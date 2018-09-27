Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite ‘dance under different streetlight spotlights’ challenge guide

Floss your way to victory with this 'Fortnite' Season 6 Week One challenge guide

Cody Perez
By

Season six has arrived in Fortnite battle royale so you know what that means: 10 new weeks of challenges for players to complete to get some cool, new rewards. One of the new Week One challenges is the Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge. This challenge is a somewhat lengthy one given the hefty number of objectives.

However, it is certainly worth doing so that you can inch even further along the season six Battle Pass that includes many different rewards such as the recently released pets. It will take some time as this challenge can potentially take a few matches to complete. We are going to do our best to make sure it won’t take too long, though.

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge explained

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

You can find it by tabbing over to the Week One Challenges tab from the Battle Royale lobby screen. From there, select week one and you will see all of the challenges available for this week. It’s worth noting that the Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge is a Battle Pass exclusive challenge so you must own the season six pass in order to access it.

You’ll be tasked with dancing under seven different spotlights located under specific streetlights. Not every streetlight counts for this challenge so you need to make sure that you are under one of the newly introduced ones.

The streetlights you are looking for are limited in number on the Battle Royale map, which is where we come in. What differentiates these special streetlights is that they have some large white speakers located just under the light itself. It also casts a spotlight down below it.

How to find the streetlights

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

The requirement for completing the Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge is seven, but there are actually more than that amount in total. The general rule for these streetlights is that they are typically near towns and named areas. Since they are located all over the map, we are going to focus on the ones closest together so that it doesn’t take you as long to complete.

We’re going to stick to the western half of the map but just like the recent puzzle pieces challenge, you’ll want to complete this challenge in 50 versus 50 mode. The storm takes much longer to close in so you have 10 minutes to really search around the map. There’s also fewer enemies to worry about, which means you can complete the challenge in peace and quiet.

Streetlights in Flush Factory

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

Let’s begin our search at the very southern edge of the map near Flush Factory. We aren’t actually heading to the toilet factory but to the warehouses located just northeast of it. There, you will find our first streetlight for this challenge.

It’s near the large warehouse that has the tall chimney-looking tower, right on the main road that goes through these buildings so it’s easy to see. Look for the white speakers as seen above and you’re good to go. All you need to do is get right in the middle of the yellow spotlight and do your favorite dance moves.

You’ll know that it’s worked if you see the spotlight start to change colors as you dance to the beats of the music. With that first one done, let’s continue to head northeast to Fatal Fields.

Streetlights in Fatal Fields

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

Next, continue northeast from the warehouses to the Fatal Fields area. There is a special streetlight located in the middle of the barns and corn fields. You can find it directly north of the ‘l’ in Fatal Fields on your minimap, right on the road, below the really long barn. Simply, dance underneath the spotlight and you will have your second objective completed. From here, we are going to head quite a bit to the northwest to Greasy Grove.

Streetlights in Greasy Grove

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

Head to Greasy Grove next. If you’re still in the same match and coming from Fatal Fields, head northwest until you arrive in the fast food-centric town. Go to the very center of the entire place. It is here that you will find the third streetlight.

This streetlight can be found right on top of the ‘y’ in Greasy Grove on your minimap. It is literally in the middle of everything so it isn’t too hard to spot it. Do your jig right under its bright light and you will have the third objective finished.

Streetlights in Tilted Towers 1

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

From Greasy Grove, travel northeast to the always popping Tilted Towers city. It is here that not only one but two of the streetlights are located. Since you’re coming in from the southwest side of town, go to the northwest streetlight first. It can be found on the northwestern edge of the city, right near the beginning of a mountain.

It’s on the corner of the street, right above the ‘e’ in Tilted on your minimap, beside a small pickup truck. Now it’s time to head to the opposite side of Tilted Towers also known as the southeastern side.

Streetlights in Tilted Towers 2

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

This second of the two streetlights in Tilted Towers can be found on the southeastern edge of the city, directly opposite the first. It, too, is near the corner of the street it’s on and near some parked vehicles. There are actually a lot of vehicles near this second Tilted Towers streetlight. Do your dance and you’ll be well over halfway done with this challenge.

Streetlights at the Soccer field

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

Time to head to the third streetlight near the city Tilted Towers. For this, however, it isn’t actually located in the city itself but just a short distance outside of it. You are going to want to head to the group of warehouses that are located due west from the city. It’s a little bit of a walk from Tilted Towers so make sure the storm isn’t too close.

Once you arrive, go to the soccer field positioned on the western edge of this small unnamed area. This streetlight is kind of odd, like the one in Fatal Fields, given that it isn’t actually located near a named area or a town. Instead, it is found here in this mostly remote area.

You’ll find it on the small road right in between the soccer field and a large warehouse. Do your dance right underneath it and you will have finished all but one streetlight. For this seventh and final streetlight, we are going to head to the northernmost one yet.

Streetlights in Pleasant Park

Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge

The last and final streetlight in the Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge can be found in Pleasant Park. Head due north from the last location. It’s a pretty significant walk so a shopping or golf cart will definitely help speed things up.

Alternatively, you could head to the odd crater between the soccer field/warehouses and Pleasant Park on the way. This new crater, which was added with season six’s release, was left behind presumably by the large glowing cube. There are little mini cubes that you can consume that turn you semi-invisible in this area.

While an invisible ghost, you can phase by pressing the left trigger repeatedly to quickly teleport to Pleasant Park in the north. Once you arrive, head to the northwestern area of the town. This seventh and final streetlight is located just behind a group of houses on a lonely little street. Do your final dance under its bright spotlight and this challenge will be completed.

Dance under different streetlights reward

The reward for completing the Fortnite dance under different streetlights challenge is a simple one. You get a whopping 10 Battle Stars for dancing under all seven of the streetlights. That is enough to guarantee a single tier level up in the season six Battle Pass. It’s great as it will get you one step closer to tier 100 and to nabbing some awesome rewards like new skins, pets, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops of 2018
fortnite season 6 dogs patch update
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Season 6 brings pets, Shadow Stones, spooky areas, and more

The Fortnite v6.0 patch brings the arrival of season six and it all packs some serious Halloween spirit. Players can jump into new challenges, spooky map locations, a new Shadow Form, and more starting today.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best cheap xbox one games 2017 s review 9
Gaming

Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a mid-tier upgrade worth your money?

With three different Xbox One models, it's all too easy to get confused. To help you decide between the original Xbox One and the mid-tier Xbox One S, we've put together a handy spec comparison.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
robo dogs roll over spotmini here comes alma
Emerging Tech

Roll over, SpotMini — here comes the ALMA robo-dog

If two robo-dogs met on the street, would one try to sniff the mechanical components at the rear of the other? We have no idea, but with at least two different rob-dogs now making real advances, we may soon find out.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Delete Nintendo Switch Online and in six months it will delete your cloud saves

You'll want to make sure you never let your Nintendo Switch Online subscription lapse if you make use of cloud save data. Failing to do so will result in your cloud saves being erased, but it won't happen right away.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How to record and share gameplay on the PlayStation 4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Oculus Quest VR Headset
Computing

The $400 Oculus Quest brings more power to untethered VR gaming

Oculus announced its latest stand-alone virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest, at its Connect 5 keynote. The new Quest headset is intended to deliver a more immersive VR experience without the need for a powerful PC.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu Eevee q
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’

Pokémon: Let's Go hits Nintendo Switch on November 16. Here's everything we know about the Switch exclusive, including its setting, its characters, its gameplay, and its integration with Pokémon Go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fallout 76
Gaming

Welcome the apocalypse with the official ‘Fallout 76’ intro video

Bethesda has released the official in-game intro video for Fallout 76, which is scheduled to release on November 16. The game's beta test begins in October and will start on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to record a gameplay video on Xbox One

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how to record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Will Fulton
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Buying Guides

Here are the best PlayStation 4 deals and bundles for October 2018

The PlayStation 4 has sold more than 80 million units and a fantastic library of third-party and exclusive titles, so if you're looking to get your game on, then we've got the best PS4 deals and bundles available now, and some PSVR bundles.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Gaming

The best HTC Vive games available today

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Will Fulton
oculus quest review headset sp feat
Product Review

Oculus Quest hands-on review

Oculus announced that its Project Santa Cruz virtual reality headset will ship next year as the Oculus Quest, and we got to try out several new game titles on the Quest. Find out our impressions of VR without wires.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen