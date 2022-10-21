Fortnite is known for including fan-favorite characters from different mediums, including comic book superheroes. Joining the roster is Dwayne Johnson’s version of Black Adam from the recent film. The character launched in the game on October 20. With Black Adam being so popular, players will no doubt want to get their hands on the hero’s skin and cosmetics in Fortnite.

But how do you unlock the Black Adam skin? Is it tied to the battle pass or in-game challenges?

Here’s what you need to know about getting the Black Adam skin in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

How to get the Black Adam cosmetics

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to earn the Black Adam cosmetics without spending money. So hopefully, you’ve got some leftover V-bucks from a previous battle pass. Otherwise, you’ll have to purchase V-bucks using real cash. Depending on which cosmetics you want, you might have to spend upwards of $20 to get what you want from the Item Shop. Be sure to visit the V-bucks tab to see all the options available to you.

Below are the four different Black Adam bundles and what they contain:

Black Adam bundle — 2,000 V-bucks

Black Adam — Outfit

— Outfit Symbol of Shiruta — Back Bling

— Back Bling Teth’s Throne — Emote

— Emote Hawkman’s Mace — Harvesting Tool

— Harvesting Tool Teth Ascended — Loading Screen

This is the main bundle that includes everything Black Adam-related, including his outfit and multiple variations.

It comes with two different outfits: One with Black Adam’s cloak, and one without. Each has a reactive option, as well, which allows his suit to light up. The Symbol of Shiruta Back Bling also has a reactive option. While this is the most expensive option, it does include everything you’ll need and is available at a 900 V-buck discount as a bundle.

Black Adam — 1,500 V-bucks

Black Adam — Outfit

— Outfit Symbol of Shiruta — Back Bling

This is the least expensive option for players just looking to get the skin itself. It comes with the same styles mentioned above, along with the reactive versions of each.

Hawkman’s Mace — 800 V-bucks

Hawkman’s Mace — Harvesting Tool

The Hawkman’s Mace Harvesting Tool is available as a standalone item and it costs 800 V-bucks.

Teth’s Throne — 300 V-bucks

Teth Ascended — Loading Screen

Likewise, the Teth Ascended Loading Screen is available to purchase standalone for 300 V-bucks.

All of these Black Adam cosmetics are available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them ASAP if you’re interested. It’s currently unclear how long the cosmetics will be available, but they’ll likely get pulled in a week or so. Typically, it takes a while for cosmetics to reappear in the Item Shop, and some don’t come back at all.

