 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Former Witcher and Cyberpunk devs unite to create The Blood of Dawnwalker

By
A logo fore The Blood of the Dawnwalker shows a character in front of the game's title.
Bandai Namco

Rebel Wolves, a new studio created by former The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers, announced its new game, The Blood of Dawnwalker.

The Blood of Dawnwalker looks to be Gothic fantasy on par with The Witcher. It features a character who, much like Geralt, traded humanity for power. Coen, the main character, combines human traits with vampiric power to take down foes.

Recommended Videos

Its developers’ heritage is steeped in every part of its debut trailer. Even the Dawnwalker logo and music harks back to The Witcher. The trailer starts off with a group of soldiers chasing a man and his sister through the woods of the Carpathian Mountains in the year 1347. The soldiers corner them and are about to put them to death to stop the spread of an illness, when monsters — which honestly look like Cenobites — appear and slaughter them in a truly brutal fashion. The trailer is worth a watch, but be warned: it’s not kid-friendly.

Little other detail is given, except for a blurb that says: “The real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.” The Blood of Dawnwalker has all the subject material it needs to present players with confounding moral quandaries, and the trailer, with its seemingly evil monster fighting for good, suggests the game could be a deep, potentially timely exploration of good versus evil.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Only a few snippets of gameplay were shown. Coen is seen fighting enemies, sliding down a wall, hanging from a flagpole, and looking out over a large forest. While nothing shown felt entirely original, it looks like the team put together all of the elements in a way that will result in an engaging experience.

This was just the cinematic trailer. The actual gameplay trailer will be shown sometime this year, giving us a better look at what style of gameplay to expect.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Cyberpunk 2077, The Witch 3 source code stolen in CD Projekt Red cyberattack
Cyberpunk-2077 Judy

CD Projekt Red is the victim of a cyberattack that resulted in hackers stealing the source code of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. The Polish studio believes no personal data was stolen during the attack.

The developer shared a statement about the attack on Twitter and shared the ransom note it received. Alongside source code, the hackers claim they stole documents pertaining to HR, investor relations, and more. The note threatens to sell the information or leak it to the press if CD Projekt Red does not reach an agreement with the hackers within 48 hours.

Read more
The best armor in Cyberpunk 2077, and where to find it
best lifepath cyberpunk 2077 explained streetkid

Even though you play the game from a first-person perspective, there are tons of different armors to find and equip in Cyberpunk 2077. Because you won't get to really appreciate the fashion of these armor pieces all that much, the pieces of armor you will want all come down to the stats they carry with them. Just like the weapons you find, armor, or clothing, comes in different rarities, plus a set of unique Iconic clothing that can only be obtained in specific places or circumstances. These are the best armor pieces you'll want to wear on your next mission and where you can find them in Night City.

See more

Read more
The best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, and where to find them
cyberpunk 2077 Gun

V, the character you play in Cyberpunk 2077, has a wide selection of weaponry to choose from. You can spec your character out to be proficient in various types of guns and melee weapons, and there's tons of variety within each category. And because this is an RPG, each weapon has stats associated with it, which help determine how strong it is. The right sword can overpower the wrong gun, for instance, and vice versa.

Fortunately, you'll be picking up and cycling through plenty of weapons as you make your way through the game. Eventually, you'll likely settle on a preferred weapon type to focus on so you can save your valuable upgrade materials.

Read more