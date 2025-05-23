 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Steam has a hit new life sim and it will brighten your day

By
Two people stand near a bone dragon in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
Level-5

As part of this job, I watch a whole lot of Nintendo Directs. Hundreds of games are beamed into my eyes every year and I try my best to retain as many of them as possible. As you can imagine, some fall through the cracks. That was the case with Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which was first revealed on a Nintendo stream in 2023. Even after making an appearance in February’s Nintendo Partner Direct, it still didn’t stick in my mind. I’m not sure why. Maybe it got lost in a sea of recently announced life sims, like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Tamagotchi Plaza. For whatever reason, I didn’t expect it to make much of a splash.

As it turned out, I underestimated the power of Nintendo 3DS nostalgia. Fantasy Life i is out now and it’s doing exceptionally well on Steam for a niche game. At the time of writing, it has reached a peak of over 47,000 concurrent players and 92% of its user reviews are positive. That only accounts for PC players too, not those jumping in on Nintendo Switch. The success got me curious enough to hop in and start my own life. I’m glad I did, because Fantasy Life i is a plesant little vacation that has made my days just a little brighter.

Developed by Level-5, Fantasy Life i is a brand new entry in a cult hit life sim series that started on the Nintendo 3DS in 2012. Since then, its only other installment was a mobile game that was discontinued in February 2023. That makes Fantasy Life i something of a long-awaited sequel for fans of the original. And those fans were clearly hungry for it.

Recommended Videos

I can understand why as soon as I start playing. Described as a “Slow-Life RPG,” Fantasy Life i is about an archeologist who is accidentally sent to a mysterious world where labor is valued. There’s a big central story here that involves bone dragons, time travel, and the fate of the world, but that makes everything sound more stressful than it is. The real appeal? The fact that I simply get to live a quiet life.

Related

Fantasy Life‘s closest equivalent is Rune Factory, as it mixes some light hack and slash combat in between more peaceful town management. The hook is that players can learn 14 different jobs, each of which has its own skill tree, progression system, and function. I start by getting a cook’s license and am taught how to turn any food items I get into meals by way of a quick minigame. I level up, get access to more meals, and start filling out my skill tree to improve my cooking efficiency. I repeat those steps when I get my licenses to become a miner, woodcutter, angler, and more. I immediately get the appeal as I start obsessing over leveling up each job, completing set tasks to increase my license level.

What’s so neat here is that Fantasy Life essentially allows players to become a town’s entire supply chain. I cut the wood that I use to make swords that I then equip for my paladin job. I can plant my own vegetables by day, cook them by night, and then sell them around town. Lots of life sims allows players to do all of this, but Fantasy Life is clever to break them all out into specific job paths that each have their own RPG progression system. I feel more like a tradesman than a player pressing buttons.

A carpenter works at a bench in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
Level-5

That’s only one layer of it, too. There’s also a town building component where I can terraform a patch of land, build houses for villagers, and decorate my house. Then there’s some dungeon crawling, as I can hop into an open-world desert at any time to hunt for materials and level up my classes. Drop a central story on top of that, filled with boss fights and time travel shenanigans, and you’ve got a fairly robust life sim that you could sink well over 100 hours into.

I just have one word of advice if you do decide to jump in: take it slow. When I started, I figured I’d simply mainline its narrative and start doing the life sim part afterwards. That’s doable, but not exactly an ideal experience. Fantasy Life expects players to naturally level up their skills between story missions. I quickly found that late game enemies were kicking my butt because I hadn’t been leveling up each of my combat classes. The more I did, the more skill nodes I could unlock that would boost my attack and defense. And leveling up my blacksmithing skills meant I could make stronger gear for myself. After misunderstanding that, I was left trying to grind everything up quickly, which meant doing a lot of repetitive minigames all at once rather than spreading them out. It’s more difficult to embrace what’s ultimately a series of grinds if you’re doing them all at once.

I have a few gripes with Fantasy Life i that hold it back from being a game I plan to turn into a routine, namely its very limited multiplayer integration that makes it so players can’t work through the story together. Even with that complaint, though, it’s hard not to be charmed by it all. Fantasy Life i is a sweet little game for those who love doing little digital chores and feeling rewarded for every single one. Considering how dark the real world is, it’s the exact kind of escape a lot of us probably need right now. Maybe that’s why it’s so popular.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics
Merriam-Webster hops on the Wordle train with new daily puzzle game
Person playing Revealed on a smartphone

Following in The New York Times' footsteps, Merriam-Webster launched a new daily puzzle game called Revealed. The free browser game has players trying to guess a topic from a description filled with redacted words.

Considering that Merriam-Webster is behind the world's most iconic dictionary, it makes perfect sense that it would eventually come up with a word game of its own. Though its coming in years after Wordle, a hit that inspired countless daily puzzle games, first took off, Revealed is a clever game in its own right that's worth checking out.

Read more
The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $900 off
The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with Evil Dead The Game on the screen.

You have to be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash if you want a powerful gaming laptop, but you should also be on the lookout for any opportunities at savings. Take a look at Alienware deals at Dell, which has tempting offers like this one: the Alienware x16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a $900 discount. From its original price of $3,600, it's down to $2,700, which is still pretty expensive, but an excellent price for a device of its caliber. You need to hurry though, as it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow!

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is adding that really jacked bug in next update
Buzzwole jumps in the air in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will get its next major update on Thursday, May 29 which will add a new booster pack to the popular mobile game. Dubbed Extradimensional Crisis, the new pack will add Ultra Beasts from Pokémon Sun and Moon to the mix.

Since its release last year, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has received regular updates. Its most recent one, which featured two Celestial Guardians booster packs, introduced critters from the Alola region to the card game. Extradimensional Crisis will continue that thread, adding some missing monsters to the card pool.

Read more