Details on the Final Fantasy VII Remake, particularly its release date, have been too few and far between for excited fans of the highly acclaimed RPG. It’s just about time for a few more tidbits about the project’s progress, and they come from none other than game director Tetsuya Nomura.

Nomura, in an interview with Famitsu at a recent Dissidia Final Fantasy event in Japan, talked about Square Enix and its projects. Most importantly for gamers looking forward to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, he clarified a misinterpretation regarding the project’s progress.

There were earlier reports that the Final Fantasy VII Remake was put on hold while Square Enix moved to prepare Kingdom Hearts III for its January 25, 2019 release date. This would have meant that the Final Fantasy VII Remake, already three years out from its E3 2015 announcement, will be further delayed.

Nomura, however, claimed that the anticipated delay was not official information. “As I said at E3, development is progressing favorably,” the game’s director said. He further clarified that it was Square Enix’s public relations team that was focused on Kingdom Hearts III, not the company’s developers, which makes sense as the launch of Kingdom Hearts III draws near.

Nomura added that the Square Enix PR department will then shift its focus to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, so there should be more information about the RPG coming by next year.

Final Fantasy VII Remake rumors claim that the game’s release date is sometime by 2020, but Square Enix has been very secretive about the project’s progress. The RPG was one of the biggest no-shows of E3 2018, fueling speculation that Square Enix may have announced the project too early at E3 2015. Final Fantasy VII fans are looking forward to more information about the remake next year at E3 2019, but with Sony deciding to skip the annual event, it will be up to Square Enix itself to whet the appetite of gamers.

Impatient fans of Final Fantasy VII may want to pick up the PlayStation Classic next month, as the $100 mini console will include the original version of the classic RPG alongside Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid, and Tekken 3, among its 20 pre-installed games.

