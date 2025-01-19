Whether you're looking to sell your PlayStation Portal, or you simply want to reset it for any reason at all, a full factory reset will ensure that all of your data is erased from the device. If that's something you're looking to do, we will tell you exactly how to do it below — and luckily, it's a quick and easy process!

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need PlayStation Portal

How to factory reset a PlayStation Portal

When you're ready to factory reset your PlayStation Portal, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Swipe from the top right of the screen to open the Quick Settings tabs.

Step 2: Choose Settings.

Step 3: Within the Settings, navigate to System > System Software > Reset Options.

Step 4: Here, you'll be informed that the device will sign you out of your PlayStation account and wipe all settings. If you're ready to factory reset the PlayStation Portal, select Reset to begin the process.