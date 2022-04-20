Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 4 quests and how to complete them

It’s time once again for another batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for chapter 3, season 2, week 4. For this week’s quests, you’ll have plenty to do, with tasks that require you to deal damage with specific weapons and visit certain areas of the map. While these new quests aren’t too difficult, a number of them send you to areas you might not be familiar with.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new Fortnite challenges with guides to get through them as easily as possible.

Season 2, week 4 quests

Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing (1)

Catch or collect a Thermal Fish (1)

Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (75)

Eliminate IO forces within a single match (3)

Get seconds of airtime after being hit by a shockwave grenade (3)

Travel in the air with a Jetpack (100)

Visit gas stations in a Battlebus (3)

Season 2, week 4 quest guide

Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing (1)

This quest might seem tricky, but with a little luck, you can knock it out right away. Above is a map (thanks, Fortnite.gg) of the bounty boards across the island. To ensure you don’t land alongside anyone else, we advise picking a spot that’s far away from the Battlebus’ path. Typically, areas on the outskirts of the map are safest. As soon as you land, head directly to the bounty board, and make sure you don’t stop to loot on the way since you’re on the clock. Assuming you accept the bounty within 30 seconds of landing, you’ll earn credit for completing this challenge.

Catch or collect a Thermal Fish (1)

For this challenge, you can either try to catch a Thermal Fish by using a fishing rod or harpoon gun, or you can look for them in ice machines. Above is a map of ice machines (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) around the island. Depending on the path of the Battlebus and your skill level, it might make more sense to land at an ice machine far away from the action to ensure your safety. Thermal Fish have a lower chance of spawning, so keep fishing or searching ice machines until one shows up. You only need to collect one, so it’s not too annoying.

Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (75)

This one is self-explanatory, but if you’re stuck, you can either earn credit by damaging an NPC or by attacking a downed player in a team-based mode. You can also complete this challenge by facing off against an opponent like you normally would, but this is tricky since they’ll likely have a weapon, making it difficult to survive the encounter. Though, if you land alongside an opponent and immediately start attacking with the harvesting tool, you’ll at least make some progress toward this challenge. After you’ve dealt 75 damage, you’ll complete the quest.

Eliminate IO forces within a single match (3)

The tricky part about this quest is that you have to defeat three IO guards in a single match, which can be challenging if you aren’t prepared. There are a number of places across the map that contain IO guards, but we like heading to The Fortress since there are lots of hiding spots there. We recommend looting up, grabbing shields and weapons before engaging. Then, once you’re ready, take out the first IO guard and make sure you’ve got cover around you. At this point, any nearby IO guards will aggro and come toward you, so try taking them out from afar so you don’t get overwhelmed. After you’ve defeated the third IO guard, you’ll complete the challenge.

Get seconds of airtime after being hit by a shockwave grenade (3)

The hardest part about this challenge is actually getting your hands on a shockwave grenade, but thankfully, there are a few ways to get them. The easiest way is to buy them for 36 gold bars from Quackling, located inside a small cabin on the north side of Camp Cuddle. You can also acquire shockwave grenades from chests and Supply Drops, and also as floor loot. Once you have one, throw it on the ground directly beneath you, and you’ll be launched into the air for around three seconds. You can also stand on the roof of a building to launch yourself off and ensure you’ll be in the air for at least three seconds.

Travel in the air with a Jetpack (100)

Jetpacks have been re-added to Fortnite as part of the season 2 update. These can be found inside the large airships across the map. They are found hanging on walls by doors that lead to the outside areas. There are usually multiple jetpacks inside the airships, so if someone grabs one first, just look around by different doors that lead outside. After you get a jetpack, jump off the airship, and double-tap the Jump button to utilize it. Thankfully, you don’t need to have traveled 100 meters within one jump or within the same match to complete this quest.

Visit gas stations in a Battlebus (3)

This quest isn’t too tricky, but you do need to know where to find the various gas stations around the map, as well as a drivable Battlebus. As shown on the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), there are numerous gas stations scattered around the island. To find a Battlebus, make your way to the south side of Synapse Station, and you should see one parked in between the buildings. Then, drive the bus to three gas stations and keep in mind that you don’t need to visit all of them in a single match. If you only manage to get one or two, you can pick up where you left off in a separate match.

