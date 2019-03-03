Share

Bethesda gave Fallout 76 players a glimpse of what to expect this year through its 2019 road map, and the first thing to be previewed on the list is the Brewing Station that will be unlocked in the Wild Appalachia series of updates, starting March 12.

Fallout 76 players who go near Vault-Tec University will receive a quest named Wasted on Nukashine from a new character named Biv, who is described as “Appalachia’s tipsiest robot.” Biv will teach players how to make Nukashine, which will unlock the Brewing Station and the Fermenter.

The Brewing Station is a workbench that players will be able to add to their C.A.M.P. It can be used to create a list of adult beverages, including wines and spirits, beers, and mixed drinks, that will provide various bonuses to players. However, like their real-world counterparts, these drinks will also have some negative side effects.

The drinks categorized under Wines and Spirits will need some fermentation time so that players will receive the full effects of a “fresh” beverage. If they are aged long enough, the drinks will become “vintage,” which will grant more powerful bonuses. Bethesda gave the Firecracker Whiskey as an example, with the beverage having a fresh effect of melee attacks damaging both players and attackers, and a vintage effect of additionally setting enemies on fire from melee and ballistic attacks.

Drinks under the Beers category will require fermentation, just like Wines and Spirits, but they are best served fresh and do not have a vintage state. An example of a Beer in Fallout 76 is the Hoppy Hunter, which grants players increased scope stability and damage against animals, but at the cost of lower VATS accuracy.

Lastly, Mixed Drinks do not require fermentation, with effects that do not change. Bethesda previewed the Tick Blood Tequila Sunrise, which gives successful melee attacks the chance to inflict the player with a disease, but also the chance to refill the hunger meter.

Players will be able to regularly return to Biv to receive one of two new repeatable daily quests at random. The first quest teaches players new recipes, while the second quest makes players experiment with the different effects of various beverages.

Fallout 76 players have a lot to look forward to in 2019, and what better way to start than with a few drinks?