Fire Emblem Engage gift guide: every character’s favorite gifts

Even though Fire Emblem Engage doesn’t have as deep of a social system as Fire Emblem: Three Houses did, a bonding system still exists and is quite important. By getting to know, and becoming better friends, with the cast of characters, you can increase their individual Support Levels, which will eventually grant you unique scenes with those characters. This is also the only way to eventually romance a character. Gifts are a great way to farm some Support Levels, but only if you know what that character likes. Giving them something they don’t can even reverse their Support Level, so make sure to consult this handy guide on the best gifts for each character in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get and give gifts

You will be introduced to the concept of gifts through Pretty Pebbles, Spirit Gems, and Horse Manure. These demonstrate how some gifts raise Support Levels by one, two, or negative one respectively. Unfortunately, the option to purchase more effective and appropriate gifts won’t appear until you unlock the Flea Market in the Somniel as part of the main story. Once it has opened, it will update its stock after each mission.

What gifts each character like

Here are all the characters in Fire Emblem Engage you can give gifts to in alphabetical order, along with the list of gifts they like most. You can also reference what a character likes and dislikes in the Ally Notebook, but only if you’ve already reached Support Level C or higher with them.

Alcryst : Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Sun Visor

: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Sun Visor Alfred : Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Horn, Lentil Flower, Lily, Muscle Balm, Sun Visor, Training Weight, White Clover

: Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Horn, Lentil Flower, Lily, Muscle Balm, Sun Visor, Training Weight, White Clover Amber : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt Anna : Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt

: Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt Boucheron : Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art, Poetry Book, Sun Visor

: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art, Poetry Book, Sun Visor Bunet : Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Roasted Yam, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover, Yogurt

: Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Roasted Yam, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover, Yogurt Celine : Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Tea Leaves

: Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Tea Leaves Chloe : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor Citrinne : Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Lily, Lovely Candle, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Tea Leaves

: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Lily, Lovely Candle, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Tea Leaves Clanne : Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Tea Leaves, White Clover Diamant : Bandages, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Bandages, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight, Utility Knife Etie : Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Tea Leaves, Training Weight

: Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Tea Leaves, Training Weight Fogado : Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Horn, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards

: Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Horn, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards Framme : Antler Earrings, Chrysanthemum, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Training Weight

: Antler Earrings, Chrysanthemum, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Training Weight Goldmary : Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover Hortensia : Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor

: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor Ivy : Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover Jade : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Sun Visor

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Sun Visor Jean : Bandages, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Tea Leaves

: Bandages, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Tea Leaves Kagetsu : Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight, Utility Knife Lapis : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Training Weight, Utility Knife, White Clover

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Training Weight, Utility Knife, White Clover Lindon : Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover Louis : Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Poetry Book, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Poetry Book, Tea Leaves, White Clover Mauvier : Bandages, Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine Flower, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Bandages, Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine Flower, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Training Weight, Utility Knife Merrin : Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Horn, Sharp Chisel, Utility Knife

: Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Horn, Sharp Chisel, Utility Knife Pandreo : Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Yogurt

: Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Yogurt Panette : Antler Earrings, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll, Utility Knife

: Antler Earrings, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll, Utility Knife Rosado : Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor

: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor Saphir : Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt

: Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt Seadall : Antler Earrings, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Sheep Wool, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, White Clover

: Antler Earrings, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Sheep Wool, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, White Clover Timerra : Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume

: Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume Vander : Dragon Scripture, Fine Quill Pen, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool

: Dragon Scripture, Fine Quill Pen, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool Veyle : Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor

: Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor Yunaka : Bandages, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Horn, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Bandages, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Horn, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight, Utility Knife Zelkov: Landscape Art, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover

