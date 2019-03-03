Digital Trends
Gaming

Bethesda generates a buzz with previews of Fallout 76 brewing station

Aaron Mamiit
By

Bethesda gave Fallout 76 players a glimpse of what to expect this year through its 2019 road map, and the first thing to be previewed on the list is the Brewing Station that will be unlocked in the Wild Appalachia series of updates, starting March 12.

Fallout 76 players who go near Vault-Tec University will receive a quest named Wasted on Nukashine from a new character named Biv, who is described as “Appalachia’s tipsiest robot.” Biv will teach players how to make Nukashine, which will unlock the Brewing Station and the Fermenter.

The Brewing Station is a workbench that players will be able to add to their C.A.M.P. It can be used to create a list of adult beverages, including wines and spirits, beers, and mixed drinks, that will provide various bonuses to players. However, like their real-world counterparts, these drinks will also have some negative side effects.

The drinks categorized under Wines and Spirits will need some fermentation time so that players will receive the full effects of a “fresh” beverage. If they are aged long enough, the drinks will become “vintage,” which will grant more powerful bonuses. Bethesda gave the Firecracker Whiskey as an example, with the beverage having a fresh effect of melee attacks damaging both players and attackers, and a vintage effect of additionally setting enemies on fire from melee and ballistic attacks.

Drinks under the Beers category will require fermentation, just like Wines and Spirits, but they are best served fresh and do not have a vintage state. An example of a Beer in Fallout 76 is the Hoppy Hunter, which grants players increased scope stability and damage against animals, but at the cost of lower VATS accuracy.

Lastly, Mixed Drinks do not require fermentation, with effects that do not change. Bethesda previewed the Tick Blood Tequila Sunrise, which gives successful melee attacks the chance to inflict the player with a disease, but also the chance to refill the hunger meter.

Players will be able to regularly return to Biv to receive one of two new repeatable daily quests at random. The first quest teaches players new recipes, while the second quest makes players experiment with the different effects of various beverages.

Fallout 76 players have a lot to look forward to in 2019, and what better way to start than with a few drinks?

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
claptrap revealed everybody check borderlands pre sequel trailer the
Gaming

Is the wait nearly over? Borderlands 3 reveal could happen at PAX East in March

Gearbox Software is set to host a panel in March at PAX East, where it promises "never-before seen reveals." The next entry in the Borderlands franchise, Borderlands 3, is the only game known to be in development at Gearbox.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite pirate camps fortnite season 8 week 1 challenges
Gaming

Ahoy there! Become a true buccaneer with this week's Fortnite challenge guide

The pirate-themed season 8 is off to a great start in Fortnite! In this weekly challenge, we're tasked with finding and visiting seven pirate camps on the map. Here is our guide to finding and visiting all the camps.
Posted By Cody Perez
anthem how to earn coins fast and where spend 20190227073505
Gaming

Use our guide to fulfill your dreams and become a wealthy Freelancer in Anthem

As a Freelancer in Anthem, there are plenty of opportunities to make money. Anthem's in-game currency, coins, can be spent on new Javelins, crafting materials, and appearance changes. Here are the best ways to make money in Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

Remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be in the works

A rating for a remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was spotted on the PEGI board. The listing has since been removed, and seems to imply that the multiplayer mode will not be included.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
backlog undertale feat
Gaming

I finally played Undertale and I learned monsters have feelings too

Deltarune will arrive later this month on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 so I decided to finally play Undertale, the game that inspired it, to see just what makes it the iconic indie game its known to be.
Posted By Diego Arguello
Gaming

These are the best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 600 and get raid-ready in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite mobile beginners guide party bus
Gaming

Nine tips to help you master Fortnite on your smartphone

Winning Fortnite matches on a smartphone requires getting used to new controls and building different skills than the ones you use on the PC and console versions. These tips will help you excel even on a small screen.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
Gaming

Sony officially ends PlayStation Vita production after 7 years of struggle

Sony has officially ended production of the PlayStation Vita, which was a commercial failure despite being an upgrade to the successful PlayStation Portable. The handheld console bids goodbye seven years after its North American launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends was leaked last year, Respawn was relieved that nobody believed

Apex Legends, which seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge Fortnite for the Battle Royale throne, was apparently leaked last year on Reddit. Developer Respawn Entertainment was relieved that nobody believed it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen