 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite Black Adam skin guide: How to get the DC hero’s outfit and cosmetics

Joseph Yaden
By

Fortnite is known for including fan-favorite characters from different mediums, including comic book superheroes. Joining the roster is Dwayne Johnson’s version of Black Adam from the recent film. The character launched in the game on October 20. With Black Adam being so popular, players will no doubt want to get their hands on the hero’s skin and cosmetics in Fortnite.

But how do you unlock the Black Adam skin? Is it tied to the battle pass or in-game challenges?

Here’s what you need to know about getting the Black Adam skin in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

How to get the Black Adam cosmetics

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to earn the Black Adam cosmetics without spending money. So hopefully, you’ve got some leftover V-bucks from a previous battle pass. Otherwise, you’ll have to purchase V-bucks using real cash. Depending on which cosmetics you want, you might have to spend upwards of $20 to get what you want from the Item Shop. Be sure to visit the V-bucks tab to see all the options available to you.

Below are the four different Black Adam bundles and what they contain:

Black Adam bundle — 2,000 V-bucks

Black Adam in Fortnite.
  • Black Adam — Outfit
  • Symbol of Shiruta — Back Bling
  • Teth’s Throne — Emote
  • Hawkman’s Mace — Harvesting Tool
  • Teth Ascended — Loading Screen

This is the main bundle that includes everything Black Adam-related, including his outfit and multiple variations.

It comes with two different outfits: One with Black Adam’s cloak, and one without. Each has a reactive option, as well, which allows his suit to light up. The Symbol of Shiruta Back Bling also has a reactive option. While this is the most expensive option, it does include everything you’ll need and is available at a 900 V-buck discount as a bundle.

Black Adam — 1,500 V-bucks

  • Black Adam — Outfit
  • Symbol of Shiruta — Back Bling

This is the least expensive option for players just looking to get the skin itself. It comes with the same styles mentioned above, along with the reactive versions of each.

Hawkman’s Mace — 800 V-bucks

Hawkman's Mace in Fortnite.
  • Hawkman’s Mace — Harvesting Tool

The Hawkman’s Mace Harvesting Tool is available as a standalone item and it costs 800 V-bucks.

Teth’s Throne — 300 V-bucks

Tehth's Throne in Fortnite.
  • Teth Ascended — Loading Screen

Likewise, the Teth Ascended Loading Screen is available to purchase standalone for 300 V-bucks.

All of these Black Adam cosmetics are available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them ASAP if you’re interested. It’s currently unclear how long the cosmetics will be available, but they’ll likely get pulled in a week or so. Typically, it takes a while for cosmetics to reappear in the Item Shop, and some don’t come back at all.

Editors' Recommendations

The best places to land in Fortnite during Chapter 3, Season 4
Herald's Sanctum with tornado in Fortnite.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 2 quests and how to complete them
Flairship in Fortnite.
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: All week 1 quests and how to complete them
Driving a Chrome vehicle in Fortnite.
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: All week 0 quests and how to complete them
Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite.
The 11 best asymmetrical multiplayer games of 2022
Dead by Daylight player standing in front of a fire.
Need a new multiplayer game? Try this 32-player mech shooter
galahad 3093 early access hero
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2022, 2023, and beyond
Cloud gets carried in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Don’t buy the Meta Quest Pro for gaming. It’s a metaverse headset first
Meta Quest Pro enables 3D modeling in mixed reality.
The best Quest 2 accessories
Meta's Quest 2 can track your hands allowing you to manipulate virtual objects.
PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches in January, but it’ll cost you $200
Top view of PS5 DualSense Edge controller and accessories.
Mortal Kombat is getting a mobile ‘team-based collection RPG’
Mortal Kombat Onslaught promo image featuring multiple MK characters.
You can now customize your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with Design Lab
A customized Xbox Elite Series 2 controller made in Design Lab.
The best PS5 headsets
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.