Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass: All items and how to get

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless has arrived, and this season brings back the popular heist theme to the game that players have been waiting for. From Banks and Vaults to looting Armored Trucks, the island has now Run Amok where everyone is after the gold and using powerful abilities that all merge in perfect harmony.
When it comes to this season’s Battle Pass, it adds some of the best criminals in the game’s lore and also a popular fighter with his freezing abilities. As always, this season’s Battle Pass is a great alternative if you want to get some skins in your locker and do not want to break the bank by spending loads on V-Bucks.
Before you make the purchase, we’ll tell you about all the goodies that the new Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Pass has to offer.
How to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 pass
In order to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless pass this Fortnite season, you’ll need to spend 1,000 V-Bucks, as the price for Battle Pass was increased by 50 V-Bucks in the last season. However, if you’re a crew subscriber, you’ll get the pass for free, in addition to three more passes.
You can progress along the pass by simply leveling up, where one level-up requires you to earn 80,000 XP. Furthermore, keep in mind that you’ll only unlock a reward on a single page once you have leveled up and you’re eligible to unlock the reward of your choice. You can also turn on Auto Claim on your Battle Pass if you want to enjoy the classic Fortnite mechanic of progressing linearly.
However, if you’re keen to unlock certain levels early, the 25 Battle Pass Reward Bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks, and the Battle Bundle of both the Battle Pass and 25 Battle Pass rewards is available for 2,800 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can level up one at a time as each level-up will cost you 150 V-Bucks.
All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass items
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass brings new characters who are crime lords and criminals themselves to this gritty, new island.
This Battle Pass will be available to progress in until 12:30 a.m. ET on May 2, 2025.
Here are all the items in the Battle Pass:
Page 1 rewards
- Cassidy Quinn Outfit
- Royale Backplate Back Bling
- Hot Pokers Pickaxe
- Duelist’s Card Trick Emote
- Piercing Ace Emote
- Aces Fly Contrail
- Aka The Queen Of Spades Loading Screen
- Dealer’s Deck Glider
Page 2 rewards
- Slurpshooter Hot Pokers Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Heartbreaker Ace Emote
- Quinn’s Winner Wrap
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- Slurpshooter Dealer’s Deck Glider
- Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn Outfit
Page 3 rewards
- It’s Chemistry! Emote
- Bunsen Backburner Back Bling
- Aka The Witch Loading Screen
- Joss’ Chaos Emote
- Strange Concoction Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Joss Outfit
Page 4 rewards
- Titrationator Pickaxe
- Medmisty Emote
- 100 V-Bucks 100
- The Bank Job Loading Screen
- Chemist’s Cloudglider Glider
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- Gram Stain Joss Outfit
Page 5 rewards
- Pack Leader Glider
- Golden Wolf Emote
- Jam Track
- Baron Of Howls Loading Screen
- Lone Wolf Holster Back Bling
- Awoo Emote
- Fletcher Kane Outfit
Page 6 rewards
- Fur Faller Contrail
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- Howlin’ Emote
- Fletcher’s Cane Pickaxe
- Baron’s Hoard Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Midnight Fletcher Kane Outfit
Page 7 rewards
- Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe
- Loaded Barrel Bag Back Bling
- Bang! Emote
- Aka The Vault Whisperer Loading Screen
- 24-Karat Crash Contrail
- Valentina’s Verve Emote
- Valentina Outfit
Page 8 rewards
- Hazardous Valentina’s Quadjet Glider
- Hazardous Elegant Crowbar Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Smash & Grab Emote
- Royal Jewels Wrap
- The Wolf Heist Loading Screen
- Hazardous Valentina Outfit
Page 9 rewards
- Jar Buster Pickaxe
- No Big Dill Emote
- Aka Big Bill Loading Screen
- Dillicious Wrap
- Lil’ Dilly Back Bling
- Jam Track
- Big Dill Outfit
Page 10 rewards
- Chamoy Pickle Chip Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Rise & Shine Emote
- Born From The Brine Loading Screen
- Chamoy Jar Buster Pickaxe
- Chamoy Lil’ Dilly Back Bling
- Chamoy Big Dill Outfit
Page 11 rewards
- Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe
- GG Cuddlez Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- Cuddle’s Garden Emote
- Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling
- Keisha Cross Outfit
Page 12 rewards
- Outlaw’s Strut Emote
- Jam Track
- 100 V-Bucks
- Aka The Wheels Loading Screen
- Swear Bear Emote
- Cross’ Grand Entrance Emote
- Slurp Keisha Cross Outfit
Page 13 rewards
- Spinality Back Bling
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- 100 V-Bucks
- Frozen Kombat Emote
- Sub-Zero’s Battle Axes Pickaxe
- Sub-Zero’s Challenge Emote
- Bi-Han Outfit
Page 14 rewards
- Sub-Zero’s Ice Axes Pickaxe
- Cryomancy Master Loading Screen
- Sub-Zero Ice Burst Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Stay Cool Emote
- Klassic Kombat Crasher Glider
- Frozen Treat Cart Emote
- Sub-Zero MK3 Outfit
In addition to the 14 pages, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass includes nine bonus pages. Once you’ve claimed all of the basic rewards, you’ll be able to collect extra goodies as you climb to Level 200.
Bonus Page 1 rewards
- Kombat Crasher Glider
- The Queen Was Here Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- Aka The Baron Loading Screen
- Full Moon Fletcher Kane Outfit
Bonus Page 2 rewards
- Slurpshooter Royale Backplate Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Hot ‘N Sour Emote
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- Round One Loading Screen
- Phthalo Blue Joss Outfit
Bonus Page 3 rewards
- Hazardous Barrel Bag Back Bling
- The Outlaws Loading Screen
- Banner Icon Homebase Banner
- 100 V-Bucks
- Mystery Chemistry Emote
- Slap Juice Keisha Cross Outfit
Bonus Page 4 rewards
- Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Back Bling
- True Alpha Emote
- Slurp Crash Test Cuddler Pickaxe
- The Armored Truck Robbery Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Dillinger The Gherk Outfit
Bonus Page 5 rewards
- Valentina’s Quadjet Glider
- Stealing The Spotlight Emote
- Dill With It Emote
- Legend’s Lineup Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Spectre Valentina Outfit
Bonus Page 6 rewards
- Tooth And Claw Wrap
- Double-Suited Queen Emote
- Pickle Chip Emote
- The Train Job Loading Screen
- Deal ‘Em Cassidy Quinn Outfit
Bonus Pages 7, 8, and 9 will be revealed on March 11, 2025 and will contain Super Styles for each of the Battle Pass skins in the current season.
Outlaw Midas Rewards
- Outlaw Midas outfit
All the cosmetics for Outlaw Midas rewards on Pages 1 and 2 will be unlocked on March 11.
Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.