the space around it, which warps images of background stars lined up almost directly behind it. This gravitational "lensing" effect offers the only telltale evidence for the existence of lone black holes wandering our galaxy, of which there may be a population of 100 million. The Hubble Space Telescope goes hunting for these black holes by looking for distortion in starlight as the black holes drift in front of background stars.

The best motherboards for 2022

PC build-out guide

Satire, subversion, and Sonic the Hedgehog: What a hit YouTube series reveals about web culture

Sonic gets ready to battle in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Fairfax creators on season 2, L.A. streetwear, and Guy Fieri

Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman riding scooters in a scene from Fairfax.

Perseverance rover picks up a rock friend on Mars

A rock in the front left wheel of Perseverance on Sol 343, image was acquired on Feb. 6, 2022 (Sol 343).

Best dash cam deals for June 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The painstaking process of fixing NASA’s Lucy solar array issues

This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter.

Soul Hackers 2 splits the difference between Persona 5 and Shin Megami Tensei V

Ringo, Arrow, and other party members stare at something in the distance in Soul Hackers 2.

9 Steam Deck tricks and tips you need to know about

Desktop mode on the Steam Deck.