Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 13 quests and how to complete them

Even though Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is winding down, there are still plenty of ways to earn battle pass XP thanks to the weekly challenges. For week 13, you’ll have a slew of quests that will test your skills, but thankfully, many of them are relatively straightforward this time around. Some are location-based while others require a bit more skill.

Here, we’ll show you all the new challenges, with guides for completing them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 13 quests

Challenge a character to a duel and defeat them (1)

Deal SMG damage to opponents within 5 seconds of sprinting (250)

Emote in the giant Cuddle Team Leader head for 5 seconds (1)

Refuel a vehicle at different gas stations in a single match (3)

Slide 50 meters continuously (1)

Throw a Boogie Bomb while at an IO outpost (1)

Use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage (1)

Season 3, week 13 quest guide

Challenge a character to a duel and defeat them (1)

For this quest, you’ll want to get stocked up on gear before challenging one of the NPCs on the map. There are three total: One at Rocky Reels, one to the west of Shuffled Shrines, and one northeast of Logjam.

Use the map above for reference. Once you’ve got some decent gear and healing items, talk with the NPC and initiate a duel, causing them to become hostile towards you. As long as you use cover effectively and only attack when it’s safe to do so, you shouldn’t have too many issues taking them down. Just make sure to pull back and heal if need be. Once they’re eliminated, you’ll earn credit for completing this quest.

Deal SMG damage to opponents within 5 seconds of sprinting (250)

Make it a priority to get your hands on an SMG and then hold onto it as you play out a match. When you come across an opponent, make sure to sprint at them before firing with the SMG. Just keep in mind, you only need to deal 250 damage rather than securing an elimination. This is a cumulative objective, so you can earn progress across any number of matches.

Emote in the giant Cuddle Team Leader head for 5 seconds (1)

The giant Cuddle Team Leader head is at the peak of Rave Cave, in the northwestern portion of the map — you can’t miss it. Land inside the head right away and then use any emote you have. After you’ve emoted for five seconds, you’ll earn credit for completing this one.

Refuel a vehicle at different gas stations in a single match (3)

The trickiest part of this quest is knowing where all the gas stations are. The map above has all the locations of the gas stations across the map. For this quest, land at any of the gas stations shown above, use the fuel pump to fill up a vehicle with gas and then drive it to two more gas stations to repeat the process. After filling up three times, you’ll earn credit for this quest. Just keep in mind that you must refuel three times within the same match — it’s not cumulative.

Slide 50 meters continuously (1)

To complete this quest, we advise visiting a tall mountain or hill. These are found all over the place, like at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon. The area around Shifty Shafts works, too. Position yourself at the top of the hill or mountain, sprint, and then slide all the way down the slope, and after 50 meters, you’ll complete this quest. If you’re unsure about the distance, use a ping to give you a better idea of where the 50-meter mark is.

Throw a Boogie Bomb while at an IO outpost (1)

Keep your eyes peeled for a Boogie Bomb as you play and when you have one, visit an IO outpost, as indicated on the map above. Boogie Bombs spawn as floor loot and in chests. We recommend landing somewhere in the southern region of the map since there are three IO outposts relatively close to one another. After you have a Boogie Bomb, simply toss it within the outpost and you’ll earn credit for completing this quest.

Use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage (1)

Wreck Ravine and Rocky Wreckage are marked on the map above. Land near either of these locations and play until you get your hands on a Junk Rift, which appears as floor loot and spawns in chests. After you find a Junk Rift, toss it while inside of either aforementioned location to earn credit for the final quest of the week.

