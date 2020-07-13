Ubisoft unveiled Far Cry 6 at its Ubisoft Forward livestream on Sunday and paved the way for a variety of new details to surface.

Far Cry 6 star and Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito joined Ubisoft this weekend in sharing information about the title’s gameplay and some of the creative decisions Ubisoft made.

But with months until Far Cry 6‘s launch, there are still plenty of details left to uncover. As of this writing, Ubisoft hasn’t shown any in-game footage.

Read on for a look at everything to know about Far Cry 6. Note: This space will be updated regularly with the latest details on Ubisoft’s next Far Cry installment.

What is Far Cry 6 about?

Far Cry 6 will tell the story of a dictator named Anton Castillo trying to rule his island nation of Yara as freedom fighters fight to take control of the country. Gamers will play the role of a resistance fighter named Dani Rojas as Castillo uses propaganda to subject his people and prepare his son Diego to rule in the future.

In an interview with GameRant, Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari said the game will be set in present-day but will look like the 1960s because Yara has been “frozen in time” since then. Khavari hinted that everything from the game’s weapons to vehicles will be from the period.

Far Cry 6 launch date

Far Cry 6 is slated to launch on February 18, 2021. The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

Far Cry 6 setting

The game’s Yara environment was inspired by modern-day Cuba. Khavari said his team was inspired by has spent four years developing Far Cry 6 and visited Cuba to get a sense of how they could re-create it.

“I spent about a month down there with the team, circumnavigating the island,” Khavari said. “We got to meet so many amazing people and experience the music and the culture, and we also met actual former guerrillas. And that really was the jumping-off point.”

Far Cry 6 gameplay

Ubisoft hasn’t shared many details about Far Cry 6 gameplay, but the game’s screenshots reveal first-person shooting and a variety of locales, ranging from small neighborhoods to urban environments.

Khavari said the game centers on guerrilla warfare and that players will find a “verticality” throughout the game, suggesting that fighting won’t only happen on the ground.

“Being able to run across rooftops, use back alleys, fight against some of the toughest opponents in the game in this setting, I think is really unique and fresh,” Khavari said.

Ubisoft plans to share more gameplay details in the coming months.

Key characters

Players can decide whether the game’s playable character Dani Rojas is male or female when the story starts. Unlike the protagonists in Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn, Rojas will have a voice and Ubisoft said the game will also tell Rojas’ story.

The game’s villain, Anton Castillo, is voiced by Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

There’s also a dog in the game named Chorizo that will play some sort of role in the storyline. Ubisoft’s Khavari was coy about Chorizo’s role when asked about him.

“The tease for him is that he literally kills with kindness, that’s all I’m gonna say,” he said.

Recent rumors

There haven’t been many Far Cry 6 rumors so far, but Esposito may have let an important one slip. In an interview with HypeBeast, Esposito said his performance required him “doing multiple takes for multiple different endgames,” suggesting the game may have several possible endings.

Pre-order bonuses and special editions

Beyond Far Cry 6‘s standard edition, there are a few other options for players to consider purchasing.

Amazon lists the Gold Steelbook Edition of Far Cry 6 at $110. This version includes the game and the Season Pass, which gives players three DLCs and other content.

The game’s Ultimate Edition is priced at $180 on the Ubisoft Store. It includes the content from the Gold Edition and the “Ultimate Pack,” which encompasses the Vice Pack, the Croc Hunter Pack, and the Jungle Expedition Pack. Each pack includes one outfit, a firearm, and more.

The Collector’s Edition is the last option for the most hardcore Far Cry fans. This edition will cost $310 on the Ubisoft Store and includes the following:

Ultimate Edition’s content

Replica of the game’s “Tostador” flamethrower and related artwork

A keyring based on Chorizo

A world map

Far Cry 6‘s selected game soundtrack

10 stickers themed after “the guerrilla movement and its distinctive vibes”

A 64-page artbook

Steelbook

Collector’s Case

No matter which edition you decide to purchase, pre-ordering the game grants players a skin for Chorizo and a weapon called the “Discos Locos,” which fires discs.

