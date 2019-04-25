Become your favorite Avenger and tackle this week's Fortnite Endgame challenges

Share

The Fortnite Avengers: Endgame event is finally here, in addition to the normal weekly challenges. Players can play as one of the heroes or for Thanos’ army of Chitauri. Regardless, there are three challenges available right now that players can complete during the limited time event for some sweet rewards. In this guide, we are going to go over all three challenges — deal damage with Iron Man’s Repulsors, collect Infinity Stones, and play matches of Endgame — and the best way to complete them.

Fortnite Avengers Endgame event challenges

As we mentioned, there are three challenges for this Avengers event and the best part is that anyone can participate in both the event and the challenges. You can take a look at our screenshot above for all three challenges or find our text list below:

Deal damage while hovering with Iron Man’s repulsors

Collect Infinity Stones

Play matches of Endgame

Those are the three challenges available right now with more on the way in the coming days as the event goes on. It is available right now and will last for the next 11 days. As such, there isn’t a ton of time to get all of the awesome Avengers-themed rewards from these challenges so be sure to act fast to get them all.

Fortnite x Avengers Endgame limited time event mode

You can only complete these challenges in the Avengers: Endgame limited time mode. Head to the main Battle Royale lobby and change your team mode to the Endgame one. If you played the Thanos event a year ago, then you will be roughly familiar with this mode but it is a little different than last time.

In celebration of the movie’s launch, players are split into two teams. The first team are the superheroes and every player gets one of four superhero weapons to use in the match. The goal of the superheroes is to stop the enemy from collecting the Infinity Stones while killing 100 of them. Thankfully, the heroes have unlimited respawns to do this.

On the other hand, the opposing team is Thanos and his army of Chitauri. Everyone starts out as Chitauri soldiers with blasters and jetpacks. You have a limited number of respawns before you lose the match. The goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones before you lose. If you are the player who collects the first Infinity Stone, you get to be Thanos at the start but make sure not to die and lose it. Here are the challenges.

Deal damage while hovering with Iron Man’s repulsors

The first of the three challenges is to deal damage with Iron Man’s repulsors. In order to actually do this challenge, you must first be on the hero team. When you load into a match, you should look like the normal skin that you have equipped. If you look like a Chitauri, you’re already on the wrong team. All you need to do is leave and start a new match.

When you first get into a match on the heroes side and leap out of the bus, you will automatically have a special Avengers treasure map that will lead you to a unique treasure chest. Immediately head for that before anything else. When you reach the glowing X on the ground, pull out your pickaxe and dig up the treasure chest. Opening it up will reveal one of four superhero weapons that you get for this match.

The four possible weapons are Thor’s hammer, Iron Man’s repulsors, Captain America’s shield, and Hawkeye’s bow. You only have a 25 percent chance of getting Iron Man’s repulsors. This is where the frustration comes in. It can certainly take around 20 matches to finally get these gauntlets. Once you have them, though, what you need to do is head to the center circle and hover around while attacking enemies. Deal a total of 1000 damage on enemies this way and you will complete this first challenge.

Collect Infinity Stones

This second challenge is much easier than the first one, for sure. All you need to do is make sure you’re on the Chitauri team to complete it. What you need to do is collect three Infinity Stones. These don’t have to be all in the same match so don’t worry about that. As long as you can grab one of the six stones in each match you’re in, you’ll finish this challenge rather quickly.

The Infinity Stones come in one at a time during the match. If you happen to grab the first one, you will become Thanos. What you want to do is watch the trajectory of where the stone is heading and make your way there before your teammates do. As you can see in our screenshot, we found that a lot of players are willing to leave the stone for someone else who still needs the challenge. When you find the stone, hold the correct button down to pick it up and get your team one step closer to winning the match.

Play matches of Endgame

This third and final challenge (for now) is by far the most self-explanatory and simple challenge of the three. All you need to do is play at least seven matches of the Endgame crossover mode. This isn’t that hard to do, especially considering how fun this limited time event is. However, if you’re trying to get the unique rewards as fast as possible, all you need to do is quickly leave and restart matches over and over.

But it’s likely that you are already doing this if you’re trying to complete the first challenge and play as Iron Man. Oddly enough, you don’t have to complete a match for it to count. You can leave as soon as you enter a match and it will count as one for you.

Fortnite Avengers Endgame challenge rewards

All three of these challenges come with some pretty awesome rewards. First up is the Iron Man’s repulsors challenge. If you complete this rather annoying one, you will be rewarded with 500 experience, which is arguably not worth it.

However, the reward for collecting the Infinity Stones is much better. You get an Avengers loading screen. And for playing seven Endgame matches, you will receive a special Avengers banner. If you complete at least 10 total Avengers challenges, you will get the Quinjet glider.