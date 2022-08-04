Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 9 quests and how to complete them

It’s week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, and as always, Epic Games has a new batch of challenges for us to complete. These new challenges are run-of-the-mill, so if you’ve played throughout the season, you’ll likely be familiar with how to complete most of them.

To make your life easier, we’ve compiled a list of the new challenges, with guides for completing each one of them in Fortnite.

Season 3, week 9 quest guide

Bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing (1)

Collect seeds from Reality Seed Pods before they stop bouncing (3)

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (500)

Gain shields while emoting (1)

Hold a Charge SMG at max charge for three seconds, then damage an opponent (1)

Open chests at Tilted Towers in a single match (3)

Plant or summon a reality sapling 30 or more meters away from yourself (1)

Season 3, week 9 quests

Bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing (1)

There are two ways to complete this one. The easiest way is to visit the islands to the east of Sanctuary, where you’ll find four Crash Pads scattered throughout. Make sure to align yourself with the next Pad at the peak of your jump so you have the entire length of the fall to adjust your positioning. The other way to finish this challenge is to utilize Crash Pad items, which can be collected from chests or as floor loot. Throw one down, bounce on it, and then at the peak of the jump, adjust yourself ahead, then place another one before you hit the ground. Do this a total of three times and you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

Collect seeds from Reality Seed Pods before they stop bouncing (3)

There are lots of different places that contain Reality Seed Pods such as Reality Falls or even a newer spot to the east of Rave Cave shown on the map above. After you destroy the Pod, the Seeds will all fly up into the air before hitting the ground. Once they touch the ground, they’ll bounce a few times. You need to collect all three before they stop bouncing, which sounds a lot harder than it is. Since each Seed goes into the air before hitting the ground, you should have plenty of time to collect them all before the final one stops bouncing. Just be sure to take note of where they all are as they fly up above.

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (500)

Wolves and boars are found all around the map, such as in the section to the east of Shuffled Shrines. First, press the Jump button to get on the animal’s back, and once you do, ride it around until you see an enemy player. It helps if you use a long-range automatic weapon like an assault rifle so you can deal damage from afar. You need to deal 500 damage, which means it’ll take multiple separate enemies to finish this one. Thankfully, it’s cumulative, meaning you can earn progress across multiple matches.

Gain shields while emoting (1)

For this challenge, you’ll need a Shield Keg, which can be placed on the ground, spraying shields onto nearby players. Because of this, you’re able to use an Emote as the Keg sprays shields onto you.

Hold a Charge SMG at max charge for three seconds, then damage an opponent (1)

The Charge SMG is a newer weapon that players have gravitated toward thanks to its power. You can find it in chests or as floor loot, so once you do, be on the lookout for other enemy players or creatures like wolves. When you see them, hold down the Shoot button, which will charge the weapon. A little meter will show up, and once it’s full, fire away at the enemy. As long as it connects, you’ll earn credit for this one.

Open chests at Tilted Towers in a single match (3)

Ah, the old classic “open chests at X location” challenge. Thankfully, Tilted Towers is chock-full of chests, so land there and do your best to explore and open chests as quickly as possible since this area is often busy. Make sure you turn on Visualize Sound Effects to make it easier to find chests (and enemies).

Plant or summon a reality sapling 30 or more meters away from yourself (1)

This quest seems a lot harder than it is. After you get your hands on a Reality Sappling, go to the top of a building or a mountain and simply throw the item from the top. As long as you’re at least 30 meters away, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

