 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The first Katamari Damacy game in eight years is coming to Apple Arcade

By
Apple Arcade splash screne on iPhone 14 Pro
Apple Arcade games are far more enjoyable on iPhone than Resident Evil 4. Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

If you feel the urge to roll anything and everything into a ball and launch it into the night sky, great news: a brand-new Katamari Damacy game is coming to exclusively to Apple Arcade. Katamari Damacy Rolling Live is expected to arrive on April 3, 2025 for all compatible Apple Arcade devices, alongside five other games (including RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+).

The addition of Katamari Damacy is a welcome surprise. The franchise has been around for years, and it has never gotten any less quirky than when it originally started. The last new game was Katamari Damacy Reroll in late 2018, but with this new addition, you can roll on the go.

Recommended Videos

Apple Arcade already has more than 200 games in its library. While the service started out with a lot of high-quality, ad-free mobile games, it has since expanded to more mainstream gaming franchises. January saw the original version of Final Fantasy and Visions of Mana join the lineup.

An image of Katamari Damacy on the iPhone.
Bandai Namco

The latest round of additions also includes Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, The Game of Life 2+, Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ (Mecha Elmo is, in fact, one of the characters), and the puzzle game puffies. It’s not just the Katamari series with a new entry, either. Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve is the latest entry in the franchise from Taito.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

That’s a stacked lineup with a little something from across genres and a little something for everyone, and it shows why Apple Arcade is still such a powerhouse for gamers on the go. You can even play mega-popular titles like Stardew Valley right from your phone. It’s arguably a value on par with Xbox Game Pass, and that’s not something we say lightly. At $7 per month, you can get plenty of games at your fingertips, all free from the nightmare of microtransactions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The Nintendo Switch 2 could sell 15 million consoles its first year, analysts say
Nintendo Switch.

Industry analysts have great expectations for the next Nintendo console, predicting it will sell as many as 15 million units its first year. The Nintendo Switch 2 saw its first official teaser today, although a full Nintendo Direct won't happen until April. The company hopes to outsell the original Switch, but given that it has sold 147 million units since 2017 — with a large boost of sales during the lockdown — that's going to be tough to do.

But it's possible, especially with an existing base of at least 105 million users, according to analyst George Jijiashvili. He says the most important factor in the success of the Switch 2 is the transition period. "However, the biggest challenge will be managing the transition effectively — convincing users to upgrade to the Switch 2 while ensuring those sticking with the original Switch remain supported and engaged," he told us.

Read more
Apple Arcade kicks off 2025 with 7 surprise game launches
A skater jumps over a crosswalk in Skate City: New York.

Apple Arcade just got its first update of 2025. The subscription service added seven new games to its roster, including three originals and four updated versions of classic games like Final Fantasy and Trials of Mana.

At the tail end of last year, Apple Arcade revealed a handful of games set to come to its ad-free mobile game service but stopped short of giving them a release date. Today, subscribers can download those seven titles on the iOS device of their choice.

Read more
Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to Steam Deck, Apple Vision Pro, and more
Nvidia GeForce Now's app running on Steam Deck.

Nvidia revealed that its cloud gaming service, Nvidia GeForce Now, is coming to several new platforms in the future. We learned at CES 2025 that a GeForce Now app for Steam Deck is coming later this year, while browser support on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Pico mixed reality headsets, and even Apple Vision Pro will also be coming later this month.

Nvidia GeForce Now is a service that lets players use Nvidia's servers to stream games in their Steam library from higher-end PC hardware via cloud gaming. If you have a great internet collection but a lackluster PC or laptop for gaming, something like GeForce Now is a solid solution. Previously, GeForce Now was only available through PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and certain smart TVs from companies like Samsung, but this year Nvidia is committed to broadening its availability.

Read more