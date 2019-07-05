Digital Trends
Gaming

Raid the ruins of the Qitana Ravel with this FFXIV: Shadowbringers dungeon guide

Josh Brown
By

After a frankly ludicrous amount of ancient puzzles and pyramids in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, the doors to Rak’Tika Greatwood’s Qitana Ravel will finally open. Here, even trash mobs throw a few neat tricks at you. Look for their glowing eyes and hide behind whichever side of the available rubble will block the lasers raring to chop you up.

Like the rest of our Shadowbringers dungeon guides, we’ll be focusing solely on the boss battles you’re about to face. Save for those odd trash pulls with the lasers mentioned above, stray mobs shouldn’t pose a real threat.

Lozatl

final fantasy xiv qitana ravel dungeon guide lozatl

Like a mixture of a cyclops and Catoblepas, Lozatl hits wide and fast. It’s one of the most overwhelming first bosses we’ve come across yet. Stonefist and Lozatl’s Scorn are your tank buster and raid-wide AOEs to watch out for.

After this initial combo, a notice saying a statue begins “emitting an eerie glow”. That’s your cue to look at which of the two statues at the end of the area is glowing. Get to the opposite side. They’ll strike that 180-degree portion of the area soon after.

With that done, Lozatl will add the most dangerous attack into the mix. Signified by him casting Heat Up. With this, one side of him will begin to glow and he’ll turn to face a certain direction before slamming that fist into the ground for another 180-degree AOE. It will partially (or fully) overlap with the zone a statue is about to strike, making a small section safe. You’ll have to watch carefully to work out which. It’s a matter of repetition at that point. Just stay alert.

Batsquatch

final fantasy xiv qitana ravel dungeon guide batsquatch

There’s nothing too fancy here once you get passed its hilarious name. Batsquach is another fight full of AOE hits for your healer to watch out for. One of which (Subsonic) will rapidly chip away at the team’s HP similar to Titan’s stomps back in A Realm Reborn. Ripper Fang is your tank buster and Sound Wave is the raid-wide AOE.

Batsquatch’s main mechanic comes during Subsonic. The tremors cause columns of rock to fall on the area. Avoid having them impale you here. With another cast of Soundwave, these will tilt and fall onto the area. It’s difficult to gauge where they’ll land, but just try to get as far away from the set as you can.

Eros

final fantasy xiv qitana ravel dungeon guide eros

The big bad of the Qitana Ravel and your main reason for coming, Eros is a heck of a battle. But you might have guessed that from the size of the arena. Rend is your tank buster and Glossalia is your AOE.

There’s just a lot going on here. Stack markers, tethers demanding a target run away, and a Confession of Faith combo in which targeted party members will want to run off to the side to avoid getting roasted by a conal breath of fire.

Though they’re all pretty rough, Eros’ Inhale combo is the one to watch for. With it, Eros drops poison puddles across the map, pulls you all in, and shoots you across the area. You need to position yourself to avoid the puddles when you get knocked back. On subsequent uses of this, the tank will have their own puddle to strategically drop in a safe space.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers review
Product Review

FFXIV: Shadowbringers is a relentless barrage of emotional gut punches

With a FFXIV expansion on the horizon, we dove into Early Access to get a taste of what to expect. With a shift in the story and tons of new content, we found that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers builds upon the MMO in all the right ways.
Posted By Josh Brown
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite x Stranger Things crossover at the Mega Mall
Gaming

Stranger Things is turning the Fortnite: Battle Royale map upside down

Fortnite players are coming across portals to the Upside Down, the evil area depicted Netflix's Stranger Things, in the game and entering teases a dark version of the game's map. The third season of the show releases this week.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
god of war gets myth right with the liberties it takes midgard
Buying Guides

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvel games san diego comic-con 2019 announcement surprise exclusive avengers ultimate alliance iron man VR
Gaming

Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 will be jam-packed with surprises

In the latest update on the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, we learn the Marvel Games panel will include updates on games like Marvel’s Avengers and Iron Man VR. The panel synopsis teases some other surprises as well.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
sea of solitude review impress 20190702144726
Gaming

Sea of Solitude doesn’t need words to tell its moving story

Sea of Solitude is a moving adventure centered around understanding and overcoming loneliness. Though the story is about one young woman's struggle, the dream-like world tells a universally relatable tale.
Posted By Steven Petite
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the
Gaming

The best patriotic video games to play on the Fourth of July

Looking for the perfect video game to play on July 4? We've corralled 10 patriotic video games to play on Independence Day, including entries in the Assassin's Creed and The Division franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 5

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 expansion 3 three projects modes CD Projekt Red report
Gaming

CD Projekt Red’s next big AAA project is probably a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

CD Projekt Red revealed at a conference in Poland that they are working on more Cyberpunk 2077 content. The translated report had some inaccuracies thanks to Google Translate, so we decided to have a polish translator clarify.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers malikahs well dungeon guide ffxiv
Gaming

A Lightwarden fell down Malikah’s Well? Here’s another FFXIV: Shadowbringers dungeon guide

Nothing good ever comes from throwing yourself down a well. It's the same deal here. Malikah's Well, the FFXIV: Shadowbringers level 77 dungeon, is an ironically dark place.
Posted By Josh Brown
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers titania normal guide
Gaming

Kill a big pixie in this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Titania Normal Mode guide

Imprisoned in the glamorous castle high atop Il Mheg, Titania lays waiting to play. We have the tips to beat her at her own game.
Posted By Josh Brown
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin