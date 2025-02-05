 Skip to main content
Fortnite gets a rhythm-based obstacle course in Patchwork Parkour

By

Fortnite gains a new mode today called Patchwork Parkour, an obstacle course game with a rhythm twist. The idea of an obstacle course — or “obby” game — first started on games like Roblox and Spatial. Developers Harmonix and Look North World partnered up to bring this style of game to Fortnite through the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, or UEFN.

Let the music be your guide as you jump, dash, and dance your way across a variety of hazards, with the camera angle switching from free-roam gameplay to side-scrolling action. Lights flash and flames erupt in time with the beat, but if you get into the music, you can use it as a gauge for when the next hazard might appear. Lava, laser beams, and compactors all pose different threats to the player, and it takes specific timing to avoid an unpleasant end.

It’s hard to mind too much, especially since the catchy beats will have you playing levels over and over just to hear the music.

One of the tools available to players in Patchwork Parkour in Fortnite.
Fortnite

Pathwork Parkour is more than just a game type, though. Players can create their own levels and soundtracks using the in-game tools and share them among friends. “Through its harmonious blend of rhythm, gameplay, and creative expression, Patchwork Parkour is designed not only to captivate players but to reimagine the ways music can be enjoyed together. We also hope to inspire creators to dive into the Patchwork toolset, explore its potential, and create their own music-driven experiences in Fortnite,” said Alex Seropian, CEO of Look North World.

Harmonix and Look North World detailed the tools available to players in a post on the Fortnite Creator Portal. It explains the tools available to players like the Note Sequencer, Fusion Patches, Modulators, and more, detailing how to use each tool and build a rhythm-focused level all your own.

Even if you’ve never built something like this before, the tools are easy to learn and the editor relatively forgiving. It can be complicated at first, but the developers designed this tool to be accessible to the majority of gamers.

You can try out Patchwork Parkour for yourself by entering the code 1425-4464-4801. Levels get harder as you play, with more frequent dangers and harder jumps that will call on all your platforming skill to complete.

