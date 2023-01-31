 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the Silver Card in Fire Emblem Engage

Jesse Lennox
By

By purchasing the expansion pass for Fire Emblem Engage, you are entitled to four waves of DLC content throughout the year. The first wave was available right as the game launched, meaning you could grab some extra items right away. Probably the most enticing among them is the Silver Card, which gives you a 30% shop discount at the armory and item shops. However, it isn't clear how to actually get it, and missing it initially could require a bit of effort to go back and get it. Follow along to make sure you don't miss grabbing the Silver Card in Fire Emblem Engage.

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Fire Emblem Engage expansion pass

  • Unlock Emlem Edelgard

  • At least one warp staff

A text description of the Silver Card.

How to get the Silver Card

Once you progress far enough to unlock Emblem Edelgard, a Paralogue mission called The Ancestor appears on the map. This is where the Silver Card is obtained, but not automatically.

Step 1: Enter the Paralogue mission with at least one Warp staff.

Selecting a warp staff in battle.

Step 2: Use the warp staff to teleport one of your units to the top-left corner of the map where there's a pool of water. There is no normal way to reach this location besides teleportation.

Highlighting a space in Fire Emblem Engage.
Related

Step 3: Move the unit to the glowing spot on the left side of the water and end their turn.

Collecting the Silver Card.

Step 4: They will pick up the Silver Card.

Step 5: Complete the rest of the mission.

If you complete the mission without getting the Silver Card, your only option is to wait until a skirmish appears in the same location and make sure to get it then, but these are random, so you may end up waiting a while.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to romance characters in Fire Emblem Engage
A character stands with her ring hero in Fire Emblem Engage.
The best Fire Emblem games, ranked from best to worst
best fire emblem games marth
How to link your Fire Emblem Engage and Fire Emblem Heroes account
Alear clenches his fist while wearing a ring in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage makes the wait for a Nintendo Switch 2 more tolerable
Alear and Marth open a door in Fire Emblem Engage.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Every video game delay that has happened in 2023 so far
The pirates stand on the bow of a ship in Skull and Bones key art.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! makes the traditional Yakuza format even better
A samurai swipes a sword in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2023 and beyond
Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.
The best upcoming PC games: 2023 and beyond
Cal stands beneath the clouds in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key art.
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.
The Last of Us TV show will return for Season 2 at HBO
Ellie stares at Joel and Tess in the The Last of Us TV show.
Warzone 2.0 Season 2: release date, features, and Resurgence mode
Players walking through map in Modern Warfare 2.