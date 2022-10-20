Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 5 quests and how to complete them

Epic Games has added the next batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 5. These new quests are on par with many of the challenges from this particular season, sending you to specific areas to collect items and deal damage using certain weapons. While most of the quests aren’t too terribly difficult, knowing what to do ahead of time will certainly make things easier for you.

These are all the new Fortnite challenges and how to complete them.

Season 4, week 5 quests

Collect and spend bars in a single match (100)

Deal damage to opponents from above (500)

Deal damage to opponents with an Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and SMG in a single match (3)

Eliminate opponents at Reality Tree or Herald’s Sanctum (2)

Gain health or shields by bouncing on Bouncy Slurpshrooms while Chromed (1)

Use D-launchers (3)

Visit Cloudy Condos, then Reality Tree in a single match (2)

Season 4, week 5 quest guide

Collect and spend bars in a single match (100)

The easiest way to complete this quest is to land at a low-traffic hub like Rave Cave. This way, you’ll have more loot to yourself. Make sure you turn on Visualize sound effects to make it easier to find chests, and walk around the entire area while gathering loot. Keep opening chests and collecting loot until you have 100 gold bars — better is if you come across safes, which have gold bars in them. Then, make your way to Meowscles on the northwestern side of Rave Cave and recruit them to complete the quest.

Deal damage to opponents from above (500)

You’ll probably complete this quest by playing naturally, but if you want to prioritize it, we recommend staying around rooftops or hills while taking shots using the Cobra DMR. Herald’s Sanctum is another great area for this quest since it’s usually busy, and you can sit at the top to deal damage to enemies on the floor below. As long as your opponents are on a lower level, you’ll earn credit for this quest.

Deal damage to opponents with an Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and SMG in a single match (3)

There are lots of ways to complete this one, but the easiest method is to damage an NPC. We recommend landing at Grim Gables before searching the area for loot. Once you get your hands on an Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and SMG, make your way to Inkquisitor — who’s located in the underground minecart area — and use each of the three weapons on him to complete the challenge. You simply need to deal damage with each weapon, so make sure to swap each time you connect. You do need to deal damage with all three weapons in the same match.

Eliminate opponents at Reality Tree or Herald’s Sanctum (2)

Herald’s Sanctum is the busier area of the two, so land on the outskirts and grab a weapon, shields, and other items. If you’re lucky, you’ll come across a high-tier Chrome weapon you can evolve by dealing damage with it. For this quest, you have to eliminate two opponents, but thankfully, they don’t need to be in the same match. If you’re having trouble, attempt this challenge with a squad and make sure you get the final blow on each enemy.

Gain health or shields by bouncing on Bouncy Slurpshrooms while Chromed (1)

It’s recommended to land at Reality Tree for this one, as there’s Chrome in the area, as well as Slurpshrooms. First, land close to the Reboot Van at Reality Tree, and you should see lots of Chrome materials you can interact with to get a Chrome Splash. Hold onto this item, and then make your way to the west, where you’ll come across blue mushrooms known as Slurpshrooms. Pop the Chrome Splash and then jump on the Slurpshroom to complete this quest. Keep in mind, you have to actually heal to complete the quest, so if you’re at 100% health or shields, it won’t count.

Use D-launchers (3)

All around the map are items called D-launchers, which propel you far in one direction when you jump on them. There are lots around Cloudy Condos, but you can find them all over the map. As shown on the map above, there are plenty to choose from, so do your best to hit them as you make your way through this area. You don’t need to use three D-launchers in one match to complete this quest.

Visit Cloudy Condos, then Reality Tree in a single match (2)

Currently, Cloudy Condos is still a bit of a hot drop, so we recommend getting that out of the way first. Land there right away, grab a weapon if you can, and then hop in a nearby vehicle (at Chonker’s Speedway). From here, drive to the Reality Tree as quickly as you can. If you’re too slow, the storm will likely overtake Reality Tree, so get there fast. As soon as you arrive, you’ll earn credit for this quest. Keep in mind, you must visit both locations in the same match to earn credit.

