'Fallout: Miami' mod offers 'Fallout 4' a taste of (a destroyed) paradise

Gabe Gurwin
By

Fallout 4 is a fantastic role-playing game filled with tons of missions and enemy types, as well as nearly limitless customization options, but eventually the immersive post-apocalyptic world can start to feel a little depressing. If you’re in need of a morale boost, the new Fallout: Miami mod gives you a chance to explore a region with a little more color.

Developed by visual artist Milan Brajkovic — who is also responsible for the Skryim mod Shard of Oblivion — as well as a team of writers, composers, designers, and artists, Fallout: Miami takes your hero from the wasteland of New England down to Miami Beach. In search of a better life, you soon discover Miami isn’t exactly a paradise anymore.

“This place used to be paradise. Now you’ve got these young kids from up north, with their souped-up cars and … don’t even get me started on those slaver schmucks,” the narrator says in the mod’s official trailer. “But people out here survive.”

The narrator mentions sandstorms, alligators, and “something much, much worse” as we see an alligator creature walking on two legs. Combined with the heavy tropical storms that typically hit Florida, we can expect Miami to be a pretty unfriendly place for survivors.

Despite being hit by a nuclear bomb, Miami Beach does still have some color in Fallout: Miami. The beach’s waters are still bright blue, and some of the city’s infrastructure is still standing. If you can ignore the mutants rushing at you with the intent to rip your head from your shoulders, you might even enjoy yourself!

New weapons are also being added to the mod to fit with the vacation theme. These include the “Squirtgun,” a water-soaker that has been modified to shoot acid. A special Pop & Chill soda is also available to quench your thirst after a long day of killing, and it comes in lemon, orange, and tropical lime. The soda even contains nicotine to help you get through your cigarette cravings.

Fallout 4 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Fallout 76 is scheduled to arrive to the same platforms on November 14, and will bring online interactions to the series.

