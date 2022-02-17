Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 11 quests and how to complete them

It’s a new week, which comes with brand new Fortnite challenges for you to complete. For chapter 3, season 1, week 11, you’ll have a slew of quests to check off your list, with plenty of opportunities to earn XP. This new set of challenges isn’t too terribly difficult, but there are a few things you should know about ahead of time to make them easier to complete.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new challenges, along with walkthroughs on getting through each of them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

Season 1, week 11 quests

Visit Mole Team Drill Sites (3)

Land at Tilted Towers and survive for 60 Seconds

Knock down a Timber Pine while driving a vehicle (1)

Edit structures (15)

Drive a Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak (1)

Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel

Damage opponents with a machine pistol

Season 1, week 11 quest guide

Visit Mole Team Drill Sites (3)

Mirroring one of the challenges from week 7, this one requires you to visit all three Mole Team Drill Sites on the map. A Mole Team Drill Site looks like a little mound of dirt next to some computer equipment. There’s one in between Greasy Grove and Chonker’s Speedway, another to the east of Logjam Lumberyard, and one to the north of The Daily Bugle. Use the map above to see their specific locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). You don’t need to visit all three in the same match, so it’s best to split it up so you don’t have to travel across the map.

Land at Tilted Towers and survive for 60 Seconds

Tilted Towers is arguably one of the busiest areas during chapter 3, so it can be tricky to land here and survive. For best results, we advise landing at a building, grabbing a weapon, and sitting in a room for the full 60 seconds. It also helps if you turn on Visualize Sound Effects, so you’ll have an on-screen indication when enemies approach.

Knock down a Timber Pine while driving a vehicle (1)

Above is a map of the Timber Pine locations. We advise landing at gas stations, which typically have vehicles. There’s one around the bridge to the southwest of Shifty Shafts, so give that area a try. Then, once you’ve got your vehicle, we recommend starting a few meters back before ramming into the tree. The physics can be a little clunky and weird at times, so give it a few tries if you’re having trouble. It helps if you’re driving down on an incline for whatever reason. Once the tree collapses, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

Edit structures (15)

This challenge might be a little confusing because you might not know how to edit structures. After all, it’s not something you’ll typically ever need to do throughout a match. After you’ve built a structure, you can interact with it again to Edit, allowing you to change elements of the object you’ve built. Make sure you actually make changes when you edit the structure or it won’t count. Do this to 15 structures and you’ll complete the challenge.

Drive a Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak (1)

There are many areas that contain a Quadcrasher four-wheeler, but we advise checking out the gas station indicated by the red circle on the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg). The Quadcrasher should be to the left of the garage if you’re standing in the street. Then, drive it to Pinnacle Peak, which is indicated by the green diamond on the map above. The quad should have no issues climbing up the side of the large mountain. Once you arrive at the peak, you’ll earn credit for this challenge.

Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel

For this challenge, you need to defeat either Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel. To engage in a duel, approach the NPC and select the Duel option on the right side of the options wheel. Make sure you manually challenge them to a dual rather than shooting at them on sight. Once you challenge them, they’ll become aggressive towards you, so it’s important to come equipped with a decent weapon. After you deplete their health, you’ll earn credit for completing this challenge. As long as you come equipped with a decent weapon and full shields, you’ll survive.

Damage opponents with a machine pistol (200)

You can find the machine pistol from various chests around the map, so be on the lookout as you play normally. We advise keeping this weapon equipped after you collect it so you can quickly use it on any enemy you come across. You need to deal 200 damage with this weapon, which is doable in one match, but if you get eliminated before that, you can pick up where you left off in a separate game.

Editors' Recommendations