Digital Trends
Gaming

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers to add Dancers and the Hrothgar

Aaron Mamiit
By

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, the game’s third expansion after 2015’s Heavensward and 2017’s Stormblood, will add a second set of jobs and races, after the previously revealed Gunbreaker and Viera.

A keynote by game director Naoki Yoshida at the Japan leg of the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival revealed more information about the upcoming expansion, which is set to be released on July 2.

The second new job that Shadowbringers will introduce to Final Fantasy XIV is the Dancer, which is a ranged class that uses throwing weapons. The new job is also capable of providing various bonuses to teammates by performing dances.

Meanwhile, the second playable race coming with the new expansion are the male-only, leonin Hrothgar. Similar to the female-only Viera, Hrothgar characters will have unique heads, customizable features, and their own clans.

In addition to Dancers and the Hrothgar, Shadowbringers will also come with the new towns of The Crystarium and Eulmore, and the new area named Lakeland. The name of the high-end raid of the expansion has also been revealed as Eden, and it will feature a woman named Gaia.

An updated full trailer for Shadowbringers was also released, providing a more complete look at the new expansion with the inclusion of all the additions that it will bring to Final Fantasy XIV.

Shadowbringers was a surprise announcement by Square Enix at the Las Vegas leg of the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in November last year. Yoshida hinted at the arrival of a job wielding a gunblade, similar to the weapon of Squall from Final Fantasy VIII, as well as the upcoming addition of the Viera, the race of rabbit people represented by Fran in Final Fantasy XII.

The Gunbreaker job and the Viera race were confirmed last month at the Paris leg of the event, alongside a new Alliance raid that will be a crossover with Nier: Automata, the Trust System feature that will allow non-player characters to accompany players in dungeons, and the release date of July 2.

Shadowbringers will raise the level cap from 70 to 80, and will also add a New Game Plus feature that will allow players to relive the game’s story so far while using their current characters.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke
How Data is Transforming F1 Racing | Mercedes-AMG F1
Cars

Formula 1 is putting data in the driver’s seat, and not all racers are happy

After a single weekend of racing, a Formula 1 pit crew typically pulls around 2TB of data from the car. Everything, from tire pressure to the temperature of the track, is recorded and analyzed in the name of boosting performance -- and not…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Gaming

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Horde and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Whether you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Solo or squad | How to level fast and reach the endgame in The Division 2
Gaming

The Division 2 is another loot shooter with a dull story. Does it matter?

The Division 2 has a story to tell. It's not a good story. It's not told very well. But by-golly, The Division 2 is going to make you sit your ass down and listen whether you want to or not.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
streaming halo master chief collection today 3pm est12pm pst 3
Gaming

The best of the last generation: Our 50 favorite Xbox 360 games

The Xbox 360 thrived during a generation where games were plentiful. Here's our list of the best Xbox 360 games of all time, including all game genres and even a few special indie hits.
Posted By Nick Hastings
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
every exclusive game in the epic games store
Gaming

Here's a look at how the Epic Games Store is sizing up to the competition

The Epic Games Store has picked up exclusives left and right since its launch last December. From AAA games like The Division 2 to wonderful indies like Hades, the Epic Games store has an impressive library of exclusives.
Posted By Steven Petite
nvidia stadia rtx gtc 20192
Computing

Nvidia faces attacks from AMD, Intel, and even Google. Should it be worried?

Nvidia announced an expanded array of RTX server solutions designed to leverage the power of ray-tracing at GTC 2019. The effort will help Nvidia take on Google's Stadia in game streaming with GeForce Now, and the company's investments in…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot
Gaming

Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One

You can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One from Newegg. Eight different bundles are available for this deal, so you can walk away with Sekiro and another game such as The Division 2 or Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice beginners guide sekiroprosthetic
Gaming

Master Shinobi combat with our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice beginner's guide

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the hardest games of the generation, and it can be overwhelming, even for those who have played From Software's other games. Here is what you need to know to get started.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

How 5G networks will make low-latency game streaming a reality

Faster speeds and more bandwidth are some of the many promises that 5G can deliver, but for gamers, the most important thing is low latency. To achieve low latency, carriers like AT&T and Verizon are exploring hybrid models for game…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo labo vr kit review hands on feat
Product Review

Nintendo’s Labo VR Kit may look silly, but it really works

During our hands-on with the Nintendo Labo VR Kit, fears of a gimmicky product from Nintendo were quickly dispelled. While not a direct competitor to Oculus or HTCs own headsets, Labo VR brings a clever, new way to experience VR that makes…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

PlayStation does the smart thing, stops selling digital codes at physical stores

Sony will no longer offer PlayStation digital full-game downloads at retail stores. The game downloads will now only be available directly from the PlayStation Network's own digital store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
backlog dark souls remastered 3140
Gaming

Seven years later, ‘Dark Souls’ is still a gloriously punishing masterpiece

Despite my experience and love of From Software’s Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, I never played the original Dark Souls. The new remastered version gave me a chance to remedy that, and it was glorious.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
atlus reveals persona 5 royal with new female character the
Gaming

Atlus reveals Persona 5 The Royal, teases mysterious new female character

Atlus revealed Persona 5 The Royal in a trailer that features a mysterious new female character. It appears that the redhead will be an antagonist to the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, but many details about the upcoming game remain unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit