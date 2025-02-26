 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass: All items and how to get

By
Fortnite Lawless Battle Pass
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless has arrived, and this season brings back the popular heist theme to the game that players have been waiting for. From Banks and Vaults to looting Armored Trucks, the island has now Run Amok where everyone is after the gold and using powerful abilities that all merge in perfect harmony.

When it comes to this season’s Battle Pass, it adds some of the best criminals in the game’s lore and also a popular fighter with his freezing abilities. As always, this season’s Battle Pass is a great alternative if you want to get some skins in your locker and do not want to break the bank by spending loads on V-Bucks.

Recommended Videos

Before you make the purchase, we’ll tell you about all the goodies that the new Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Pass has to offer.

Related

How to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 pass

Fortnite Sub-Zero skin in Battle Pass
Epic Games

In order to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless pass this Fortnite season, you’ll need to spend 1,000 V-Bucks, as the price for Battle Pass was increased by 50 V-Bucks in the last season. However, if you’re a crew subscriber, you’ll get the pass for free, in addition to three more passes.

You can progress along the pass by simply leveling up, where one level-up requires you to earn 80,000 XP. Furthermore, keep in mind that you’ll only unlock a reward on a single page once you have leveled up and you’re eligible to unlock the reward of your choice. You can also turn on Auto Claim on your Battle Pass if you want to enjoy the classic Fortnite mechanic of progressing linearly.

However, if you’re keen to unlock certain levels early, the 25 Battle Pass Reward Bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks, and the Battle Bundle of both the Battle Pass and 25 Battle Pass rewards is available for 2,800 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can level up one at a time as each level-up will cost you 150 V-Bucks.

All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass items

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass brings new characters who are crime lords and criminals themselves to this gritty, new island.

This Battle Pass will be available to progress in until 12:30 a.m. ET on May 2, 2025.

Fortnite Outlaw Midas skin
Epic Games

Here are all the items in the Battle Pass:

Page 1 rewards

  • Cassidy Quinn Outfit
  • Royale Backplate Back Bling
  • Hot Pokers Pickaxe
  • Duelist’s Card Trick Emote
  • Piercing Ace Emote
  • Aces Fly Contrail
  • Aka The Queen Of Spades Loading Screen
  • Dealer’s Deck Glider

Page 2 rewards

  • Slurpshooter Hot Pokers Pickaxe
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Heartbreaker Ace Emote
  • Quinn’s Winner Wrap
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • Slurpshooter Dealer’s Deck Glider
  • Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn Outfit

Page 3 rewards

  • It’s Chemistry! Emote
  • Bunsen Backburner Back Bling
  • Aka The Witch Loading Screen
  • Joss’ Chaos Emote
  • Strange Concoction Wrap
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Joss Outfit

Page 4 rewards

  • Titrationator Pickaxe
  • Medmisty Emote
  • 100 V-Bucks 100
  • The Bank Job Loading Screen
  • Chemist’s Cloudglider Glider
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • Gram Stain Joss Outfit

Page 5 rewards

  • Pack Leader Glider
  • Golden Wolf Emote
  • Jam Track
  • Baron Of Howls Loading Screen
  • Lone Wolf Holster Back Bling
  • Awoo Emote
  • Fletcher Kane Outfit

Page 6 rewards

  • Fur Faller Contrail
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • Howlin’ Emote
  • Fletcher’s Cane Pickaxe
  • Baron’s Hoard Emote
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Midnight Fletcher Kane Outfit

Page 7 rewards

  • Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe
  • Loaded Barrel Bag Back Bling
  • Bang! Emote
  • Aka The Vault Whisperer Loading Screen
  • 24-Karat Crash Contrail
  • Valentina’s Verve Emote
  • Valentina Outfit

Page 8 rewards

  • Hazardous Valentina’s Quadjet Glider
  • Hazardous Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Smash & Grab Emote
  • Royal Jewels Wrap
  • The Wolf Heist Loading Screen
  • Hazardous Valentina Outfit

Page 9 rewards

  • Jar Buster Pickaxe
  • No Big Dill Emote
  • Aka Big Bill Loading Screen
  • Dillicious Wrap
  • Lil’ Dilly Back Bling
  • Jam Track
  • Big Dill Outfit

Page 10 rewards

  • Chamoy Pickle Chip Glider
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Rise & Shine Emote
  • Born From The Brine Loading Screen
  • Chamoy Jar Buster Pickaxe
  • Chamoy Lil’ Dilly Back Bling
  • Chamoy Big Dill Outfit

Page 11 rewards

  • Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe
  • GG Cuddlez Wrap
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • Cuddle’s Garden Emote
  • Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling
  • Keisha Cross Outfit

Page 12 rewards

  • Outlaw’s Strut Emote
  • Jam Track
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Aka The Wheels Loading Screen
  • Swear Bear Emote
  • Cross’ Grand Entrance Emote
  • Slurp Keisha Cross Outfit

Page 13 rewards

  • Spinality Back Bling
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Frozen Kombat Emote
  • Sub-Zero’s Battle Axes Pickaxe
  • Sub-Zero’s Challenge Emote
  • Bi-Han Outfit

Page 14 rewards

  • Sub-Zero’s Ice Axes Pickaxe
  • Cryomancy Master Loading Screen
  • Sub-Zero Ice Burst Wrap
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Stay Cool Emote
  • Klassic Kombat Crasher Glider
  • Frozen Treat Cart Emote
  • Sub-Zero MK3 Outfit

In addition to the 14 pages, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass includes nine bonus pages. Once you’ve claimed all of the basic rewards, you’ll be able to collect extra goodies as you climb to Level 200.

Bonus Page 1 rewards

  • Kombat Crasher Glider
  • The Queen Was Here Emote
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • Aka The Baron Loading Screen
  • Full Moon Fletcher Kane Outfit

Bonus Page 2 rewards

  • Slurpshooter Royale Backplate Back Bling
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Hot ‘N Sour Emote
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • Round One Loading Screen
  • Phthalo Blue Joss Outfit

Bonus Page 3 rewards

  • Hazardous Barrel Bag Back Bling
  • The Outlaws Loading Screen
  • Banner Icon Homebase Banner
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Mystery Chemistry Emote
  • Slap Juice Keisha Cross Outfit

Bonus Page 4 rewards

  • Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling
  • True Alpha Emote
  • Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe
  • The Armored Truck Robbery Loading Screen
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Dillinger The Gherk Outfit

Bonus Page 5 rewards

  • Valentina’s Quadjet Glider
  • Stealing The Spotlight Emote
  • Dill With It Emote
  • Legend’s Lineup Loading Screen
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Spectre Valentina Outfit

Bonus Page 6 rewards

  • Tooth And Claw Wrap
  • Double-Suited Queen Emote
  • Pickle Chip Emote
  • The Train Job Loading Screen
  • Deal ‘Em Cassidy Quinn Outfit

Bonus Pages 7, 8, and 9 will be revealed on March 11, 2025 and will contain Super Styles for each of the Battle Pass skins in the current season.

Outlaw Midas Rewards

  • Outlaw Midas outfit

All the cosmetics for Outlaw Midas rewards on Pages 1 and 2 will be unlocked on March 11.

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
How to use Double Pump in Fortnite OG
Fortnite Double Pump Shotguns

With the introduction of the new OG mode, Fortnite has brought back the traditional Battle Royale gameplay. This mode returns players to the island they were on during the first season of Chapter 1. Not only has the island been brought back but the original art style, loot pool, weapon sounds, and even some of the original techniques that players use to win the coveted Victory Royale battle also returned.

One of the most well-known broken tricks that gave rise to a powerful meta in the early days of Fortnite was the Double Pump. Despite the fact that the game still allows you to Rocket Ride your buddies toward an adversary and perform one-shot sniper kills, the most popular option remains the OG Double Pump.

Read more
How to get free skins in Fortnite (December 2024)
Fortnite Chord Kahele skin

Fortnite cosmetics are always a hot sell in the gaming community due to their rarity, value in V-Bucks, and unique designs. Among those, skins are the most popular cosmetic item in the game, and some players even spend a fortune purchasing almost every Item Shop outfit.

However, some players who like the free-to-play aspect of the game rely on free rewards in the Battle Pass or through quests and events that Epic releases from time to time. But it's quite rare that Fortnite gives out a free skin to its player base, let alone multiple outfits in a single go, but that is exactly what is available for players right now.

Read more
The best weapons in Fortnite OG: Chapter 1, Season 1 tier list
Fortnite OG weapons

Fortnite has launched its much-awaited OG mode that takes players back to the Chapter 1, Season 1 island, where it all began. The mode brings back the OG art style and gameplay, but with modern UI and movement mechanics found in Fortnite.

But one thing, whether you're playing the OG mode or the newest Chapter 6 Battle Royale, remains the same, and that is needing to arm yourself with the best weapons to secure the victory royale. While there are a lot of strategies around Fortnite you must know to get better at the game, the most important is your knowledge of the loot pool.

Read more