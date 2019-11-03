Gaming

Epic Games permanently bans FaZe Clan’s Jarvis from Fortnite for using aimbots

By

FaZe Clan member and Fortnite content creator Jarvis Kaye revealed that he was permanently banned from the massively popular Battle Royale shooter for uploading videos that showed him using aimbots in both solos and playground mode.

Kaye, who has nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 600,000 followers on Twitch, explained the situation through an emotional video on his YouTube channel, in which he apologized for his actions.

“All I was thinking about while making those videos is how entertaining and like interesting these videos would be for you guys to watch. It didn’t even cross my mind I could be banned for life from Fortnite for this,” Kaye said, adding that he did not use the aimbots in a competitive mode.

Kaye also published a tweet about the incident, showing that he remains thankful for how Fortnite changed his life despite what happened.

It looks like Kaye’s run with Fortnite will not end without a fight though, as numerous players have voiced their support for the FaZe Clan member, giving rise to the hashtag #FreeJarvis.

The main argument against Kaye’s permanent ban is that two professional players, Xxif and Ronaldo, were found cheating in the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers, and all they got was a two-week ban from competitive play. The pair was still able to qualify and participate in the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals. In comparison, the punishment against Kaye may seem too harsh, especially since the aimbot was used in a non-competitive match.

However, there are some players who claim that Kaye should not get special treatment just because of his status as a popular content creator and streamer. Epic Games has previously sued YouTubers for promoting hacking software in their Fortnite videos, and it appears that the developer is taking the same hard stance against Kaye. It may also not be a good message for a content creator to show videos using cheats, as it may attract others to use such software, ruining the experience for other players whether in competitive modes or not.

Players are now waiting for Epic Games‘ response to Kaye’s apology and the clashing views regarding his lifetime ban from Fortnite.

Editors' Recommendations

VKLiooon first female crowned Hearthstone Global Champion after dominant run

vkliooon first female hearthstone global champion

BlizzCon 2019: Here’s what Blizzard announced from Diablo IV to Overwatch 2

Barbarian Diablo IV

Blizzcon 2019: Blizzard’s president opens ceremonies with Hong Kong apology

J.-Allen-Brack

Gamer group plans BlizzCon 2019 protest over Blizzard Hong Kong controversy

blizzard overwatch nintendo switch release ruined sullied by hearthstone tournament controversy

The best Android games currently available (November 2019)

android games

Blizzard announces World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion at BlizzCon 2019

World of Warcraft Shadowlands announcement logo

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

BlizzCon 2019: Overwatch 2 announced with focus on story, co-op modes