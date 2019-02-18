Digital Trends
Gaming

Learn to scavenge like a pro with our Far Cry New Dawn crafting guide

Steven Petite
By

Far Cry New Dawn‘s postapocalyptic setting understandably contributes to its central mechanics. Yes, it’s still a first-person open world shooter with lots of explosions. But to get the most out of the action, you must find the pieces that add up to create it.

New Dawn revolves around crafting, from upgrading facilities at camp to snapping together new weapons to making a motorcycle with sidecar for you and Timber (a good boy). We’ve put together a crafting guide to help you find and best utilize the materials scattered across Hope County.

Core crafting materials

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122252

For beginners, the variety of craftable materials and where to find them might seem overwhelming at first. Here’s a list of the core crafting materials in Far Cry New Dawn, along with where you’re likely to find them.

  • Ethanol: Upgrades facilities in Prosperity – liberating outposts, looting supply drops, and stealing tankers
  • Duct Tape: Crafts weapons and vehicles – at marked locations, treasure hunts, expeditions, and by trading animal skins/fish
  • Components: Crafts weapons and vehicles – at marked locations, treasure hunts, expeditions, and by trading animal skins/fish
  • Gear: Crafts weapons – at marked locations, treasure hunts, expeditions, and by trading animal skins
  • Spring: Crafts vehicles – at marked locations, treasure hunts, expeditions, and by trading animal skins/fish
  • Titanium: Crafts weapons and vehicles – expeditions, loot enemy trucks, safes, animal skins
  • Circuit Board: Crafts weapons and vehicles – expeditions, trade animal skins
  • Carbon Fiber: Crafts weapons and vehicles -liberating outposts, trading animal skins
  • Copper: Crafts ammunition and consumables – in containers (the big yellow ones), looting enemies, trading animal skins/fish
  • Blasting Cap: Crafts molotovs, dynamite, pipe bombs, proximity mines, and smoke grenades – in containers (the big yellow ones), looting enemies, trading animal skins/fish
  • Black Powder: Crafts explosives and smoke grenades – in containers (the big yellow ones), looting enemies, trading animal skins/fish
  • Solvent: Crafts molotovs and heals guns for hire – in containers (the big yellow ones), looting enemies, trading animal skins/fish
  • Yucca: Heals guns for hire – in forestry
  • Bougainvillea: Heals guns for hire and crafts medkits – by lakes and in riverbeds
  • Cistanche: Crafts medkits – in caves and alongside roads
  • Meat: Crafts bait, medkits and heals Fangs for Hire – loot animals

Each item you craft requires at least two different materials, though weapons and vehicles typically need four materials. Everything is different, but you can check each facility to see the materials and how many of each you need to craft what you desire.

Treasure hunts are so worth it

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122319

Treasure hunts, marked by the diamond symbol on the map, are one of the best sources of materials. You can find these hunts organically by speaking with fellow resistance fighters in the open world. Once you find a new hunt, do not neglect it.

Each hunt requires you to take out a small group of baddies and then find a way into the locked treasure room. They don’t take very long, but once you get in the room, you’ll be rewarded with a trove of varied materials used for crafting weapons and vehicles. Each treasure location also contains 45 Far Cry credits which can be put towards buying weapons outright (Far Cry credits are standardly bought with real money).

Upgrade Cartography facility and buy maps

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122039

In terms of finding loot, the Cartography facility in Prosperity is the most important facility to upgrade with ethanol. At level one, you can buy maps showing locations of gears, springs, and various animals. At level two, you can buy a map that shows treasure hunt locations. And at level three, you can buy a map that reveals monstrous animals locations — elite animals that can be traded for quality loot. Maps cost ethanol, but not a lot of it. Trust us, it’s worth the price.

Sometimes walking helps

far cry new dawn crafting guide walking

Sure, driving and fast travel are a much quicker means for getting to your next location, but in the pursuit of loot, walking can be helpful. Rather than follow the winding dirt roads, duck into the woods and see what you can find. Chances are you’ll stumble unmarked enemy areas with loot. This is also a good opportunity to pick up the herbs needed to craft medkits and heal guns for fire.

Locations, locations, locations

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122344

After unlocking the locations on the map, you can fast travel to these spots for a quick way to earn specific loot. Running low on duct tape? No problem. The areas marked with the duct tape icon are filled with it. You’ll have to search the area when you arrive, but it never takes more than a few minutes to raid the spot of its precious materials.

Hunt and fishfar cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122727

Hunting and fishing are great ways to get specific loot, too. Check the workbench to see what each animal trades for. All of them give you X number of a certain material — every time. When you see animals out there in the open world, kill and loot them. Next time you return to your workbench, you can swap their skins for sizable returns.

For fishing, you’ll first need to buy the Fishing Rod perk. Fishing is also a relaxing activity, if you need to unwind after blowing a bunch of Highwaymen to smithereens.

What should you spend materials on?

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122759

Materials aren’t necessarily in short supply, but if you don’t want to spend hours off the beaten path, you may want to think about the best way to allocate what you already have.

We recommend upgrading your workbench to level three as soon as possible. This is done by feeding it ethanol earned mainly from liberating outposts (always scavenge liberated outposts!). The sooner you get rank three and rank four weapons, the better.

Here’s the thing, there’s a fair amount of material crossover between weapons and vehicles. You absolutely do not need rank three or elite vehicles, even though they do look cooler. Instead, we really think it’s smart to allocate the brunt of the shared materials to creating several rank three or elite weapons for the late game missions, where things get pretty darn tough. With the Heavily Armed perk, you can carry three long weapons (shotguns, SMGs, Saw Launcher, sniper rifles, etc) and one pistol. Fill those slots with high-rank weapons first and then spend as frivolously as you want.

Search mission areas and outposts

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122613

After you finish a mission or clear out an outpost, don’t forget to check the area for materials. All outposts have materials chilling on tables and the like, and plenty also have a safe. Story mission areas are also great spots for picking up useful materials. Obviously focus on the main objective first, but then take a look around.

Unlock Repair Torch and Lock Picking perks

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122539

Most perks in Far Cry New Dawn don’t relate to crafting, but two of them will help you get one of the rarest materials: Titanium. Repair Torch and Lock Picking perks both allow you to open safes, while Lock Picking also lets you open locked doors where materials typically reside. Most of the safes we found in New Dawn — usually located inside enemy buildings — contained Titanium. This is important because Titanium is needed to craft certain weapons and vehicles and it’s in shorter supply than other materials.

Go on and return to expeditions

far cry new dawn crafting guide 20190214122702

Expeditions, like treasure hunts, are great opportunities for materials. Each of the seven expeditions can be completed three times (they get harder with each run). You can check your Journal to see the rewards for each expedition. You’ll typically earn a handful of different materials for completing an expedition (and a lot of them at that).

These heist-style missions take around ten to twenty minutes to complete. At the end, you’ll be rewarded handsomely for your good work. The best rewards come from the higher ranked expeditions, so you do have to replay the same mission if you want huge helpings of loot.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to record and share gameplay on the PlayStation 4
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Blade (2018) back lifestyle
Gaming

Razer Game Store to shut down at end of February, less than a year after opening

The Razer Game Store will shut down on February 28, less than a year after it opened. Games purchased from the digital store will continue to work, but purchased keys will need to be used before its closure.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
pokemon go pokefit lumia 950
Gaming

Niantic promises to make Pokémon Go less troublesome for homeowners

Niantic is looking to settle the lawsuits filed by angry homeowners who were affected by hordes of Pokémon Go players trespassing on their properties. Niantic promised to resolve complaints within 15 days, among other things.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
kingdom hearts 3 nintendo switch never happening
Gaming

Kingdom Hearts 3 on Nintendo Switch reportedly never going to happen

Kingdom Hearts 3 for the Nintendo Switch will likely not happen, according to Game Informer's senior editor, Imran Khan. Square Enix is reportedly considering an alternative in bringing the franchise to the console.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends dataminers discover upcoming characters and weapons

Dataminers have discovered code in Apex Legends that refers to characters named Octane and Wattson, and weapons named the Havoc Rifle and the L-Star EMG. Octane is believed to have a Stim Pack ability, while Wattson has the Tesla Trap.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Bayonetta 3 still in the works, set to launch on Nintendo Switch this year

Bayonetta 3 was notably absent from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, raising concerns that the game will be delayed. A Nintendo executive clarified that the Nintendo Switch exclusive remains on track for a 2019 release.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends bug makes players immune to damage for easy win bloodhound
Gaming

Over 16,000 Apex Legends cheaters have already been banned by Respawn

Respawn Entertainment revealed that it has already banned over 16,000 cheaters in Apex Legends in the less than two weeks since its release. The developer may be working on an in-game feature to report cheaters.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw