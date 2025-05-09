Fortnite Galactic Battle Star Wars Battle Pass: How to get all rewards

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to get Fortnite Galactic Battle mini season Battle Pass All Fortnite Galactic Battle Star Wars Battle Pass items

Fortnite Chapter 6 Galactic Battle has arrived, and this mini season brings back the popular Star Wars theme to the game that players have been waiting for. From Lightsabers to flying Starfighters, the island has now become a battlefield of Jedi vs. Sith and players are using powerful abilities that all merge in perfect harmony.

When it comes to this season’s Battle Pass, it adds some of the iconic Star Wars characters in the game’s lore and also a Sith Lord with his thundering abilities. As always, this season’s Battle Pass is a great alternative if you want to get some skins in your locker and do not want to break the bank by spending loads on V-Bucks.

Before you make the purchase, we’ll tell you about all the goodies that the new Battle Pass has to offer.

How to get Fortnite Galactic Battle mini season Battle Pass

To obtain the Battle Pass for this Fortnite season, you must spend 1,000 V-Bucks. However, if you are a crew subscriber, you will receive the pass for free, along with three additional passes.

You can progress over the pass by simply leveling up, with each level requiring you to acquire 80,000 XP. Furthermore, keep in mind that you’ll only be able to unlock a reward on a single page if you’ve leveled up and are eligible for the reward you want. You can also enable Auto Claim on your Battle Pass if you want to experience the old Fortnite gameplay of progressing linearly.

If you want to unlock specific levels early, the 25 Battle Pass Reward Bundle costs 1,800 V-Bucks, while the Battle Bundle includes both the Battle Pass and 25 Battle Pass items for 2,800 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can level up one at a time, each costing 150 V-Bucks.

All Fortnite Galactic Battle Star Wars Battle Pass items

Fortnite Galactic Battle pass is full of Star Wars characters and original characters inspired by the designs of the iconic franchise. Since this is a mini-season, there are only 7 pages in the pass as opposed to the standard 14 page structure.

Furthermore, this Battle Pass will be available to progress until June 8, 2025 when Chapter 6 Season 3 arrives.

Here are all the items in the Battle Pass:

Page 1

Jedi/Apprentice Evie (Outfit)

Star Wars Main Title Theme (Jam Track)

Electro Pairing Blades (Pickaxe)

Feel The Force (Emote)

Explorer Evie (Loading Screen)

Choose Your Alignment (Wrap)

Twin Blasters (Back Bling)

Page 2

Sith Pairing Blades (Pickaxe)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Dark Legacy (Loading Screen)

Sith Blasters (Back Bling)

Training Remote Trail (Contrail)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Jedi/Apprentice Evie (Outfit)

Page 3

Black One X-Wing (Glider)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Lil’ Resistance Bomber (Emote)

Black Squadron Dive (Contrail)

Black Leader (Wrap)

Cantina Hangout (Loading Screen)

Poe Dameron (Outfit)

Page 4

S-Foil Scrapaxe (Pickaxe)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Poe’s Model X-Wing (Back Bling)

Targetting… (Emote)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Poe’s Takeoff (Loading Screen)

Resistance Poe (Outfit)

Page 5

Mini Dogfight (Emote)

Rebel Wookiee Lander (Glider)

Wookiee Paw (Pickaxe)

Wookiee Team Combat (Loading Screen)

Where My Wookies At? (Jam Track)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Wookiee Team Leader (Outfit)

Page 6

Metal Team Mishap (Back Bling)

Wookiee Fist (Pickaxe)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Desert Dust-Up (Loading Screen)

Homebase Banner (Banner Icon)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Tarfful Team Leader (Outfit)

Page 7

Force Lightning (Emote)

Imperial Shuttle Dive (Contrail)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Palpatine’s Cane (Pickaxe)

Emperor’s Might (Wrap)

Senate Repulsorpod (Glider)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Emperor Palpatine (Outfit)

In addition to the 7 pages, the Fortnite Galactic Battle pass includes two bonus pages. Once you’ve claimed all of the basic rewards, you’ll be able to collect extra goodies as you climb to Level 100.

Bonus Page 1 rewards

Imperial Holo (Back Bling)

Poe Hammerin’ (Drums)

The Empire Strikes Back (Emote)

Wookiee Rebel (Wrap)

Sith Dominance (Loading Screen)

Chancellor Palpatine (Outfit)

Bonus Page 2 rewards (Unlocks on May 15, 2025)

To be announced

Furthermore, this season’s Battle Pass also has General Grievous as the secret skin. Here are all the rewards you’ll be able to unlock from May 15 onwards.

Page 1 rewards (Unlocks on May 15)

To be announced

General Grievous (Outfit)

Page 2 rewards (Unlocks on May 15)

To be announced

Those are all the rewards you can unlock by earning XP throughout Fortnite Galactic Battle season. However, if you’re keen to know more about what’s been added this season, check out our article about everything new.