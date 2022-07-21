Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 7 quests and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is still underway, and for week 7, Epic Games has even more quests for you to complete. The new challenges aren’t necessarily hard, but many of them are a little quirky and might be confusing if you aren’t a frequent Fortnite player. Some are tied to new seasonal mechanics, while others simply require downright luck.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete all the new week 7 challenges in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 7 quests

Crack opponents’ shields (3)

Deal damage to airborne opponents (1)

Destroy structures with a Baller (20)

Keep the first weapon you collect in your inventory until you reach the top 20 players (1)

Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar (1)

Stop the music at the Rave Cave (3)

Throw different Consumable Pickups in a single match (3)

Season 3, week 7 quest guide

Crack opponents’ shields (3)

You’ll likely earn credit for this one by simply playing normally. It helps if you attempt it later on in a match, as players will be more likely to have shields. But as long as you deal enough damage to completely deplete an enemy’s shield (so they start taking health damage), you’ll learn credit for this quest. Do this three times to complete it.

Deal damage to airborne opponents (1)

This quest is a little tricky because it’s luck-based, but there is a tactic you can use to improve your chances. Land on the rooftops of Titled Towers (preferably when the Battle Bus flies directly overhead to ensure as many players land here as possible) and quickly grab a weapon. As soon as you do, look up and — with a little luck — you should be able to take a shot at an enemy before they land. If you try this method a couple of times and don’t have any luck, you’ll have to attempt this by playing naturally.

Destroy structures with a Baller (20)

You’ll find a bunch of Ballers in and around Rave Cave. Remember, these are spherical vehicles that can be used to grapple around the map. After you grab a Baller, maneuver through different structures such as walls, street signs, and pretty much anything in your path. To make it as efficient as possible, grapple onto an object and launch yourself toward it (using the boost helps to propel yourself forward with tremendous force).

Keep the first weapon you collect in your inventory until you reach the top 20 players (1)

For this one, you’ll need to play as passively as possible, so hopefully you can stick to the insides of buildings without getting ambushed. Do your best to avoid engagements and even use vehicles to get away from hot spots, if possible. We recommend collecting a decent weapon at first — that way, it’s at least somewhat useful. There’s no use in grabbing something you can’t even use, especially since it’ll take up a precious inventory spot.

Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar (1)

What a ridiculous quest. For this one, we advise heading to the east of Shuffled Shrines, where you’ll usually find a Boar or two. Mount a Boar by jumping on its back, and as soon as you straddle it, you can jump off. Make sure you jump in the air with the Boar first to give you enough room to spin all the way around. At the peak of the jump, press the Jump button once more to dismount while tilting the analog stick to the left or right. Make sure your sensitivity is turned up to make it easier to spin a full rotation. As long as you’ve turned 360 degrees, you’ll complete the challenge.

Stop the music at the Rave Cave (3)

Inside Rave Cave, there are three spots where music comes from. Look out for the large speaker systems all around the inside of the cave and destroy them. Go to the main area inside and you’ll see a massive DJ area by a dance floor. On either side of the stage is a large metal structure with yellow speakers that need to be destroyed. Then, head to the north of this area to a circular exit (by the rollercoaster track), where you’ll find the third speaker next to a Slurp barrel.

Throw different Consumable Pickups in a single match (3)

As you play normally, you’ll likely come across a slew of foragable items, which are typically pieces of food like fruits or vegetables. For the best results, we recommend landing around Synapse Station or Chonker’s Speedway. Once you have one, use your Left trigger to aim, and Right trigger to throw them. Do this a total of three times to complete the quest.

