Battle royale in Fortnite? What about battle roy-pal in Fortnite? With the game’s latest update, you can now play the game in split-screen multiplayer mode, giving you and a buddy the chance to dominate other players from just one television. The one catch is that you can only do so on two of the game’s support systems.

Released as part of the game’s version 11.30 update, split-screen mode in Fortnite is enabled on Xbox One and PS4. In order to play split-screen mode, you need to be playing either the duos or squads mode for battle royale. Once you’ve connected two controllers, you’ll see an option for the second player to log in by holding down a button on their controller. Once you’ve done that, you’re good to go.

If you are playing in solo mode, you cannot use it. This makes a fair amount of sense, as you could otherwise “screen peek” at your friend and eliminate them in the game, earning extra kills and getting an unfair advantage compared to other players.

The feature is still in its early stages, so it’s possible that it could have some bugs and it could get tweaked or added to other platforms over time. Epic Games requested that players use the game’s feedback tool in order to help improve future iterations.

Other changes in the latest update are relatively small quality-of-life fixes, but they’re welcome nonetheless. They include a new ammunition indicator that uses numbers, the option to preview items on your mobile device in the shop, and an increase in the item gifting limit to five, up from three.

Fortnite‘s popularity has continued throughout 2019 thanks in large part to continued improvements and special events. A special Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event will kick off this weekend, and we are betting there will be at least a little bit of news on the game at tonight’s (December 12) The Game Awards ceremony. Streamer Ninja will also be one of the presenters at the show, and his explosion in Twitch popularity coincided with the game’s own success. He now streams exclusively on Mixer.

