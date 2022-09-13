 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Fire Emblem Engage is coming in January and bringing back Marth

Cristina Alexander
By

Nintendo has announced a new entry into the ever-expanding Fire Emblem series during today’s Nintendo DirectFire Emblem Engage. It’s set to release on January 20, 2023, and it’s bringing back iconic heroes from the franchise, like Marth as summons.

Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!

Summon valiant heroes like Marth &amp; Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story. #FireEmblem Engage launches on 1/20/23! pic.twitter.com/qQ8MMAH8Od

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

In Fire Emblem Engage, a boy named Alear awakens from a thousand-year slumber and discovers that he is a Divine Dragon descended from a royal family of dragons revered as deities who were tasked with protecting Elyos from the Fell Dragon. Of course, Alear has no memory of the war with the Fell Dragon, but with the ability to summon characters like Marth and Celia with his ring, memories of where he’s from will start flooding back.

As Fire Emblem Engage will allow players to summon other heroes from the series as they face off against a great evil, it certainly seems like it will be a satisfying entry for longtime series fans. Ultimately, it looks like the game will find a nice middle ground between Fire Emblem: Three Houses and the popular gacha mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes.

After showcasing the game during the Direct, Nintendo also highlighted Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition. This collector’s edition-style release includes a physical version of the game, a Steelbook case, Art Cards featuring Fire Emblem characters, a poster of the game’s key art, and an art book titled The Art of Fire Emblem Engage.

Thankfully, Fire Emblem fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on all of this, as Fire Emblem Engage will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

The best video games of June 2022: TMNT, Fire Emblem, and more

An image of the TMNT in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: All save data bonuses and Amiibo Presents rewards

Edelgard holding his sword up in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes beginner’s guide, 9 tips and tricks to get started

One warrior breaking another's sword in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

We finally know what Dragon Quest Treasures is and when its launching

Erik and Mia on a boat.

Single-player Battlefield content is coming from a new EA studio

Battlefield 2042 Season 2

Netflix expands its gaming offerings with 3 new titles

netflix games announcements desta the memories between gameplay

God of War Ragnarök borrows top-notch accessibility options from Last of Us Part I

Image of Kratos and Atreus showcasing God of War Ragnarok's high contrast mode feature.

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 14 quests and how to complete them

Goku on glider in Fortnite.

Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to watch, what to expect

Screenshot of Mario shooting enemies in mario + rabbids sparks of hope.

Verdansk seemingly returning to Warzone, but not in the way you’d expect

Character jumping from plane in Warzone Mobile.

Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are both discounted today

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

This Lenovo gaming laptop deal slashes the price to only $750

The Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 laptop on a white background.

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.