Fortnite chapter 3 quest guide: Season 3, week 0 quests and how to complete them

As part of the first week of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin’, Epic Games has a new batch of challenges for you to complete, most of which are tied to new features. Technically, although this is the first week of the season, Epic Games is referring to it as “Zero Week,” since the season began on a Sunday, with week 1 beginning June 9.

Nonetheless, we’ve got all the details of the first batch of challenges for Fortnite chapter 3, season 3, including guides for getting through them as easily as possible.

Season 3, week 0 quests

Collect a Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun in a single match (2)

Interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler in a single match (2)

Jump on a wolf or boar’s back in different matches (2)

Survive storm phases (10)

Plant or summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds (3)

Travel 2,000 meters by Baller (2,000)

Visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave (3)

Season 3, week 0 quest guide

Collect a Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun in a single match (2)

For this one, you’ll want to loot as much as possible since there isn’t a guaranteed way to get your hands on both weapons. However, they aren’t that rare, so if you land in a high-traffic area with a team and open as many chests as you can, you’re bound to find both the Hammer Assault Rifle and a Two-Shot Shotgun. Just keep in mind, this must be done in a single match.

Interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler in a single match (2)

The wording for this challenge is a little unclear, but what you need to do is interact with either Sunbird or Moon Hawk, along with Rustler in one match. To be clear, Rustler is required, and then one of the other two NPCs. Rustler is located at Shifty Shafts and Sunbird is found to the northeast of The Daily Bugle. We actually haven’t located Moon Hawk yet since the season just started, so, for the purposes of this challenge, simply visit both of the aforementioned areas on the map above, and talk with the NPCs in one match.

Jump on a wolf or boar’s back in different matches (2)

As part of season 3, boars and wolves roam the map, and you need to ride them over the course of two matches. An easy way to find a boar is to visit the pen area just north of Shifty Shafts. They’re found inside a fenced-in area as shown in the image above. For this challenge, jump on a boar’s back and you’ll earn credit for one, so do it once again in a separate match to complete this quest.

Survive storm phases (10)

You’ll complete this challenge as you play naturally, but if you want to finish it quickly, just hide in a building somewhere toward the middle of the zone. If you do it this way, you’ll reach 10 storm circles in no time.

Plant or summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds (3)

This quest requires you to plant three Reality Seeds, which are found at Reality Falls. In this new area, you’ll see pink bulbs that can be destroyed — one of them is on the tree root above the body of water in this area. Destroy the bulb and Reality Seeds will pop out. Collect them, and use them to plant Reality Saplings. Keep in mind, you can only have one Reality Sapling planted at any given time, so if you lay an additional one down, it will replace the previous one. Plant a total of three and you’ll complete the challenge — just make sure you stay clear of other enemies. This is another cumulative challenge, so don’t worry if you don’t finish it in one match.

Travel 2,000 meters by Baller (2,000)

There are a few different areas that contain Ballers, which are essentially little controllable bubbles that can be used to travel around the map. If you enter Rave Cave from the south side, you’ll find Ballers sitting next to the Screwballer track. Simply travel around with the Baller and you’ll eventually cover 2,000 meters. Keep in mind, the Ballers have limited battery, so you might run out of juice before you can reach 2,000 meters traveled. Luckily, you don’t need to hit this milestone all in one match.

Visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave (3)

We’ve seen quests like this one before. For this challenge, you need to visit the three new hubs: Rave Cave, Reality Falls, and Greasy Grove. They’re all close to one another so you can easily hit all three in one match. Though, if you only manage to get one or two, you can pick up progress in a separate match since it’s cumulative.

