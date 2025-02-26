Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass: All items and how to get

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 pass All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass items

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless has arrived, and this season brings back the popular heist theme to the game that players have been waiting for. From Banks and Vaults to looting Armored Trucks, the island has now Run Amok where everyone is after the gold and using powerful abilities that all merge in perfect harmony.

When it comes to this season’s Battle Pass, it adds some of the best criminals in the game’s lore and also a popular fighter with his freezing abilities. As always, this season’s Battle Pass is a great alternative if you want to get some skins in your locker and do not want to break the bank by spending loads on V-Bucks.

Before you make the purchase, we’ll tell you about all the goodies that the new Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Pass has to offer.

How to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 pass

In order to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless pass this Fortnite season, you’ll need to spend 1,000 V-Bucks, as the price for Battle Pass was increased by 50 V-Bucks in the last season. However, if you’re a crew subscriber, you’ll get the pass for free, in addition to three more passes.

You can progress along the pass by simply leveling up, where one level-up requires you to earn 80,000 XP. Furthermore, keep in mind that you’ll only unlock a reward on a single page once you have leveled up and you’re eligible to unlock the reward of your choice. You can also turn on Auto Claim on your Battle Pass if you want to enjoy the classic Fortnite mechanic of progressing linearly.

However, if you’re keen to unlock certain levels early, the 25 Battle Pass Reward Bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks, and the Battle Bundle of both the Battle Pass and 25 Battle Pass rewards is available for 2,800 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can level up one at a time as each level-up will cost you 150 V-Bucks.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass items

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass brings new characters who are crime lords and criminals themselves to this gritty, new island.

This Battle Pass will be available to progress in until 12:30 a.m. ET on May 2, 2025.

Here are all the items in the Battle Pass:

Page 1 rewards

Cassidy Quinn Outfit

Royale Backplate Back Bling

Hot Pokers Pickaxe

Duelist’s Card Trick Emote

Piercing Ace Emote

Aces Fly Contrail

Aka The Queen Of Spades Loading Screen

Dealer’s Deck Glider

Page 2 rewards

Slurpshooter Hot Pokers Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Heartbreaker Ace Emote

Quinn’s Winner Wrap

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Slurpshooter Dealer’s Deck Glider

Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn Outfit

Page 3 rewards

It’s Chemistry! Emote

Bunsen Backburner Back Bling

Aka The Witch Loading Screen

Joss’ Chaos Emote

Strange Concoction Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Joss Outfit

Page 4 rewards

Titrationator Pickaxe

Medmisty Emote

100 V-Bucks 100

The Bank Job Loading Screen

Chemist’s Cloudglider Glider

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Gram Stain Joss Outfit

Page 5 rewards

Pack Leader Glider

Golden Wolf Emote

Jam Track

Baron Of Howls Loading Screen

Lone Wolf Holster Back Bling

Awoo Emote

Fletcher Kane Outfit

Page 6 rewards

Fur Faller Contrail

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Howlin’ Emote

Fletcher’s Cane Pickaxe

Baron’s Hoard Emote

100 V-Bucks

Midnight Fletcher Kane Outfit

Page 7 rewards

Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe

Loaded Barrel Bag Back Bling

Bang! Emote

Aka The Vault Whisperer Loading Screen

24-Karat Crash Contrail

Valentina’s Verve Emote

Valentina Outfit

Page 8 rewards

Hazardous Valentina’s Quadjet Glider

Hazardous Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Smash & Grab Emote

Royal Jewels Wrap

The Wolf Heist Loading Screen

Hazardous Valentina Outfit

Page 9 rewards

Jar Buster Pickaxe

No Big Dill Emote

Aka Big Bill Loading Screen

Dillicious Wrap

Lil’ Dilly Back Bling

Jam Track

Big Dill Outfit

Page 10 rewards

Chamoy Pickle Chip Glider

100 V-Bucks

Rise & Shine Emote

Born From The Brine Loading Screen

Chamoy Jar Buster Pickaxe

Chamoy Lil’ Dilly Back Bling

Chamoy Big Dill Outfit

Page 11 rewards

Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe

GG Cuddlez Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Cuddle’s Garden Emote

Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling

Keisha Cross Outfit

Page 12 rewards

Outlaw’s Strut Emote

Jam Track

100 V-Bucks

Aka The Wheels Loading Screen

Swear Bear Emote

Cross’ Grand Entrance Emote

Slurp Keisha Cross Outfit

Page 13 rewards

Spinality Back Bling

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

100 V-Bucks

Frozen Kombat Emote

Sub-Zero’s Battle Axes Pickaxe

Sub-Zero’s Challenge Emote

Bi-Han Outfit

Page 14 rewards

Sub-Zero’s Ice Axes Pickaxe

Cryomancy Master Loading Screen

Sub-Zero Ice Burst Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Stay Cool Emote

Klassic Kombat Crasher Glider

Frozen Treat Cart Emote

Sub-Zero MK3 Outfit

In addition to the 14 pages, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass includes nine bonus pages. Once you’ve claimed all of the basic rewards, you’ll be able to collect extra goodies as you climb to Level 200.

Bonus Page 1 rewards

Kombat Crasher Glider

The Queen Was Here Emote

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Aka The Baron Loading Screen

Full Moon Fletcher Kane Outfit

Bonus Page 2 rewards

Slurpshooter Royale Backplate Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Hot ‘N Sour Emote

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

Round One Loading Screen

Phthalo Blue Joss Outfit

Bonus Page 3 rewards

Hazardous Barrel Bag Back Bling

The Outlaws Loading Screen

Banner Icon Homebase Banner

100 V-Bucks

Mystery Chemistry Emote

Slap Juice Keisha Cross Outfit

Bonus Page 4 rewards

Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling

True Alpha Emote

Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe

The Armored Truck Robbery Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Dillinger The Gherk Outfit

Bonus Page 5 rewards

Valentina’s Quadjet Glider

Stealing The Spotlight Emote

Dill With It Emote

Legend’s Lineup Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Spectre Valentina Outfit

Bonus Page 6 rewards

Tooth And Claw Wrap

Double-Suited Queen Emote

Pickle Chip Emote

The Train Job Loading Screen

Deal ‘Em Cassidy Quinn Outfit

Bonus Pages 7, 8, and 9 will be revealed on March 11, 2025 and will contain Super Styles for each of the Battle Pass skins in the current season.

Outlaw Midas Rewards

Outlaw Midas outfit

All the cosmetics for Outlaw Midas rewards on Pages 1 and 2 will be unlocked on March 11.

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.