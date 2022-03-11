  1. Gaming

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 14 quests and how to complete them

Joseph Yaden
By

It’s once again time for the next set of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 1, week 14 of chapter 3. The latest challenges send you around the map like usual, but this time you’ll likely find the quests to be easier than before. Still, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to get through them quickly.

Here are the new Fortnite challenges with guides on completing them.

Recommended reading

Season 1, week 14 quests

  • Survive on Top of Wind Turbines at Windbreakers for (30) Seconds
  • Search a Seven or IO Chest (1)
  • Reach a Speed of 65 in a Vehicle at Chonker’s Speedway or Behemoth Bridge (1)
  • Hide in a Dumpster at Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle (2)
  • Decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with Flamingo Ornaments (5)
  • Deal Damage to Opponents at Covert Cavern or Sanctuary (75)
  • Dance on Top of Klombo (1)

Season 1, week 14 quest guide

Survive on Top of Wind Turbines at Windbreakers for (30) Seconds

Map showing the location of wind turbines at Windbreakers in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Kicking things off is an easy one. Simply visit the Wind Turbines at Windbreakers as shown on the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), and stay on top for 30 seconds. This area is located on the little island to the south of Greasy Grove. Make sure you don’t jump off prematurely, and be on the lookout for the game to notify you when you’ve completed the challenge.

Search a Seven or IO Chest (1)

Map showing the location of Seven and IO chests in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Next is another straightforward one, though it might cause some trouble if you don’t know where to go. All around the map are Seven and IO chests, which contain more valuable items than what you’d find in a regular chest. For this challenge, you simply need to search either a Seven or IO chest, which are marked on the map above. Some are located inside vaults, so we recommend opening the chests that are outside, which don’t require any fancy techniques to find.

Reach a Speed of 65 in a Vehicle at Chonker’s Speedway or Behemoth Bridge (1)

The easiest way to finish this one is to head to the racing area at Chonker’s Speedway, which contains a lineup of fast cars. Jump in one of them, speed forward, and then use the boost to pick up even more speed. This will get you past 65 mph easily.

Hide in a Dumpster at Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle (2)

Map showing locations of dumpsters at Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

The next quest is yet another easy one, but you might be stumped if you aren’t sure where the dumpsters are. For this quest, you need to enter one dumpster at The Daily Bugle and one at Tilted Towers. To make things easier, check out the map above. Thankfully, you don’t need to enter both dumpsters in the same match, so if you only manage to visit one, don’t panic. Simply head to the other one in the next match. After you’ve entered one dumpster at each location, you’ll finish the challenge.

Decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with Flamingo Ornaments (5)

Map showing flamingo locations in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Across Shell or High Water and Happy Campers are spots where you can place flamingo ornaments. For the purposes of this challenge, you simply need to place five of them, and each location has more than enough spots to decorate flamingos with. Use the map above for details on their locations. You don’t actually need to visit each location, despite what the challenge says. Simply place five flamingo decorations at any location to complete the quest.

Deal Damage to Opponents at Covert Cavern or Sanctuary (75)

For this challenge, we advise landing at Covert Cavern, which is to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Head inside the giant underground facility, and you’re bound to come across another player there. Even if you don’t, there are plenty of NPCs to attack, and since you only need to deal 75 damage, you should have no problem completing this one.

Dance on Top of Klombo (1)

Map showing the location of a Klombo in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Klombos spawn all around the map in different locations, but there’s one that appears in the same spot each match. Head to the large lake to the west of Chonker’s Speedway and you’ll see one roaming around the outskirts. Remember, Klombos are the large dinosaur-looking creatures that spit out useful items. For this challenge, land directly on top of it and use any emote to earn credit.

