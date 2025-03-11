The first Katamari Damacy game in eight years is coming to Apple Arcade

If you feel the urge to roll anything and everything into a ball and launch it into the night sky, great news: a brand-new Katamari Damacy game is coming to exclusively to Apple Arcade. Katamari Damacy Rolling Live is expected to arrive on April 3, 2025 for all compatible Apple Arcade devices, alongside five other games (including RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+).

The addition of Katamari Damacy is a welcome surprise. The franchise has been around for years, and it has never gotten any less quirky than when it originally started. The last new game was Katamari Damacy Reroll in late 2018, but with this new addition, you can roll on the go.

Apple Arcade already has more than 200 games in its library. While the service started out with a lot of high-quality, ad-free mobile games, it has since expanded to more mainstream gaming franchises. January saw the original version of Final Fantasy and Visions of Mana join the lineup.

The latest round of additions also includes Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, The Game of Life 2+, Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ (Mecha Elmo is, in fact, one of the characters), and the puzzle game puffies. It’s not just the Katamari series with a new entry, either. Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve is the latest entry in the franchise from Taito.

That’s a stacked lineup with a little something from across genres and a little something for everyone, and it shows why Apple Arcade is still such a powerhouse for gamers on the go. You can even play mega-popular titles like Stardew Valley right from your phone. It’s arguably a value on par with Xbox Game Pass, and that’s not something we say lightly. At $7 per month, you can get plenty of games at your fingertips, all free from the nightmare of microtransactions.