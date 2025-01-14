Former Witcher and Cyberpunk devs unite to create The Blood of Dawnwalker

Rebel Wolves, a new studio created by former The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers, announced its new game, The Blood of Dawnwalker.

The Blood of Dawnwalker looks to be Gothic fantasy on par with The Witcher. It features a character who, much like Geralt, traded humanity for power. Coen, the main character, combines human traits with vampiric power to take down foes.

Its developers’ heritage is steeped in every part of its debut trailer. Even the Dawnwalker logo and music harks back to The Witcher. The trailer starts off with a group of soldiers chasing a man and his sister through the woods of the Carpathian Mountains in the year 1347. The soldiers corner them and are about to put them to death to stop the spread of an illness, when monsters — which honestly look like Cenobites — appear and slaughter them in a truly brutal fashion. The trailer is worth a watch, but be warned: it’s not kid-friendly.

Little other detail is given, except for a blurb that says: “The real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.” The Blood of Dawnwalker has all the subject material it needs to present players with confounding moral quandaries, and the trailer, with its seemingly evil monster fighting for good, suggests the game could be a deep, potentially timely exploration of good versus evil.

Only a few snippets of gameplay were shown. Coen is seen fighting enemies, sliding down a wall, hanging from a flagpole, and looking out over a large forest. While nothing shown felt entirely original, it looks like the team put together all of the elements in a way that will result in an engaging experience.

This was just the cinematic trailer. The actual gameplay trailer will be shown sometime this year, giving us a better look at what style of gameplay to expect.