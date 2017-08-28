‘Fire Emblem Warriors’ gets a release date — and a special edition

Why it matters to you One of the bigger upcoming games on the Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem Warriors will attract fans with a soundtrack and character cards.

When the Nintendo Switch was first announced, Fire Emblem fans were eager for a new home console entry in the series. While Fire Emblem Warriors may not be what they had in mind, it still gives many reasons for fans to be excited. With a newly announced October release and a special edition, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Just a week before Super Mario Odyssey, on October 20, Switch owners will be able to swing swords and fight hoards of enemies on the battlefield. Aside from the standard release, fans will have the opportunity to order the special edition. The main draw is the inclusion of three CDs with the game’s soundtrack. Additionally, fans will receive 5-by-7-inch premium card stock character art cards, a slip case to hold the cards, and a dual-sided poster showing which Fire Emblem entry the characters first appeared in. One side of the poster is in Japanese while the other is written in English. The suggested retail price is $80. The game is also releasing for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but it appears the special edition is exclusive to the Switch.

“The incredible fans of the Fire Emblem and Pokémon franchises not only love the games themselves, but also the features behind the games,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “These special versions are great options for dedicated fans who want to enjoy all facets of their favorite series, from amazing gameplay to bonus artwork.”

In addition to Fire Emblem Warriors, another special edition is coming for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon. Whether buying to play with a friend or trying to catch them all alone, the Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack offers the best value. For $80, fans can pick up both Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon for the Nintendo 3DS, along with 16 art cards and a digital download card for 200 Poké Balls. This special dual pack releases on November 17

Whether it’s on Nintendo’s latest console or the firm’s older yet reliable handheld, players will have plenty of reasons to turn their systems on this fall. It’s a good time to be a Nintendo fan.