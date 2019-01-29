Digital Trends
‘Fortnite’ update adds mobile controller support and icy grenade weapon

Fortnite‘s latest content update has arrived, and it aims to level the playing field between those playing on game consoles and those who prefer to play on their phones. If you’re in need of some more winter-themed weaponry, the game’s update 7.30 has you covered, as well.

If you play Fortnite on iOS devices, you can now use MFi controllers, with Epic Games specifically mentioning the Steelseries Nimbus and the Gamevice. Android players can use Bluetooth controller adapters for everything from the Steelseries Stratus XL to the Razer Raiju. Regardless of your device, phone vibration will be disabled when a gamepad is connected, which should make it easier to control.

Updated 7.30 also adds the new “Chiller Grenade” weapon, which resembles the head of a very depressing snowman. The grenade doesn’t do any damage, but it cause enemies to slide across the ground after being hit. Anyone hit by it, including allies and vehicles, will also slip around for seven seconds, and the item can be found in floor loot and vending machines.

A new limited-time mode called “Solid Gold” has been added in the update, with all players receiving Legendary weapons only. You’ll also receive more materials when gathering, so matches should turn into destructive kill-fests almost immediately.

Several weapons were removed from the game in the update, as well. The Bolt-action Sniper Rifle, Burst Rifle, Heavy Shotgun, and the common, uncommon, and rare versions of the SMG have all been taken out. The Suppressed SMG, meanwhile, has been added to the game after previously being removed.

As we approach the Super Bowl, to be played between the Rams and the Patriots, Fortnite is getting in on the fun, as well. Two white road outfits — one for each team — are coming to the game on February 1, and the item shot will have a free Pigskin Toy the following day. The NFL Rumble limited-time mode will also be added, with two teams of 20 players battling it out for bragging rights.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. It supports cross-play multiplayer with all platforms, being only one of two games to offer play between PlayStation and other consoles.

