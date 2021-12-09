The first week of Fortnite chapter 3, season 1 is live, and it comes with a brand new set of quests. Many of the quests are tied to new features, encouraging you to explore and experiment with the latest mechanics. Many of them can be completed by playing naturally, but a handful of them require you to visit specific areas on the map.

Here, we’ll go through all the new challenges, with guides on completing all of them. These are the Fortnite chapter 3, season 1, week 1 challenges, and how to complete them.

Season 1, week 1 quests

The full list of week 1 quests is as follows:

Discover The Device (1)

Damage Opponents While Sliding (50)

Jump Through Flaming Rings in a Vehicle (2)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Landmarks (10)

Land at The Daily Bugle, then Finish Top 25 (1)

Open a Vault with Another Player (1)

Get Eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (3)

Discover Named Locations (10)

Receive Your Next Objective at The Launchpad (1) and Destroy Signal Jammers in a Single Match (3)

Receive Your Next Objective at Mighty Monument (1) and Place Surveillance Cameras in a Single Match (2)

Receive Your Next Objective in The Joneses (1) and Drop Off Supplies in a Single Match (3)

Season 1, week 1 quest guide

Discover The Device (1)

The Device is found in the center of the map, as shown above. It’s inside the building in this area and is located on the ground as soon as you walk in. It’ll be a glowing blue briefcase, so interact with it to collect the item.

Damage Opponents While Sliding (50)

For this quest, simply deal 50 damage to an opponent, NPC, or wildlife to complete the objective. It’s best to use the MK-Seven assault rifle so you can aim down sights as you slide. To slide, start running and then click and hold down the Crouch button. Once you see the sliding animation begin, you’ll want to continuously hold the Crouch button for the duration of the slide. Keep in mind, there is a limited duration to the slide mechanic, but if you do it on a downward slope, you’ll cover more ground.

Jump Through Flaming Rings in a Vehicle (2)

There are two flaming rings you must jump through: One to the south of Rocky Reels and one at Chonker’s Speedway. To make your life easier, land directly at Rocky Reels and grab one of the vehicles in the center of this area.

Then, drive to the road directly south of this area and head east. You’ll see a small cliff with the flaming ring on top. Drive up to the cliff and then head southeast up a ramp and through the ring to earn credit.

From there, make your way to the northwestern side of Chonker’s Speedway, and you’ll find the next flaming ring. Drive north to south to pass through it by jumping a ramp.

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Landmarks (10)

Landmarks — not to be confused with named locations — are important points of interest around the map. In the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), you’ll see two types of areas: Some marked in white text, and some in blue. The ones in white text, such as Chonker’s Speedway, The Daily Bugle, and Shifty Shafts, are named locations, while the ones in blue text like Frosty Fields, Arid Acres, and Launchpad are landmarks. Visit 10 landmarks and loot a chest across each to complete this challenge.

Land at The Daily Bugle, then Finish Top 25 (1)

For this challenge, land at The Daily Bugle, which is on the northeast portion of the map. Loot up and then play cautiously without getting into engagements (if possible). If you stick to the edges of the storm and move slowly, you’ll have no trouble placing within the top 25. It’s best to do this in Squads so you have a higher chance of survival.

Open a Vault with Another Player (1)

The map above shows the locations of seven different vaults. Simply visit one of them with another player and stand in front of the vault door to open it. The vault door is typically on the bottom floor of the Vaults themselves. Both players need to interact with the scanner by the door to open it.

Get Eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (3)

As you play, pick up an SMG or sniper and earn three eliminations with either/or. Sniping can be difficult, so it’s best to use an SMG if you’re struggling. Make sure you play in team-based modes so you can down a player with whatever weapon you’d like and then finish them off with the SMG or sniper for best results.

Discover Named Locations (10)

As mentioned above, Named Locations are the main hubs around the map. These are places like Greasy Grove, The Joneses, and Camp Cuddle. Simply visit 10 of these locations to earn credit for the challenge. You’ll likely complete this one through natural play.

Receive Your Next Objective at The Launchpad (1) and Destroy Signal Jammers in a Single Match (3)

For the last three quests, you must visit a specific location for the objectives to trigger. The first one requires you to visit the large island in the cluster to the southeast of The Daily Bugle on the northeastern side of the map. Once you arrive, you’ll be briefed. Then visit the three red dots on the map above, where you’ll find jammers. Destroy them all within the same match to complete this one.

Receive Your Next Objective at Mighty Monument (1) and Place Surveillance Cameras in a Single Match (2)

Visit the Mighty Monument to the southwest of the previous island and you’ll be briefed again. Then, make your way to the two red dots above to place the cameras needed for this quest. Remember, both cameras must be placed in the same match.

Receive Your Next Objective in The Joneses (1) and Drop Off Supplies in a Single Match (3)

Finally, head to The Joneses and visit each of the three spots above to place supplies. Once again, all three must be placed in the same match.

